Boston, MA

WCVB

Royal visit: Prince and Princess of Wales to arrive in Boston on Wednesday

BOSTON — The Prince and Princess of Wales are scheduled to arrive in Boston on Wednesday, beginning a three-day royal visit in and around the Massachusetts capital that culminates in the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony. The Earthshot Prize, inspired by President John F. Kennedy's "Moonshot" speech, is an...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston prepares for prince and princess visit

At the newly refurbished City Hall Plaza, finishing touches are made to the staging area where Prince William and Princess Catherine will be welcomed to Boston Wednesday afternoon. This is where the public will get its best glimpse of the Prince and Princess of Wales during their three-day visit to...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tight security planned for Boston Royal visit

This week’s visit of the Prince and Princess of Wales to Boston will bring international star power to the area for three full days. Highlights of the trip include a Welcome event Wednesday at City Hall Plaza with Mayor Wu and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, a trip to Dorchester’s JFK Presidential Library, and finally, Friday’s headliner: the Earthshot Prize Awards at the MGM Music Hall in Fenway.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Longtime veterans of the Boston retro scene open Vintage Underground steps away from BU’s campus

Is the Frank Ocean shirt from Hot Topic too ubiquitous? Have you ever wanted an item or piece of clothing that no one else has?. Just half a block from Agganis Arena and next to Raising Cane’s, there’s a building with an ATM inside. But if you take a walk down the stairs at 957 Commonwealth Avenue, you’ll find not a bank, but a world of records, posters, books and vintage clothing.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

City of Boston hosts annual tree lighting in Copley Square

BOSTON — The city of Boston continues to ring in the holiday season in the days following Thanksgiving. The Boston Parks and Recreation Department hosted the annual Copley Square Tree Lighting Monday night. The celebration featured appearances by Santa Claus and Rudolph along with musical performances by the Boston...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Sons of Serendip

NEEDHAM, Mass. — WCVB will kick off the season with "Holiday Lights," live from the City of Boston's official tree-lighting on Boston Common with headliners theSons of Serendip. Micah Christian and Mason Morton, two members of the vocal group, share their excitement about performing in front of a hometown crowd.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massive US Air Force C-17 plane lands in Boston ahead of VIP visits

BOSTON — It's one of the biggest planes you'll see in the skies. Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston to mark 80th anniversary of Cocoanut Grove fire where nearly 500 died

BOSTON - A ceremony will mark the 80th anniversary of the Cocoanut Grove Fire in Boston Monday, the deadliest nightclub fire in U.S. history.On November 28, 1942, 490 people died and hundreds were hurt when stampeding guests were crushed and smothered as they tried to leave the burning club on Piedmont Street near the theater district, according to the Cocoanut Grove Memorial Committee. The club was filled more than twice the legal capacity when the fire started. Many of the exit doors were locked. No official cause was ever announced.The fire, which was also the deadliest disaster in Boston's history, led to changes in building codes and standards and medical treatment for burns.A remembrance event will be held on Monday at 3 p.m. at the site at 17 Piedmont Street.   The committee was established in 2015 to eventually create a memorial one block from the site in Statler Park on Stuart Street.
BOSTON, MA
Dianna Carney

4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!

You're invited to a festive and fun drag show!Photo by(Photo by Greta Hoffman) (BOSTON, MA) If you're looking for something fun and festive to do during the holiday season that is sure to get you in a great mood then look no further than this holiday-themed Drag Brunch line-up! From music that will get you moving to food that will have you wishing you had room for more, there is fun to be had for all ages every Saturday in December!
BOSTON, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Mishoon project ignites for the first time in 300 years

After centuries of Boston overlooking the Nipmuc and Massachusett tribes, they are now reclaiming their culture and reminding the city they are not going anywhere. Spectators gathered Oct. 31 at the Charlestown Little Mystic Boat Slip as flames danced over a 1,400 pound log. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr., cultural steward of the Nipmuc Tribe, stood tending to the log. Gaines had been there for hours already. He burned the log, scraped the ash and wet the wood — this cycle repeated until his 24-hour shift was over. It wasn’t until Nov. 6 that the burning would come to a halt, and with that came the finished product: a mishoon.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

More Employees Depart Twitter's Boston Office

More workers based at Twitter's Boston office are parting ways with their employer as billionaire's Elon Musk $44 billion takeover continues to spur fast changes at the social-media company. In a public document, Twitter Inc. told Massachusetts officials last Friday that 18 employees at the office on the third floor...
