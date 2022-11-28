ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance At 67th Birthday Dinner For Mom Kris: Photo

KAlthough Rob Kardashian usually keeps a low profile, he was present to help celebrate his mom Kris’ 67th birthday alongside his sisters!. Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance at his mom Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday! The Arthur George founder, 35, was seen smiling in a selfie posted by his older sister Kim posted via Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 5 from a birthday dinner that also included Kourtney and Khloe as well as grandmother MJ. It’s unclear which day the black-and-white image was snapped as the family was notably wearing different ensemble from the part held on Nov. 4 where Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and even North all dressed up as Kris in various looks (other friends also participated in the theme).
wmagazine.com

Kendall Jenner’s Optical Illusion Dress Is a Nod to Kim Kardashian

Kendall Jenner’s look at the 2022 CFDA Awards last week is a perfect example of how her taste often differs greatly from that of her sisters. While Kim, Kylie, and Khloé all wore figure-hugging dresses that were see-through, had high slits, and allowed for some under-boob cleavage, Kendall went for a much more demure look in a very simple, white sequin dress from Khaite. Her sisters often opt for the body-hugging pieces, something that, while Jenner has absolutely dabbled in over the years, has never been her go-to. But on Thursday night, Jenner stepped out in a dress that was pretty atypical for the model, and seemingly could have been plucked right from Kim’s closet.
People

North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends

North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Glimpse at Brother Rob in Kris Jenner Birthday Post

Kim Kardashian shared a rare photo of her brother, Rob Kardashian, while celebrating their mom Kris Jenner's birthday. Rob gave a big grin in a family shot with his grandma, MJ, mom Kris, and sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian. The black-and-white photo appears to be from last year's birthday...
HOLAUSA

North West stuns the world by doing Kylie Jenner’s makeup

To celebrate the holidays, Kylie Jenner participated in a time-honored tradition of cool aunts everywhere; letting the kids do her makeup. The moment was captured in a TikTok led by North West, where she and two of her younger cousins were in charge of doing their aunt’s makeup....
People

Kim Kardashian Reveals Khloé's Baby Is 'Rob's Twin' — and Asks 'What Are We Going to Name Him?'

In the season finale of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian visit Khloé Kardashian's newborn son at home and reflect on their lives as moms Kim Kardashian is in awe of her family's newest addition. On the season finale of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder can be seen going to pick up little sister Khloé Kardashian as the Good American co-founder's surrogate is going into labor. Scenes from the labor play until Khloé and ex Tristan Thompson's baby boy is born, at which point Kim can...
HollywoodLife

North West Shows Off Extravagant Thanksgiving Party At Kim Kardashian’s House Including Royal Family Portraits

Kardashian family values! North West gave fans a look into the family’s over-the-top Thanksgiving festivities on her TikTok Thursday, Nov. 24. Kim Kardashian’s eldest child demonstrated how next-level holidays with the Kardashian-Jenner family can be, showing off their stunning tablescape, dessert spread, and a gallery of royal portraits of the family.
People

Kendall Jenner Reveals She's Moving to a Ranch: 'I Am an Actual Cowgirl'

The 818 Tequila founder revealed her plans to relocate during the season finale of The Kardashians Kendall Jenner wants to satisfy her inner cowgirl! On the season finale of The Kardashians, the model teases that she may be in the market for a new house — big enough for her and all her horses.  As the episode comes to an end, Jenner says, "I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I would love to do in life, so I'm excited to continue to explore all...
UPI News

Rob Kardashian joins family at Kris Jenner's 67th birthday party

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Rob Kardashian joined his family in celebrating Kris Jenner's 67th birthday over the weekend. His sister Kim Kardashian shared a rare photo featuring Rob Kardashian, 35, on Instagram. The picture shows the Kardashian siblings -- Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian -- with...
Elite Daily

Kim Kardashian Turned Into “Mommy Grinch” By Daughter North West

The best holiday makeup tutorial currently on TikTok not only came early this year, but it was delivered by an MUA who’s still in elementary school. The pint-sized individual channeling some big Christmas beauty energy was none other than famous rogue TikToker North West, who turned Kim Kardashian into the Grinch with makeup. On Monday, Nov. 21, Kanye West and Kim K’s firstborn shared a truly inspired holiday beauty video on TikTok with the help (and permission) of her mom. North’s “Mommy Grinch” video featured everyone’s favorite Dr. Suess banger playing over clips of the 9-year-old giving the SKIMS founder a very green makeover. While all of her TikTok content is adorable, North showed off some serious MUA skills in this video.
TODAY.com

Kylie Jenner impresses with massive Christmas tree

Kylie Jenner just took Christmas to a whole new level. The 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off her impressive — and massive — Christmas tree that she proudly displayed at the front entrance of her home. Set to Michael Bublé's "It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,"...
E! News

Get a Glimpse Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Thanksgiving Celebration

Watch: Kardashians Being Nostalgic for 9 Minutes Straight. Fans know the Kardashian-Jenner family goes all out for the holidays—and this Thanksgiving was no exception. While they're already reality TV royalty, the stars decided to kick things up a notch this year by decorating for the holiday with their own regal portraits. A picture of Kris Jenner wearing a sparkly crown was placed at the center of the gallery as images of her loved ones—including her children and grandchildren—dressed in royal attire surrounded her.
Inquisitr.com

Khloe Kardashian Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

Khloe Kardashian is stunning in gorgeous photos as she rocks a baby blue and sheer bodysuit while promoting sister Kourtney Kardashian's new wellness brand, Lemme. The 38-year-old made headlines this week for featuring on the vitamin company's Instagram. Of course, Khloe was dolled up and looking sensational while also flying the flag for 2022's biggest see-through rend. Khloe went blingy in a rhinestone bodysuit that drew attention to both her curves and her recent weight loss. She also made sure that the Kardashian family continues to be a well-oiled machine - sisters helping sisters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy