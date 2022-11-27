Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana women will once again be taking their share of 3-pointers this season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana women’s basketball team has almost always featured several players who can shoot from beyond the 3-point line and this year’s squad is no exception. Avon’s Lauren Sees loves that about playing on this team... But also knows that being a little selective will lead to more approval from her coach Dave Krauth who always seems to build similar type teams that always produces wins.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU’s John Stiegelmeier named Missouri Valley Football Conference Coach of the Year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced its postseason awards today and South Dakota State Head Coach John Stiegelmeier is the Bruce Craddock Coach oF the Year. In his 26th season at the helm “Coach Stig” led the Jacks to the best regular season...
dakotanewsnow.com
Skyforce have good young talent under Head Coach Kasib Powell
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Skyforce are off to a good start and the players seem excited about the talent that has been assembled by Kasib Powell and his staff. DJ Stewart, Mychal Mulder and Chandler Hutchison are back from last year and they have some really good young players like Jamal Cain who is on a 2-way contract with the Miami Heat and is ready to get out on the court and prove himself.
cougcenter.com
Cougs come from behind to defeat South Dakota State
After trailing South Dakota State 14-3 nearing the end of the first quarter, Washington State finally found their groove and used a 13-3 second quarter to get them back into the game and they never looked back. The Cougs notched their fifth win of the season on Monday with a 61-41 victory over the Jacks, holding them to their lowest point total this season. The Jacks upset #10 Louisville 65-55 last Monday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Augie men knock off Hastings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Isaac Fink had a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds as the Augustana men’s basketball team held off Hastings College 59-50 Sunday afternoon in the Elmen Center. Fink was one of three Vikings in double-figure scoring as Ryan Miller recorded a...
saturdaytradition.com
Markus Allen, former Wisconsin WR, reveals B1G West transfer commitment
Markus Allen, former Wisconsin Badger, has made his decision to become a Minnesota Golden Badger. Allen is a young a wide receiver who played for Wisconsin for the past two seasons. He was a 4-star recruit out of Ohio coming out of high school and played two games for the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana women crush Chadron State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Eagles of Chadron State, 71-33, in the Elmen Center on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings advance to a 6-0 overall record, to remain undefeated. The Eagles move to a 0-6 overall record. The Vikings opened the...
Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 27th
CFP Semifinal - Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) - Michigan vs. TCU. Cotton Bowl (Arlington, TX) - Penn State vs. Tulane. Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) - Illinois vs. Florida. Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC) - Maryland vs. Duke. Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh. Guaranteed Rate Bowl...
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Former Badgers WR Transferring To Big 10 Rival After Acknowledging Luke Fickell Hire
A Former Badgers wide receiver is choosing a Big Ten rival. Transfer portal season in college football is quickly becoming one of the most exciting parts of the sport in late November. The Wisconsin Badgers should see a lot of moves happening after hiring head coach Luke Fickell from the Cincinnati Bearcats program. A former Badgers wide receiver in the transfer portal made their choice Monday to go to a rival school.
dakotanewsnow.com
USD-Sioux Falls to offer Elementary Ed. Degree
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In response to a statewide shortage of qualified teachers, the University of South Dakota School of Education now offers the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education degree at USD – Sioux Falls. The B.S.Ed. in elementary education prepares students to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow, wind continue today
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for southeastern parts of the viewing area, which includes Sioux Falls, Yankton, Vermillion, Spencer, IA, Sheldon, Worthington and Pipestone. Snow will continue to fall in this area, and we’ll have breezy conditions causing some reduced visibility.
Snow Returns To South Dakota: Remember These 10 Storms?
Here's some news that some South Dakotans prefer not to hear this time of year. Winter is coming. In denial? Dropping temperatures and early snowstorms out west near Deadwood speak for itself. Now snow has finally entered in the Sioux Empire, including Sioux Falls. Slowly but surely, people are bracing...
Dangerous, potentially deadly distracted driving remains a hard habit to break in South Dakota
South Dakota lawmaker Doug Barthel, a former police chief in Sioux Falls, tried to make state roadways safer from distracted drivers by spearheading passage of a law in 2020 to restrict cell phone use behind the wheel. The South Dakota law allows cell phone use in a vehicle, but only...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota DOT prepping for freezing rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some freezing rain is in the forecast for a portion of South Dakota, and the DOT is preparing. KELOLAND Meteorologist Adam Rutt tells us that the best chances for the freezing rain will be near and southeast of Sioux Falls beginning early on the morning of November 29, though cold air is expected to quickly turn the precipitation to snow as the day progresses.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota’s MMIP: group formed to search within minutes when community member is missing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -November is Native American Heritage Month. As we share stories of rich culture and celebration, we also share the struggles and hardships, including the search for answers for those who are missing or murdered. According to the National Urban Indian Health Institute, murder is...
drgnews.com
Woman from Scotland, man from Sioux Falls killed in Nov. 22 accident in Hutchinson County
Names of the two people who died Nov. 22, 2002, in a two-vehicle crash five miles north of Scotland have been released. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a 2010 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer were traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 25 when it crossed the center line while navigating a curve and struck a southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Minivan.
siouxfalls.business
Comings & Goings
A new gym, ETS Sioux Falls, specializes in individualized personal training for youth athletes and customized team training. It’s at 3505 S. Minnesota Ave. Services include speed, strength and power development training. It’s part of a national network for ETS Performance, which is based in Minnesota and has 23 locations in five states.
Social studies debate shows concerning shift from standards to curriculum
Educators and parents alike have provided concerning feedback for the Proposed K-12 Social Studies Content Standards. South Dakota is at the midpoint of a statutorily required public comment process with four input sessions being held throughout the state. I testified to the South Dakota Board of Educational Standards in September, and due to time constraints, […] The post Social studies debate shows concerning shift from standards to curriculum appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Accumulating snow expected for the southeastern counties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in place for the southeastern counties in our area Monday evening through Tuesday evening as a storm system is set to bring accumulating snow and gusty winds to the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued...
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Sioux Falls Jingle Bell Run
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday was a beautiful day to maybe go out for a run or a walk… which is what a crowd of people did at Fawick Park for the annual Jingle Bell Run. The annual 5K and 1-mile walk helps raise awareness about arthritis...
