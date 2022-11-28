ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPLC TV

Amendment One on December ballot could impact who votes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Early voting is underway for the Dec. 10th election and many of you are asking what is the focus of Louisiana Amendment One. Amendment One deals with whether non U.S. citizens can vote in Louisiana. While it may seem like that’s already spelled out in Louisiana law, some argue there’s a loophole that needs to be closed.
KNOE TV8

New statewide program benefits local farmers and those in need

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new statewide program called ‘Greaux the Good’ is set to roll out in the spring of 2023. The program incentivises those utilizing food assistance programs to shop local instead of at big chain stores. Program Director, Chelsea Triche Jackson, says the program will...
KEEL Radio

Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?

According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
theadvocate.com

For those fighting addiction, Baton Rouge drug court offers redemption, not just punishment

Redemption comes in many shapes and likenesses. For a revolving group of East Baton Rouge’s recovering substance abusers, it comes in the form of a treatment program. Each year, about 50 addicts in search of sobriety participate in the 19th Judicial District Court’s recovery court, a specialty court designed for the long and arduous process of weening the addicted off drugs and alcohol.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
brproud.com

Town in Pointe Coupee Parish issues scam alert

LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – The mayor and town council in the Town of Livonia along with a Louisiana-based telecommunications company are warning customers about a scam. According to Star Communications, “a customer was contacted by a scammer that said Star Communications had merged with Cox and needed to download files on his computer.”
LIVONIA, LA
KPLC TV

Louisiana 4-year-old undergoes long awaited lung transplant

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ava Thomas, a Louisiana 4-year-old with cystic fibrosis, finally gets a new set of lungs. As she was rolled in to the OR for her lung transplant on Monday, hospital staff lined the hallway to celebrate. Her family reports the surgery was a success. Ava...
theadvocate.com

City of Baker and other groups set food giveaway

Baker has announced it is working with partners to distribute 7,500 boxes of groceries on Dec. 10 to community members, area food pantries, area churches and via direct home delivery through the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging. The groceries were supplied by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. People in...
BAKER, LA

