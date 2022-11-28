ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, GA

3 men arrested in connection to string of car break-ins

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
MONROE COUNTY, Ga — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of three men regarding a recent string of car break-ins.

Jaeson Collins and Brandon Houser, both 21, and Dontavious Houser, 19, all of Macon, committed the crimes early Friday, checking for locked cars, according to police.

12 cars were entered in all, deputies said.

The incidents happened at four subdivisions in South Monroe County. The individuals were committing these crimes during the early mornings by checking for unlocked vehicles, deputies said.

The Monroe County and Bibb County sheriff’s offices shared information regarding cases that happened in both counties, linking the similar method of operation and proximity of these crimes.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cotton and Brandon Houser and took them to the Monroe County Jail on suspicion of multiple counts of entering automobiles with the intent to commit theft.

Dontavious Houser was arrested by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and a hold was placed on him for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office when released. Monroe County is expected to charge him with entering automobiles with the intent to commit theft , possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, identity theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

