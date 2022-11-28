Read full article on original website
Avalanche work in Hoback Canyon
The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be working on avalanche equipment in the Hoback Canyon, US 189/191 Friday, November 18th from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Crews will be utilizing a helicopter to place O’Bellx avalanche units near major slide paths that endanger the highway. Traffic will be paused...
Winter is coming: First blizzard of the season set to drop snow across north-central US
The first blizzard of the 2022-23 winter season is forecast to paste portions of the north-central U.S. with more than a foot of heavy snow, howling winds and whiteout conditions by Thursday, forecasters warned Wednesday. Parts of North and South Dakota as well as portions of Montana, Minnesota and Nebraska...
Tragedy claims woman in Grand Teton National Park
A tragic accident in Grand Teton National Park claimed the life of a woman on Tuesday. At about 11 a.m a call came into the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center reporting a motor vehicle accident on Highway 89 in the park. Rangers rushed to the scene and to find a collision between an SUV and a semi-trailer truck near thenTeton Point Turnout.
Thursday night will be the coldest night of the season so far
Thursday will feel more like January instead of November with high temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows dipping into the teens in the metro area.The coldest night of the season so far in Denver was on November 4 when the thermometer dropped to 22 degrees. Thursday night should be at least a few degrees cooler that it was day. In fact, most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will fall into the teens for the first time since last April.In addition, many mountain areas in Colorado will drop into the single digits above and below zero. For example,...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for season's first snowfall
Alert: Red Alert late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.Check the latest radar and weather mapsReports: We've had reports of 1.2 inches of snow in High Point, New Jersey, and 1.4 inches in Wantage Township, New Jersey, around 8 p.m. before the rain started to erode the numbers. Mt. Pocono, Pennsylvania, reported 3.2 inches.Tuesday night: Heavy rain is pushing north through Putnam and Orange counties in New York and has just overwhelmed Sussex County in New Jersey. Just to the north of the rain/snow line, Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess counties are getting a decent clip of snow.Long Island moving west to...
2 systems take aim at Northern California starting this weekend. When to expect rain and snow
More rounds of rain and snow are headed to Northern California in the coming days, with Monday and Tuesday designated as KCRA 3 Impact Days for travel in the Sierra. The first round of showers will arrive late Saturday, likely in the evening and into early Sunday before the sun comes up. Rain will be light and not everyone will get it across our region. The best areas for it will be in the Sierra and in the Foothills. If the Central Valley gets anything, it would measure up to under .10 of an inch.
Human foot found in Yellowstone hot spring identified
DNA testing has identified whose partial foot was seen floating in Yellowstone National Park's Abyss Pool this summer.
Woman, 31, hiking in Zion National Park dies overnight in the Narrows as husband goes to get help
The National Park Service said that a 31-year-old woman was found dead in the Narrows section of Zion National Park's Zion Canyon early on Wednesday morning.
Three dead when car and truck collide on Idaho highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle head-on collision that occurred Friday, November 18th, at approximately 5:31 PM on US Highway 95 near Coeur d'Alene in Kootenai County. A Subaru Legacy with three adult occupants, female driver aged 30, male passenger aged 32, and female passenger aged 62, were traveling southbound. A Ford F550 commercial vehicle with one occupant, male driver aged 37, was traveling northbound. ...
School closures: Snow and ice cancel, delay Washington schools ahead of Thanksgiving
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A storm that brought snow and ice to central and eastern Washington has forced some school districts to cancel or delay school on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Closures include Moses Lake and Quincy School Districts. For drivers heading out this morning be prepared for slick roads,...
First winter storm of the season to arrive in the valley around noon Tuesday
We're seeing a storm system across the northwest and some clouds are making their way across Central California.On Tuesday, the weather will be dry around 8 a.m. or so. But then by the mid-morning to the lunch hour, the rain will come into the valley from the west. Some of it will be locally heavy, and then become snow up in the higher elevations of the Sierra. Cold air will bring the snow level down to about 5,000 feet Tuesday afternoon, and then Tuesday night, down to about 3,500 feet -- that's where there will be accumulating snow in the...
No Time To Defrost Icy Car Windows? Try This.
You're pressed for time. There's no time to let the defroster melt the ice from your windshield and your plastic ice scraper couldn't cut through a wet paper bag. What now?. There's a hack that I learned a few years ago that easily and quickly melts away ice and all you will need are some items that you probably have around the house.
START Bus changes schedule in Teton County
The START Bus will have no commuter bus service on Thanksgiving Day. Full commuter bus service will resume on Friday, November 25, 2022. Other START routes and services including Town Shuttle routes, Teton Village routes and START on Demand will remain operational on Thanksgiving. Then, beginning Saturday, November 26th, the...
Iconic Yellowstone National Park hotel to stay closed
An iconic hotel in Yellowstone National Park will not be welcoming winter guests this season. The Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will remain shuttered until next spring. The hotel shut down immediately after this summer’s flooding due to damage of the wastewater system. The hotel will be closed to overnight...
Zion National Park reminds visitors that shuttle service ends Sunday
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Officials at Zion National Park are reminding visitors that their shuttle service will no longer be available for the season beginning on Monday. They said private vehicles may drive on the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive, but the road may close when parking fills. Parking is...
Rain and snow for the Pacific Northwest as record heat hits Midwest
Rain and snow for the Pacific Northwest as record heat hits Midwest. We also continue to monitor Tropical Storm Lisa. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Pacific storm brings triple threat of flooding rain, damaging winds, heavy mountain snow
Wednesday night was the coldest in western Washington since last spring. But now the clouds are quickly increasing as a powerful Pacific storm looks to bring the triple threat of flooding rain, damaging wind and heavy mountain snow. Rain arrives along the coastal beaches after lunch on Thursday, filling in...
Snowplow costs shoot up for Teton County
The costs of everything seem to be going up and that includes snow plowing in Teton County. The County Commissioners will be increasing their snowplowing budget by nearly 80000 dollars for this winter season. The commissioners will meet tomorrow and will approve the increase to offset costs in removing snow...
Hiker Shares the One National Park We Need to Stop Sleeping On
If someone asked you to name a few national parks, you'd probably immediately bring up Yosemite, Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon, and maybe somewhere like Death Valley or Zion. But how much do you know about Katmai, or Dry Tortugas, or the Guadalupe Mountains? With dozens of national parks in the US and its territories, only a fraction of them get much mainstream attention.
Slash piles to burn in Grand Teton National Park
Teton Interagency Fire personnel will be burning slash piles in Grand Teton National Park in the coming weeks. Firefighters have focused on fuel reduction efforts in developed areas to reduce wildfire risk, and pile burning is the last step in this process. It also involves removing lower limbs from trees...
