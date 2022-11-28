Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
Amendment One on December ballot could impact who votes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Early voting is underway for the Dec. 10th election and many of you are asking what is the focus of Louisiana Amendment One. Amendment One deals with whether non U.S. citizens can vote in Louisiana. While it may seem like that’s already spelled out in Louisiana law, some argue there’s a loophole that needs to be closed.
theadvocate.com
Lawsuit alleges Google broke Louisiana law in capturing residents' biometric data
Google Inc. is being sued in Louisiana over allegations that the online-search giant has been capturing and selling biometric data from residents in violation of the state's consumer protection and privacy law. Sandra Nomey, a retired hotel executive, and Nathan Bandaries, one of the lawyers bringing the case in Louisiana,...
Grants available to stop smoking in small towns
Partnership grants up to $20,000 will be awarded to community-based organizations, and rural health clinics can receive up to $10,000.
DCFS: Supplemental SNAP benefits for December now available to recipients
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you have been receiving supplemental SNAP benefits this year, the next allotment should show up on your EBT card by Sunday, December 4. Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services was given the go ahead by the federal government to distribute benefits for December. This “will bring families to […]
KNOE TV8
New statewide program benefits local farmers and those in need
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new statewide program called ‘Greaux the Good’ is set to roll out in the spring of 2023. The program incentivises those utilizing food assistance programs to shop local instead of at big chain stores. Program Director, Chelsea Triche Jackson, says the program will...
Jeff Bezos donates $1.5 million to assist homeless families in Louisiana
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos this week has made a generous donation to assist with the homelessness problem in Louisana. Bezos, via his Bezos Day One Fund, made a $1.25 million grant to The Wellspring, a primary provider of homeless services in Northeast Louisiana. The gift is the largest in the organization’s history.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Don't be fooled, privatizing EBR schools would leave some out in the cold
At first blush, who could argue with Kenneth Campbell’s published comments about the new East Baton Rouge School Board? Of course, the board should make “student achievement the primary focus of everything that it does” and strive to “build consensus with their colleagues around the right set of priorities.”
NOLA.com
Louisiana Workforce Commission provides hope to unemployed with free online service
Job recovery means more than just landing a new role. Anyone who has ever lost a job unexpectedly knows about the mental energy required to deal with the shock that comes with a proverbial pink slip, let alone the subsequent job search or need to learn new skills to create a new career path.
Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?
According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish resident reunites with Ochsner medical team that saved her life
Ochsner Baton Rouge held a Heart Recovery Reunion on Nov. 17 to honor Tasha Hayes, a local survivor of heart failure. The event took place at Ochsner Medical Center–Baton Rouge, where Hayes was treated this summer with Impella, the world’s smallest heart pump. Hayes, a 42-year-old resident of...
theadvocate.com
For those fighting addiction, Baton Rouge drug court offers redemption, not just punishment
Redemption comes in many shapes and likenesses. For a revolving group of East Baton Rouge’s recovering substance abusers, it comes in the form of a treatment program. Each year, about 50 addicts in search of sobriety participate in the 19th Judicial District Court’s recovery court, a specialty court designed for the long and arduous process of weening the addicted off drugs and alcohol.
Opelousas councilman resigns seat before runoff election
The re-election campaign for an Opelousas councilman came to an abrupt end Monday
KPLC TV
FEMA grant provides free smoke detectors, installation to La. residents
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you are in need of a smoke alarm in your home, especially during the cold winter months, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal has a solution. Smoke alarms were made available to everyone thanks to a grant from FEMA. The Operation Save-A-Life program...
theadvocate.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
theadvocate.com
Laughter, love and devotion as family and friends say goodbye to Raymond Blanco
Fond memories flowed, invariably accompanied by laughter, as friends and family said goodbye Monday to Raymond Blanco, a former football coach and longtime dean of students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette who served as the first gentleman when his wife, Kathleen, was governor. Blanco, who died Nov. 19...
theadvocate.com
A tire recycler says they'll fight blight in Baton Rouge. Competitors are pushing back.
More than three years ago, businesswoman Diane Baum stepped into a then-contentious debate over the cost of a proposed Baton Rouge city-parish tire shredder and offered to run it free-of-charge, after upfront costs, just for the right to the waste tires. Though the Metro Council agreed to let Baum do...
brproud.com
Town in Pointe Coupee Parish issues scam alert
LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – The mayor and town council in the Town of Livonia along with a Louisiana-based telecommunications company are warning customers about a scam. According to Star Communications, “a customer was contacted by a scammer that said Star Communications had merged with Cox and needed to download files on his computer.”
KPLC TV
Louisiana 4-year-old undergoes long awaited lung transplant
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ava Thomas, a Louisiana 4-year-old with cystic fibrosis, finally gets a new set of lungs. As she was rolled in to the OR for her lung transplant on Monday, hospital staff lined the hallway to celebrate. Her family reports the surgery was a success. Ava...
theadvocate.com
City of Baker and other groups set food giveaway
Baker has announced it is working with partners to distribute 7,500 boxes of groceries on Dec. 10 to community members, area food pantries, area churches and via direct home delivery through the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging. The groceries were supplied by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. People in...
Louisiana man found with hundreds of forged checks and IDs, sentenced for wire fraud
A Louisiana man has been sentenced to over five years in prison for wire fraud.
Comments / 0