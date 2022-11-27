ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shafter, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesungazette.com

Jeff Bezos donates millions to two Visalia nonprofits

VISALIA – Christmas came early for two nonprofit organizations in town, as the Day One Families Fund distributed millions of dollars to battle homelessness and hunger to local nonprofits. Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon and the fourth richest man in the world according to Forbes, announced that two...
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

Newsom zaps energy bill debt for Californians

SACRAMENTO – Many individuals still carry the burden of not being able to pay their bills during the pandemic, but Tulare County residents who have energy bill debt with Southern California Edison should see a credit on their bills in February. The vast majority of Tulare County’s energy is...
TULARE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy