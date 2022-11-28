Read full article on original website
WCVB
Royal visit: Prince and Princess of Wales to arrive in Boston on Wednesday
BOSTON — The Prince and Princess of Wales are scheduled to arrive in Boston on Wednesday, beginning a three-day royal visit in and around the Massachusetts capital that culminates in the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony. The Earthshot Prize, inspired by President John F. Kennedy's "Moonshot" speech, is an...
Boston prepares for prince and princess visit
At the newly refurbished City Hall Plaza, finishing touches are made to the staging area where Prince William and Princess Catherine will be welcomed to Boston Wednesday afternoon. This is where the public will get its best glimpse of the Prince and Princess of Wales during their three-day visit to...
Lineup announced for star-studded event in Boston spearheaded by the Royal Couple
BOSTON — The Prince and Princess of Wales will be in Massachusetts this week for a three-day visit, culminating in a star-studded event Friday at Fenway’s new MGM Music Hall. The Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will be taped at the MGM Music Hall Friday and will be televised...
Tight security planned for Boston Royal visit
This week’s visit of the Prince and Princess of Wales to Boston will bring international star power to the area for three full days. Highlights of the trip include a Welcome event Wednesday at City Hall Plaza with Mayor Wu and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, a trip to Dorchester’s JFK Presidential Library, and finally, Friday’s headliner: the Earthshot Prize Awards at the MGM Music Hall in Fenway.
whdh.com
Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston, their first internationally since Queen Elizabeth’s death
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Prince and Princess of Wales are about to make their way across the pond. William and Kate are making a royal visit to Boston to announce the winners of the Earthshot Prize. This will be their first major international event as the new Prince and Princess of Wales, and it is expected to be a historic moment.
Daily Free Press
Longtime veterans of the Boston retro scene open Vintage Underground steps away from BU’s campus
Is the Frank Ocean shirt from Hot Topic too ubiquitous? Have you ever wanted an item or piece of clothing that no one else has?. Just half a block from Agganis Arena and next to Raising Cane’s, there’s a building with an ATM inside. But if you take a walk down the stairs at 957 Commonwealth Avenue, you’ll find not a bank, but a world of records, posters, books and vintage clothing.
WCVB
City of Boston hosts annual tree lighting in Copley Square
BOSTON — The city of Boston continues to ring in the holiday season in the days following Thanksgiving. The Boston Parks and Recreation Department hosted the annual Copley Square Tree Lighting Monday night. The celebration featured appearances by Santa Claus and Rudolph along with musical performances by the Boston...
WCVB
Sons of Serendip
NEEDHAM, Mass. — WCVB will kick off the season with "Holiday Lights," live from the City of Boston's official tree-lighting on Boston Common with headliners theSons of Serendip. Micah Christian and Mason Morton, two members of the vocal group, share their excitement about performing in front of a hometown crowd.
WCVB
Massive US Air Force C-17 plane lands in Boston ahead of VIP visits
BOSTON — It's one of the biggest planes you'll see in the skies. Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.
Cocoanut Grove fire killed 492 people in packed Boston nightclub 80 years ago tonight
The infamous Cocoanut Grove fire in Boston on Nov. 28, 1942, killed 492 people and led to dramatic changes in fire safety codes around the country and around the world.
Boston to mark 80th anniversary of Cocoanut Grove fire where nearly 500 died
BOSTON - A ceremony will mark the 80th anniversary of the Cocoanut Grove Fire in Boston Monday, the deadliest nightclub fire in U.S. history.On November 28, 1942, 490 people died and hundreds were hurt when stampeding guests were crushed and smothered as they tried to leave the burning club on Piedmont Street near the theater district, according to the Cocoanut Grove Memorial Committee. The club was filled more than twice the legal capacity when the fire started. Many of the exit doors were locked. No official cause was ever announced.The fire, which was also the deadliest disaster in Boston's history, led to changes in building codes and standards and medical treatment for burns.A remembrance event will be held on Monday at 3 p.m. at the site at 17 Piedmont Street. The committee was established in 2015 to eventually create a memorial one block from the site in Statler Park on Stuart Street.
WCVB
Mayor Wu says Mass & Cass area '80 percent, 90 percent better' than year ago
While the confluence of homelessness and substance use in Boston's "Mass. and Cass" area persists, Mayor Michelle Wu argued that conditions on the ground have improved dramatically in the year since she took office. Wu, who has drawn criticism from a range of fellow policymakers and community leaders over the...
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!
You're invited to a festive and fun drag show!Photo by(Photo by Greta Hoffman) (BOSTON, MA) If you're looking for something fun and festive to do during the holiday season that is sure to get you in a great mood then look no further than this holiday-themed Drag Brunch line-up! From music that will get you moving to food that will have you wishing you had room for more, there is fun to be had for all ages every Saturday in December!
huntnewsnu.com
Mishoon project ignites for the first time in 300 years
After centuries of Boston overlooking the Nipmuc and Massachusett tribes, they are now reclaiming their culture and reminding the city they are not going anywhere. Spectators gathered Oct. 31 at the Charlestown Little Mystic Boat Slip as flames danced over a 1,400 pound log. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr., cultural steward of the Nipmuc Tribe, stood tending to the log. Gaines had been there for hours already. He burned the log, scraped the ash and wet the wood — this cycle repeated until his 24-hour shift was over. It wasn’t until Nov. 6 that the burning would come to a halt, and with that came the finished product: a mishoon.
NECN
Wu Claims Major Progress at Mass. and Cass, Admits Errors ‘Framing for Our Efforts'
While the confluence of homelessness and substance use in Boston's "Mass. and Cass" area persists, Mayor Michelle Wu argued Monday that conditions on the ground have improved dramatically in the year since she took office. Wu, who has drawn criticism from a range of fellow policymakers and community leaders over...
NECN
More Employees Depart Twitter's Boston Office
More workers based at Twitter's Boston office are parting ways with their employer as billionaire's Elon Musk $44 billion takeover continues to spur fast changes at the social-media company. In a public document, Twitter Inc. told Massachusetts officials last Friday that 18 employees at the office on the third floor...
WCVB
Massachusetts research group works to find alternatives to traditional seawalls
BOSTON — In February, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration releaseda new report that predicts the water level in Boston Harbor would rise somewhere between 1.15 feet and 1.54 feet by 2050. Stone Living Lab, a Massachusetts research group, is working to minimize the effects of those rising sea...
WCVB
Boston honors Cocoanut Grove victims on 80th anniversary of deadly nightclub fire
BOSTON — On Nov. 28, 1942, 492 people died in a fire at the Cocoanut Grove nightclub. The tragic blaze remains the single-deadliest nightclub fire in American history.
WCVB
Massachusetts braces for heavy rain, damaging winds, Royal visit on Wednesday
BOSTON — A strong storm system will arrive in New England on Wednesday, bringing a period of heavy rain and strong to potentially damaging winds to Massachusetts. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the entire state, which is scheduled to be in effect from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday.
ncsha.org
MassHousing Awards $143,332 for Affordable Sober Housing in Massachusetts
BOSTON – November 17, 2022 – MassHousing has awarded a total of $143,332 in grant funding to help preserve 22 affordable sober housing units and provide supportive services to men, women, and children impacted by substance misuse. The grants come from the Center for Community Recovery Innovations, Inc....
