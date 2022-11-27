Facing a team for a second time during the same season has some interesting quirks. You have a data point against this same roster, but they have changed since then. This is Purdue’s situation: they made it to the NCAA Tournament for the eighth straight season. Their first opponent is Tennessee, a team that Purdue already defeated in Knoxville in the season’s first weekend. If they win that match, they will most likely face Louisville in Louisville, where they have already been swept by the Cardinals. The big question that I have is this: can the Boilermakers continue Coach Shondell’s tradition of never losing in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament? Purdue has won sixteen straight First Round matchups dating all the way back to 2004.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO