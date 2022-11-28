ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden’s bizarre closing argument: ‘Shut up, moocher’

On the eve of the midterm elections, in which voters will hand President Joe Biden his report card, the White House has settled on a message: Shut up and take whatever we give you. It’s perverse on a few levels. First is the fascistic tone of the president telling...
FLORIDA STATE
The List

Why Some Democrats Are Openly Supporting Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Run

As the familiar refrain of the Sam & Dave song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" played on the sound system, Donald J. Trump triumphantly walked off the stage at Mar-a-Lago on the night of November 15, 2022. It was the night America had been anticipating for months: Trump announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Declaring that he was running "in order to make America great and glorious again," the former president spent just over an hour reminiscing about his accomplishments and promising more of the same in a second term. To no one's surprise, he painted a picture of President Joe Biden's America as being a bleak landscape of crime-ridden cities, open borders, and staggering inflation (via Reuters).
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden

Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Montanan

The end of the road for Donald Trump

For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
straightarrownews.com

Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years

Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
Washington Examiner

Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship

In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
Dayana Sabatin

Biden Loses Temper With Zelenskyy

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have been speaking by phone routinely at this point. However, one very specific phone call between the two leaders back in June played out significantly differently from previous ones.
News Breaking LIVE

Top Biden Advisors Expected to Leave White House

There are strong expectations that two of President Joe Biden’s top advisors will leave the White House in the coming months, according to Bloomberg. The news has come out that Biden’s top economic advisor, Brian Deese, will leave the White House as “part of a broader reshuffle that will offer Biden a chance to make over his coterie of aides on an issue central to an expected reelection bid,” Bloomberg’s Nancy Cook reports.
Newsweek

Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed

Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin set to launch renewed crackdown on Russian dissent, says MoD

Vladimir Putin has introduced new laws aimed at silencing dissenters as the war in Ukraine goes on and “increasingly impacts Russians’ everyday lives”, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said today.The MoD pointed to Moscow’s approved amendments to a statute against “foreign agents” that will widen the field for potential offences when they take effect tomorrow.Under the 2012 law, foreign agents are defined as “individuals or organisations who have received financial support from abroad.” The amendments will extend the definition to those which are merely under undefined “influence or pressure” of foreign actors, the MoD said.Meanwhile, The Independent heard...
POLITICO

The left to Biden: Fiiinnnnnnnneeeee

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. Earlier this year, JEFF WEAVER, the longtime BERNIE SANDERS aide who ran the senator’s 2016 presidential...
KANSAS STATE
Tampa Bay Times

5 things from Trump’s presidential announcement speech

Donald Trump formally launched his 2024 presidential campaign Tuesday night at an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, surprising few pundits and energizing his loyal base of followers. The former president, 76, aims win the Republican Party’s presidential nomination and retake control of the White House. He enters...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Investigate! 62% want Hunter Biden probed

The incoming House Republican majority got some good news today on its plan to investigate first son Hunter Biden’s overseas deals and their ties to President Joe Biden. In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, 62% said that Hunter Biden’s business dealings, notably in China, should be probed. What’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy