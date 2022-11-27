Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
17-year-old arrested in Normal for murder of 18-year-old in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department arrested a 17-year-old in relation to the death of an 18-year-old in Champaign Tuesday. According to a Champaign police press release, the 17-year-old was charged as an adult for murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. On Nov. 4 Champaign police...
25newsnow.com
3 adults and a juvenile arrested in Bloomington during holiday weekend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 4 people are facing multiple charges after being taken into custody by police. The first arrest was made Wednesday, November 23rd around 5:30 p.m. when officers were called to the 1400 block of West Graham street for a shots fired report. A 17-year-old male was...
WAND TV
17-year-old charged in homicide investigation
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign Police have filed charges against a 17-year-old male following an investigation into a homicide on Elm Street in early November 2022. According to Police, on November 4, 2022, officers were dispatched at 4:52 p.m. to the 1100-Block of N. Elm Street for a report of a shooting with injuries.
Police: Teen arrested for shooting paintballs at people
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is under arrest after University of Illinois Police said he shot paintballs at people near campus over the weekend. Darriontez McMillion, 19, was arrested in Urbana on Sunday and was charged with an aggravated battery misdemeanor. Officers also determined he had a warrant for failing to appear in […]
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois man arrested for battery to pregnant woman, unborn child
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington, Ill. man was arrested in connection to the battery of a pregnant woman and an unborn child Monday. According to the Bloomington Police Department, Trevor Kelly was arrested for:. Aggravated battery – pregnant person. Battery to an unborn child. Aggravated domestic battery...
‘It’s different from losing a friend’: shooting victim’s sister speaks out after suspect’s arrest
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “I feel like something has been served. Justice? No,” Lanaeja Carter said. Lanaeja Carter’s younger sister was killed earlier this month in Champaign. On Tuesday, police announced the teenager they believe is responsible is behind bars. But, the victim’s family says it won’t bring their loved one back. 18-year-old Nizeri Carter […]
25newsnow.com
Police responding to armed subject call in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of the 3200 block of Eaglecrest Road after responding to a call of an armed subject. The police department is also asking the public to refrain from posting information that may negatively affect...
WAND TV
Millikin Public Safety investigating reports of shots fired near campus
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Millikin University Public Safety sent out an email to Millikin students informing them that there was an investigation regarding reports of shots fired near campus. According to the email, Millikin personnel and community members reported that they heard shots fired on the west side of...
Mahomet cars burglarized, stolen cards used in Champaign
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in solving multiple car burglaries in Mahomet Township and Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve. The Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that victims reported a number of items being stolen from their cars, including credit cards. They said that some […]
Central Illinois Proud
3 arrested after incident at Normal Target
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department arrested three individuals at Target in Normal Monday. According to a Normal police Facebook post, officers were called to the scene after two suspicious vehicles were driving slowly through the Target parking lot. Target employees stated that four people in the store were possibly about to commit retail theft.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Armed subject situation resolved in Bloomington
UPDATE (3:54) p.m. – Bloomington Police have announced that the situation has been resolved and it is safe to return to the area. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is warning residents to steer clear of the area surrounding the 3200 block of Eaglecrest Road after a report of an armed subject Monday afternoon.
Warrensburg village steps up after mom of 4 dies in ‘domestic violence situation’, ‘This came out of nowhere’
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) – On the night before Thanksgiving, a woman died after she was shot in her own home. Now, her small community is coming together to support the four children she left behind. “It’s hard to imagine that something like this would happen, ever. It’s hard to imagine that it happens here, down […]
WAND TV
Head-on collision on Lake Shore Drive leaves two injured
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police have blocked off traffic lanes west of Jasper on Lake Shore Drive due to a collision. WAND is working to learn more, at this time no further information has been released. Update 9:32 p.m. According to a release from the Decatur Police Department, two people...
Woman hurt in Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street. The police found a 31-year-old woman with life-threatening gunshot injuries on the scene and sent her to a local hospital. The Decatur Police Department is continuing to […]
Stolen credit card used to buy almost $9,000 in gift cards in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection to a stolen credit card that was used to purchase almost $9,000 in gift cards. The police department shared an image of the suspect on Saturday on their Facebook page. They are asking anyone who can identify this […]
WAND TV
Man accused of assaulting neighbor for being gay found not guilty by reason of insanity
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who was arrested for allegedly breaking into his neighbor's home, tying him up, beating him, and trying to kill him because he is homosexual was found not guilty by reason of insanity. Ethan Dickerson was arrested on February 17 for Attempted First Degree...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn picks up another felony for illegally possessing thumb drives in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — A Springfield man defending himself against criminal sexual assault charges in Quincy picked up another felony charge earlier this month. Bradley Yohn, 35, was charged Nov. 15 in Adams County Circuit Court with three counts of possessing contraband in a penal institution, a Class 1 felony. If he’s found guilty, he faces between 4 and 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
WAND TV
Three people displaced by fire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) — The Charleston Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 102 N 12th St. around 4 p.m. According to a release from CFD, one resident was home at the time of the fire, escaped through a second story window, and was treated at the scene. Several pet dogs perished in the fire.
WAND TV
Man struck by Amtrak train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was injured after being struck by an Amtrak train in Springfield Sunday. Police told WAND a 32-year-old man suffered minor injuries after being hit at North Grand and 6th St. just before 5 p.m. He was clipped by Amtrak train 318 that was traveling...
WAND TV
Dove remembers survivors of domestic violence near the holidays
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - It's an important time of year to remember the victims and survivors of domestic violence. "The holidays are definitely sometimes the trigger for an escalation," said Barb Blakey, Chief Communications Officer at Dove Inc. While these tragic cases happen all year round, it can be harder...
