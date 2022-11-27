Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Volleyball Recap: Weeks 13 & 14
Facing a team for a second time during the same season has some interesting quirks. You have a data point against this same roster, but they have changed since then. This is Purdue’s situation: they made it to the NCAA Tournament for the eighth straight season. Their first opponent is Tennessee, a team that Purdue already defeated in Knoxville in the season’s first weekend. If they win that match, they will most likely face Louisville in Louisville, where they have already been swept by the Cardinals. The big question that I have is this: can the Boilermakers continue Coach Shondell’s tradition of never losing in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament? Purdue has won sixteen straight First Round matchups dating all the way back to 2004.
hammerandrails.com
Edey and Loyer honored by B1G for play in the PK85
Following their impressive run over the Thanksgiving Holiday at the PK-85 that saw the Purdue Boilermakers defeat West Virginia, Gonzaga, and Duke, Zach Edey and Fletcher Loyer have been honored by the B1G. Edey averaged 22.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 1 assist during the three game stretch that...
hammerandrails.com
Matchups to Watch | Purdue vs. Michigan | B1G Championship
The Purdue Boilermakers were able to, with a little help from our friends in Nebraska, get to their first ever B1G Championship Game in Indy to face the Michigan Wolverines. At 6-3 in conference, Purdue was able to somewhat slide into the game to face a Michigan team that is eyeing their second consecutive entry into the College Football Playoff.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue vs. Duke | Quick Preview & Game Thread
Purdue enters the PK-85 Championship Game winning three games in a row versus high major programs in Marquette, West Virginia, and Gonzaga. That may be the best three game stretch for any program up to this point in the season with a chance to put an exclamation point on their non-conference season with a victory over the Duke Blue Devils.
hammerandrails.com
Interview with the Enemy - Maize ‘N Brew
With the upcoming game against Michigan in Indianapolis being the first time these two teams have met since 2017 we wanted to get some more information from our friends over at Maize ‘N Brew. Below is my conversation with them about their team and the challenges that Purdue will face come Saturday.
hammerandrails.com
Key Moments | Purdue vs. Gonzaga | PK85 Championship
The Purdue Boilermakers started off slowly again against the Duke Blue Devils but were able to settle into the game and eventually grab one of the premier wins for the program over the last twenty years. Let’s take a quick look at some of the most important moments from the game using stills for an in-depth explanation.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Runs Away With The Win Against Oklahoma State
In a game of runs, the Purdue Women’s Basketball team came away with a win Saturday afternoon against Oklahoma state. Purdue was down early in the first quarter before jumping ahead ten points in the second, only to let Oklahoma State go on a 15-0 scoring run of their own. At the half, Purdue was down 32-27.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Volleyball Earns 8th Consecutive NCAA Tournament Bid
Number eight seed Purdue (20-10, 11-9) will face Tennessee in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The match is scheduled for 4:00 Friday afternoon. Number one seed Louisville hosts and will play Samford on Friday. The winners will play Saturday at 6:00. Streaming information will be announced later.
hammerandrails.com
2023 Football Recruiting
Just as important as the fact that Purdue has captured it's first Big Ten West Division Title is the opportunity for the program to use this stage to catapult recruiting efforts, especially in-state. Granted, the success of Charlie Jones should absolutely turn heads of receivers entering the transfer portal this offseason, it's important that Brohm continues to build the roster organically and, if nothing else, expand Purdue's recruiting prowess instate.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue vs. Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game
That’s a wrap on the regular season. Purdue finished the season 8-4 but most importantly they finished as outright champions of the Big Ten West. That’s right, Purdue is the outright champion of the Big Ten West. Just like we all thought would happen after the losses to Penn State and Syracuse. Never a doubt. Just don’t read anything further on our Twitter account or on this site. I’ve deleted all evidence to the contrary.
hammerandrails.com
Thanksgiving Weekend - In Tweets
When you have a weekend like Purdue fans did this weekend it seems unfair to put so much focus on just one event so I wanted to widen the lens a bit and give you some of our favorite tweets from the entirety of the weekend that saw Purdue beat West Virginia, Gonzaga, Duke, and IU in football. Plus, there was Nebraska’s victory over Iowa that opened the door for Purdue to wind up winning the West and heading to the Big Ten Title game this Saturday. So sit back, relax, and enjoy some tweets!
hammerandrails.com
Purdue vs Indiana: Western Champs
Was there ever really a doubt? Jeff Brohm and his Boilermakers came into this game and knew exactly what they had to do in order to get to Indy. They basically snoozed during the first half, going into halftime trailing 7-3. I’m guessing the team got an earful in the locker room and they came out swinging in the second half, forcing back-to-back 3 and outs and scoring touchdowns off them. Purdue would get into the endzone two more times and allow a garbage time touchdown to end the game at 30-16. Now, the bucket and the West crown are Purdue’s.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Commits Kendrick Gilbert & TJ McWilliams Named 2023 Army All American Bowl Participants
Per the Cathedral High School Football Twitter page & TJ McWilliams’ own Twitter page , 4 star nationally ranked defensive end Kendrick Gilbert & 3 star highly regarded wide receiver TJ McWilliams have received invitations to participate in the 2022 U.S. Army All-American Bowl game that features the best high school players from around the country. The game will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on January 7th where Gilbert & McWilliams will be playing on the West team that features two other Indiana High School athletes in Andrean’s Drayk Bowen (Notre Dame) and Lawrence Centrals Joshua Mickens (LSU).
