The Broncos’ latest humiliating loss was a major boon for the Bears and Seahawks’ NFL draft odds
In late November, with many teams well out of the NFL’s playoff chase already, it’s certainly not too early to start thinking about the 2023 NFL Draft. One of those teams that are well out of the playoff chase now is Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos. (Let’s be honest, they were probably out of it in early October.) And after another humiliating loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday — which included tiffs with defensive linemen and Sam Darnold literally rolling into the end zone — Denver’s latest embarrassment was a terrific gain for two other teams:
Bears Announce Inactives for Week 12
The Chicago Bears' list of inactives for Sunday's contest against the New York Jets is quite long.
Reports: RB Melvin Gordon signing with Chiefs’ practice squad
The Kansas City Chiefs are signing running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, according to multiple reports on Monday.
The Chicago Bears could hold much power in 2023 NFL Draft
It was an eventful morning for the Chicago Bears as they entered into a Week 12 matchup with the New York Jets. In a year where they indeed know who their quarterback of the future is in Justin Fields, the Bears didn’t even know who would start the game against the Jets. It ended up being Trevor Siemian instead of Nathan Peterman, who looked like the starter for a split-second.
Tri-City Herald
Report: Broncos Ink CB Lamar Jackson to Practice Squad
The Denver Broncos have acquired Lamar Jackson ahead of their Week 12 road game at Baltimore. No, not that Lamar Jackson, the Ravens' superstar quarterback. This Lamar Jackson, whom Denver reportedly signed to its practice squad Tuesday, is a third-year former undrafted free agent cornerback who's made 26 solo tackles and two pass deflections across 19 NFL games — 14 with the New York Jets (2020-21), five with the Chicago Bears (2022).
Tri-City Herald
‘I’ll Play Through It!’ Bills BREAKING: Von Miller Announces Target Date
Injured Buffalo Bills star Von Miller has a flair for the dramatic and a penchant for playing big in the biggest games. So why not combine both traits and set his sights set on returning to the field just in time for a pivotal AFC East showdown against the New York Jets?
Tri-City Herald
Christmas Day Disaster: Free Tickets for Broncos at Rams at Empty SoFi?
It was, at the time, an NFL schedule-maker’s dream. The star-studded Super Bowl champ Los Angeles Rams. The headline-stealing Denver Broncos featuring trade get Russell Wilson. What could go wrong at SoFi Stadium?. Well, maybe nobody showing up. Both teams are now well below .500. Rams stars like Matthew...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Bengals have Chiefs, Bills in sights; Packers, Rams, Broncos near rock bottom for Week 13
Week 12 in the NFL brought a few key surprises but for the most part the better teams in the league worked more to separate themselves. Although there isn't too much big change near at the top of Sporting News' NFL power rankings ahead of Week 13, a few more hot contenders kept up the momentum while some better first-half teams continued to fade.
CBS Sports
Packers release former first-round pick Johnathan Abram after 20 days in Green Bay, per report
The Green Bay Packers have released former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Johnathan Abram just 20 days after claiming the safety off of waivers, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero. The 27th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft played just one snap on defense and 28 special teams snaps...
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles on track for top-10 pick | Updated selection order
Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and the road to Super Bowl LVII still goes through Lincoln Financial Field. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers, 40-33, on Sunday to improve to a league-best 10-1...
2023 NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions are Big Winners of Week 12, Even Though They Lost
The Seahawks and Lions may have lost in 2023, but they are already winning the 2023 NFL Draft because the Broncos and Rams are losing more. The post 2023 NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions are Big Winners of Week 12, Even Though They Lost appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Deion Sanders discusses timing of Colorado offer with Jackson State in SWAC Championship
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders doesn't believe Colorado offering him its head coaching job has been distraction ahead of the SWAC title game.
Tri-City Herald
Don’t Expect the Same Alabama Team When it Next Plays: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh will appear in five parts this week, one each day. This is ... The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night may have not surprised anyone, but that doesn't mean that there won't be extensive discussion and debate for the the rest of the week.
