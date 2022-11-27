ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Small Plane Crashes Into Power Tower In Gaithersburg, 2 People Trapped

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tkssf_0jPKXHi100
A small plane crashed into a power tower in a section of Montgomery County Sunday, Nov. 27. Photo Credit: Pete Piringer

Two people were trapped in a small plane that crashed into a power tower in a section of Montgomery County Sunday, Nov. 27.

Photos from the scene show the aircraft suspended about 100 feet in the air, with both passengers uninjured as of 6:45 p.m. in Gaithersburg. The crash caused widespread power outages.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

