Wyoming State

Jackson Hole Radio

Avalanche work in Hoback Canyon

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be working on avalanche equipment in the Hoback Canyon, US 189/191 Friday, November 18th from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Crews will be utilizing a helicopter to place O’Bellx avalanche units near major slide paths that endanger the highway. Traffic will be paused...
Tragedy claims woman in Grand Teton National Park

A tragic accident in Grand Teton National Park claimed the life of a woman on Tuesday. At about 11 a.m a call came into the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center reporting a motor vehicle accident on Highway 89 in the park. Rangers rushed to the scene and to find a collision between an SUV and a semi-trailer truck near thenTeton Point Turnout.
CBS Denver

Thursday night will be the coldest night of the season so far

Thursday will feel more like January instead of November with high temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows dipping into the teens in the metro area.The coldest night of the season so far in Denver was on November 4 when the thermometer dropped to 22 degrees. Thursday night should be at least a few degrees cooler that it was day. In fact, most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will fall into the teens for the first time since last April.In addition, many mountain areas in Colorado will drop into the single digits above and below zero. For example,...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for season's first snowfall

Alert: Red Alert late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.Check the latest radar and weather mapsReports: We've had reports of 1.2 inches of snow in High Point, New Jersey, and 1.4 inches in Wantage Township, New Jersey, around 8 p.m. before the rain started to erode the numbers. Mt. Pocono, Pennsylvania, reported 3.2 inches.Tuesday night: Heavy rain is pushing north through Putnam and Orange counties in New York and has just overwhelmed Sussex County in New Jersey. Just to the north of the rain/snow line, Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess counties are getting a decent clip of snow.Long Island moving west to...
KCRA.com

2 systems take aim at Northern California starting this weekend. When to expect rain and snow

More rounds of rain and snow are headed to Northern California in the coming days, with Monday and Tuesday designated as KCRA 3 Impact Days for travel in the Sierra. The first round of showers will arrive late Saturday, likely in the evening and into early Sunday before the sun comes up. Rain will be light and not everyone will get it across our region. The best areas for it will be in the Sierra and in the Foothills. If the Central Valley gets anything, it would measure up to under .10 of an inch.
Idaho State Journal

Three dead when car and truck collide on Idaho highway

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle head-on collision that occurred Friday, November 18th, at approximately 5:31 PM on US Highway 95 near Coeur d'Alene in Kootenai County. A Subaru Legacy with three adult occupants, female driver aged 30, male passenger aged 32, and female passenger aged 62, were traveling southbound. A Ford F550 commercial vehicle with one occupant, male driver aged 37, was traveling northbound. ...
CBS Sacramento

First winter storm of the season to arrive in the valley around noon Tuesday

We're seeing a storm system across the northwest and some clouds are making their way across Central California.On Tuesday, the weather will be dry around 8 a.m. or so. But then by the mid-morning to the lunch hour, the rain will come into the valley from the west. Some of it will be locally heavy, and then become snow up in the higher elevations of the Sierra. Cold air will bring the snow level down to about 5,000 feet Tuesday afternoon, and then Tuesday night, down to about 3,500 feet -- that's where there will be accumulating snow in the...
ESPN Sioux Falls

No Time To Defrost Icy Car Windows? Try This.

You're pressed for time. There's no time to let the defroster melt the ice from your windshield and your plastic ice scraper couldn't cut through a wet paper bag. What now?. There's a hack that I learned a few years ago that easily and quickly melts away ice and all you will need are some items that you probably have around the house.
Jackson Hole Radio

START Bus changes schedule in Teton County

The START Bus will have no commuter bus service on Thanksgiving Day. Full commuter bus service will resume on Friday, November 25, 2022. Other START routes and services including Town Shuttle routes, Teton Village routes and START on Demand will remain operational on Thanksgiving. Then, beginning Saturday, November 26th, the...
Jackson Hole Radio

Iconic Yellowstone National Park hotel to stay closed

An iconic hotel in Yellowstone National Park will not be welcoming winter guests this season. The Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will remain shuttered until next spring. The hotel shut down immediately after this summer’s flooding due to damage of the wastewater system. The hotel will be closed to overnight...
KUTV

Zion National Park reminds visitors that shuttle service ends Sunday

SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Officials at Zion National Park are reminding visitors that their shuttle service will no longer be available for the season beginning on Monday. They said private vehicles may drive on the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive, but the road may close when parking fills. Parking is...
Jackson Hole Radio

Snowplow costs shoot up for Teton County

The costs of everything seem to be going up and that includes snow plowing in Teton County. The County Commissioners will be increasing their snowplowing budget by nearly 80000 dollars for this winter season. The commissioners will meet tomorrow and will approve the increase to offset costs in removing snow...
WanderWisdom

Hiker Shares the One National Park We Need to Stop Sleeping On

If someone asked you to name a few national parks, you'd probably immediately bring up Yosemite, Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon, and maybe somewhere like Death Valley or Zion. But how much do you know about Katmai, or Dry Tortugas, or the Guadalupe Mountains? With dozens of national parks in the US and its territories, only a fraction of them get much mainstream attention.
Jackson Hole Radio

Slash piles to burn in Grand Teton National Park

Teton Interagency Fire personnel will be burning slash piles in Grand Teton National Park in the coming weeks. Firefighters have focused on fuel reduction efforts in developed areas to reduce wildfire risk, and pile burning is the last step in this process. It also involves removing lower limbs from trees...
