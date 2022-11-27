Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
Jeff Bezos donates millions to two Visalia nonprofits
VISALIA – Christmas came early for two nonprofit organizations in town, as the Day One Families Fund distributed millions of dollars to battle homelessness and hunger to local nonprofits. Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon and the fourth richest man in the world according to Forbes, announced that two...
thesungazette.com
Newsom zaps energy bill debt for Californians
SACRAMENTO – Many individuals still carry the burden of not being able to pay their bills during the pandemic, but Tulare County residents who have energy bill debt with Southern California Edison should see a credit on their bills in February. The vast majority of Tulare County’s energy is...
The Abandoned Hidden Tunnel in Kern County With View of 2 Ghost Towns
Burro Schmidt Tunnel - South entranceBurro Schmidt Tunnel/ Wikipedia. The historic Burro Schmidt Tunnel is located in eastern Kern County, southern California, in the El Paso Mountains of the northern Mojave Desert.
Local gas station owner slashes prices across all his locations
A local gas station owner has slashed his location's gas prices to help people fill up and save on costs this Holiday.
Hundreds of local dogs are getting euthanized due to overpopulated shelters
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Animal Care Center was close to becoming a “no kill” shelter but that time is long gone. The holiday season is one of the hardest times for adoptions and shelter leaders say things are only going to get worse unless the community steps up to help. Hundreds of dogs are […]
KMPH.com
Man scores winning jackpot at Eagle Mountain Casino, leaves with over $96,000
A Porterville man is now a bit richer after a recent trip to Eagle Mountain Casino. According to Eagle Mountain, Evencio Valencia Rocha, a resident of Porterville, scored big on Saturday night. The casino says he hit the winning jackpot while playing the “Rising Fortunes” slot machine and walked away...
Father and daughter dead after vehicle crashes into canal in Kings County, CHP says
The Kings County Coroner has identified the 10-year-old daughter and 75-year-old Father that died after their vehicle crashed into a canal Wednesday afternoon.
