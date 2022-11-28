Read full article on original website
KETV.com
OFD: Cooking oil sparks fire, does $82,500 in damages
Omaha firefighters say cooking oil sparked a fire on S. 27th St. Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out just before 4:30 p.m. The fire department says smoke and flames were showing when firefighters got on scene. Everyone got outside safely and the fire was put out a short time later.
WOWT
Accidental Omaha house fire causes estimated $100,500 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha house fire was knocked down quickly Friday afternoon, but not before it caused some damage. Omaha Fire says crews responded Friday at 4:14 p.m. to a home near 98th and Ohio Street. When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames near the back of...
WOWT
Hundreds without power Tuesday afternoon in Omaha
Hundreds without power Tuesday afternoon in Omaha
KETV.com
Teenager critically injured in stabbing Sunday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a stabbing that critically injured one person on Sunday evening. Around 5:42 p.m., officers responded to a "nature unknown" call near 51st Street and Ames Avenue, according to authorities. At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old female with multiple stab wounds, Omaha...
WOWT
Power outages affect thousands in Omaha-metro, southwest Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands were without power Tuesday morning as the area’s first substantial winter weather system pushed through the Omaha-metro area. At 12:10 p.m., OPPD reported that power was gradually being restored, but many are still without power. “The number of customers without power has dropped from...
WOWT
Sarpy County homeowners demand stoplight at intersection on Highway 31
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A building boom in the southwest metro area is bringing in new homeowners and concerns that the best way out of one neighborhood is taking a dangerous turn. Across from a harvested field lies fertile ground for home growth and Giles is the main road...
klkntv.com
Car flips north of Lincoln before landing on its side in a home’s driveway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A car rolled onto its side north of Lincoln on Monday morning. This happened along North 14th Street in between Davey and Rock Creek Roads, a little after 6 a.m. Right now we do not know if anyone was injured in this wreck or what...
WOWT
Giving Tuesday: How to help Omaha-metro organizations
Giving Tuesday: How to help Omaha-metro organizations
KETV.com
Outage impacting emergency services in 3 Nebraska counties, according to officials
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — An outage is impacting 911 service for three Nebraska counties, according to officials. Officials said the 911 system is down for Butler, Platte and Saunders counties. In Saunders County, residents can call 402-443-1000 for emergencies. There is no indication at this time to the cause...
Sioux City Journal
Man dies after being hit while crossing Omaha intersection
OMAHA — A 34-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing an Omaha intersection Wednesday evening. Omaha police were called to the intersection of 24th and Oak streets, where a vehicle had reportedly struck a pedestrian, at 6:58 p.m., according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department.
WOWT
Three people from Omaha arrested after stolen catalytic converter found in car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three people from Omaha were arrested by the Lincoln Police Department after a stolen catalytic converter was found in their car. Saturday at 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to 16th and Otoe Streets on a report of suspicious people. LPD said the caller saw unknown men...
WOWT
Police respond after fight at La Vista soccer complex
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police responded to a soccer complex in La Vista Sunday night after there were reports about someone with a gun holding people hostage. Fortunately, the reports were completely unfounded. However, police told 6 News a fight did break out and someone pulled out pepper spray...
WOWT
Outages reported as winds, cold roll through Omaha-metro
Outages reported as winds, cold roll through Omaha-metro
WOWT
EXPLAINER: Why do some Omaha chains charge different prices for similar products?
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It started with really wanting an Oreo McFlurry. And on my hunt for a working ice cream machine, I noticed some McDonald’s were more expensive than others. That made me wonder, is there a pattern and are there other price variations in Omaha?. “I would...
WOWT
Top 3 at 3: Local headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 29
Top 3 at 3: Local headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 29
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
News Channel Nebraska
Several OPPD customers lose power Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. -- Over 3,000 OPPD customers have been without power at various points Tuesday. According to Omaha Public Power District, the outage peaked in late morning. Power has been restored over a third of those affected, but nearly 1,100 customers in Cass County remain without power. Much of Weeping Water lost power by late Tuesday morning.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police find meth, marijuana in search of car and home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two men are behind bars after being found with 114 grams of marijuana and 3 grams of methamphetamine on Monday, Lincoln Police say. Officers were getting ready to search a home near 25th and Lynn Streets about 3:30 p.m., when they saw a man pull up in a vehicle and leave a short time later, according to police.
WOWT
Bond at $500,000 for man arrest for assault on an officer
Bond at $500,000 for man arrest for assault on an officer
WOWT
Omaha 13-year-olds tried as juveniles in murder case
Omaha 13-year-olds tried as juveniles in murder case
