Small Plane Crashes Into Power Tower In Gaithersburg, 2 People Trapped
Two people were trapped in a small plane that crashed into a power tower in a section of Montgomery County Sunday, Nov. 27.
Photos from the scene show the aircraft suspended about 100 feet in the air, with both passengers uninjured as of 6:45 p.m. in Gaithersburg. The crash caused widespread power outages.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
