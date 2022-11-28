ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘It’s wintertime’: Chicago-area student athletes donate 1,000 sweaters to help keep homeless warm

By Eli Ong, Shannon Halligan
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vFJOF_0jPKXeoc00

CHICAGO — Student athletes from the Chicagoland area came together Sunday to help keep some of Chicago’s homeless population warm this winter.

Soccer players from high schools across Chicago and the suburbs donated 1,000 sweatshirts to drop boxes at Lincoln Park Community Services — an organization that helps the impoverished across Chicago find stable housing and make sustainable life choices — through a charity event organized by Buddy’s Helpers — a non-profit whose mission is to educate student athletes about the importance of making a difference on and off the field.

“It’s wintertime, and a lot of homeless teens could be struggling with the winter,” said Valeria Rodriguez, a sophomore at Thornton Township High School. “With a sweatshirt, it can bring them warmth.”

According to the Illinois State Board of Education, nearly 40,000 public school students struggle with homelessness in the state.

“Me personally — coming from a low-income community — I know that this is something that is very, very prominent,” said Jonathan Rodriguez, a student at Northwestern University. “I respect these people a lot, because one of the reasons people don’t know about this is because these individuals are very, very strong people. They’re people that don’t want to be a burden for their families, they don’t want to make it known.”

Joe Trost, founder of Buddy’s Helpers, said that homelessness can take on many forms, and not just in the conventional ways it is imagined.

“Homeless doesn’t mean standing on a street corner or on lower Wacker Drive,” Trost said. “It could be someone who’s couch surfing or may have to be in their car. At this time of the year, there’s a lot of extra stress in families, and not everyone’s family is as perfect as it may seem.”

Illinois students honored on ‘Speak Up For Service Day’

If you or someone you know is interested in getting involved or volunteering with Lincoln Community Services, more information can be found on their website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Austin Weekly News

Urban Prep loses charter agreement for last Chicago campus

After months of controversy surrounding Urban Prep Academy, the Illinois board of education ended the charter school’s agreement for its downtown campus Thursday, citing enrollment declines. The move marks the latest blow to the nationally recognized charter network that specializes in serving Black boys on Chicago’s South and West...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side center for LGBTQ+ residents under financial probe

CHICAGO - The founder of Chicago’s first Black-led, trans-led center for LGBTQ+ residents is at the center of an investigation into Brave Space Alliance’s finances, according to the center’s leaders. The Brave Space Alliance’s board of directors announced this week they had submitted an independent accountant’s report...
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Finalists for Lake/Kedzie project announced

The Chicago Department of Planning and Development (DPD) released a short list of architectural firms and developers to build three mixed-use buildings near the Kedzie/Lake Green Line ‘L’ station – and many of them are no strangers to the city’s efforts to bring developments to the historically neglected West Side.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Former Illinois state representative, Chicago city executive Eugene Barnes dies at 91

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is remembering longtime Illinois state Rep. Eugene Barnes.Barnes died Sunday, Nov. 13. He was 91 years old.Barnes served four terms in Springfield, representing the South Side of Chicago. He helped form the influential Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, and sponsored the first Illinois Lottery legislation.As chairman of the state House of Representatives Appropriations II committee, Barnes led the effort to secure funds for the first buildings on the Chicago State University campus. He also authored legislation requiring medical students who received state scholarships to work in medically underserved communities after they graduated.Barnes resigned his state House seat...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Health professionals discuss when to seek medical attention for RSV

CHICAGO — RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a common seasonal illness that often sparks panic in parents. Doctors say many of the symptoms can be treated at home, safely and effectively. But knowing when to seek medical attention is critical. “It’s definitely unprecedented, which is the common word for what we are seeing right […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Michelangelo’s ‘La Pieta’ statue relocated from St. Adalbert Church

CHICAGO — A marble replica of Michelangelo’s ‘La Pieta’ statue residing at St. Adalbert’s Church was relocated from the now-closed religious establishment Tuesday. For more than a century, the 6,000 lbs. statue resided in the church, but after a controversial decision to shutter the church in 2019, the removal of the statue only adds another […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Lurie Children's Hospital nurses at odds with management over potential to unionize

CHICAGO - Nurses at one of Chicago's most prestigious hospitals are at odds with management after receiving what some described as anti-union messaging. Leaders of Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago told nurses they "don’t need a union" to speak for them and that hospital administration is "concerned about how unions can impact work culture," according to a letter signed by the hospital’s chief nursing officer and assistant chief nursing officer that was obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

5 young men become Eagle Scouts in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Five young men from Troop 34 in Arlington Heights have completed their climb to become Eagle Scouts. It’s something less than 4% of Scouts in the United States do. “We’ve worked our whole lives for this so it’s a pretty big day for us,” Jacob Koclanis said. Jacob Bigelow said he’s […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Not Good: Rats Building Something in Alley

Bridgeport — In an alley near the intersection of S Halsted and W 35th street, several residents reported over the weekend that they saw a sizable assortment of rats putting together some sort of mechanical contraption, which they mostly agreed was not a great sign. “It’s not uncommon to...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago native completes historic hike on trans-Bhutan trail

CHICAGO — A Chicago man is sharing his journey which he hope may also be an inspiration to others. It’s a trip Patrick Wingert has dreamed of for years and finally made it happen despite adversity. There are times when our steps lead us onto a new path. And that path for Wingert began on […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy