Washington Examiner
Joe Biden’s bizarre closing argument: ‘Shut up, moocher’
On the eve of the midterm elections, in which voters will hand President Joe Biden his report card, the White House has settled on a message: Shut up and take whatever we give you. It’s perverse on a few levels. First is the fascistic tone of the president telling...
How Joe Biden's Approval Rating Has Changed After Midterms Triumph
Despite the Democrat's better-than-expected showing, President Joe Biden remains unpopular with the public, according to two post-midterm election polls.
Why Some Democrats Are Openly Supporting Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Run
As the familiar refrain of the Sam & Dave song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" played on the sound system, Donald J. Trump triumphantly walked off the stage at Mar-a-Lago on the night of November 15, 2022. It was the night America had been anticipating for months: Trump announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Declaring that he was running "in order to make America great and glorious again," the former president spent just over an hour reminiscing about his accomplishments and promising more of the same in a second term. To no one's surprise, he painted a picture of President Joe Biden's America as being a bleak landscape of crime-ridden cities, open borders, and staggering inflation (via Reuters).
Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden
Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
Iran's Supreme Leader Targets 'Scatterbrain' Joe Biden on His 80th Birthday
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Sunday that "the US does whatever they can to harm Iran, but they can't do anything at all."
The end of the road for Donald Trump
For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Impeaching Joe Biden 'Will Be Easy'
"We will impeach Biden with proof. It will be easy," the Georgia Republican wrote in a tweet.
straightarrownews.com
Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years
Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
Washington Examiner
Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship
In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
Biden Loses Temper With Zelenskyy
President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have been speaking by phone routinely at this point. However, one very specific phone call between the two leaders back in June played out significantly differently from previous ones.
Jared Kushner's $2B Saudi Deal Resurfaces as GOP Targets Hunter Biden
Republicans have announced that they'll investigate a possible connection between President Joe Biden and the alleged dealings of his son, Hunter Biden.
With all he’s accomplished, why is President Joe Biden so unpopular?
Letters to the Editor: All Republicans have for ideas is cutting Social Security and lower taxes for rich people.
Top Biden Advisors Expected to Leave White House
There are strong expectations that two of President Joe Biden’s top advisors will leave the White House in the coming months, according to Bloomberg. The news has come out that Biden’s top economic advisor, Brian Deese, will leave the White House as “part of a broader reshuffle that will offer Biden a chance to make over his coterie of aides on an issue central to an expected reelection bid,” Bloomberg’s Nancy Cook reports.
BBC
US presidential election 2024: Democrats who might challenge Biden
He's the oldest president in US history and his approval ratings have stalled in the low 40s. Is President Joe Biden ripe for a primary challenge in 2024?. Donald Trump, the man he defeated two years ago, has just announced he will run for the White House again. But both...
Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed
Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
Ukraine news – live: Putin set to launch renewed crackdown on Russian dissent, says MoD
Vladimir Putin has introduced new laws aimed at silencing dissenters as the war in Ukraine goes on and “increasingly impacts Russians’ everyday lives”, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said today.The MoD pointed to Moscow’s approved amendments to a statute against “foreign agents” that will widen the field for potential offences when they take effect tomorrow.Under the 2012 law, foreign agents are defined as “individuals or organisations who have received financial support from abroad.” The amendments will extend the definition to those which are merely under undefined “influence or pressure” of foreign actors, the MoD said.Meanwhile, The Independent heard...
POLITICO
The left to Biden: Fiiinnnnnnnneeeee
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. Earlier this year, JEFF WEAVER, the longtime BERNIE SANDERS aide who ran the senator’s 2016 presidential...
5 things from Trump’s presidential announcement speech
Donald Trump formally launched his 2024 presidential campaign Tuesday night at an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, surprising few pundits and energizing his loyal base of followers. The former president, 76, aims win the Republican Party’s presidential nomination and retake control of the White House. He enters...
Wife of Trump special counsel donated to Biden and produced Obama film
Fresh revelations that the wife of recently appointed Trump special counsel Jack Smith was a producer on a Michelle Obama documentary have fueled conservative misgivings about his impartiality.
Washington Examiner
Investigate! 62% want Hunter Biden probed
The incoming House Republican majority got some good news today on its plan to investigate first son Hunter Biden’s overseas deals and their ties to President Joe Biden. In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, 62% said that Hunter Biden’s business dealings, notably in China, should be probed. What’s...
