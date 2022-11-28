ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

UNC's Hubert Davis says Armando Bacot practiced and should be a full go against Indiana on Wednesday

North Carolina senior big man Armando Bacot practiced on Tuesday and is expected to be at full strength for Wednesday's matchup with Indiana, per WSJS' Josh Graham. Bacot, who twisted his ankle late in the second half of Sundays' quadruple-overtime loss to Alabama, played in the first two extra periods before sitting out the third and fourth overtimes.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

On The Beat: Championship Week / Indiana on Tap

Ross Martin and producer John Bauman join host Tommy Ashley on Inside Carolina's On The Beat Live! podcast to discuss the latest in North Carolina football and basketball. Mack Brown's Tar Heels face Clemson in the program's second ACC Championship game appearance in six years while Hubert Davis' team looks to bounce back from two losses in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. The basketball Heels face Indiana in Assembly Hall on Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. on ESPN.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

What CFB Playoff Chair Boo Corrigan said about ranking Alabama over Tennessee

College Football Playoff Committee Chair Boo Corrigan answered questions from media members on a teleconference Tuesday night following the release of the latest 2022 College Football Playoff rankings that featured Tennessee as the No. 7 team in the country. Here's what Corrigan said about why the playoff committee ranked the Vols seventh and why they ranked Alabama a spot ahead of them.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Headlined by 1st Teamer Graham Barton, Duke puts nine on All-ACC Teams

Duke Sports Information – Headlined by first team selection Graham Barton, nine Blue Devils earned All-ACC recognition as the league announced its honorees on Tuesday. Barton garnered first team honors as an offensive tackle while defensive tackle DeWayne Carter was named to the second team. Jalon Calhoun and safety Darius Joiner were both selected to the third team with Calhoun being honored as both a wide receiver and return specialist. In addition, Calhoun earned his third accolade after being tabbed honorable mention as an all-purpose player. Quarterback Riley Leonard, linebacker Shaka Heyward, safety Brandon Johnson, center Jacob Monk, and punter Porter Wilson joined Calhoun by earning honorable mention honors. Carter, Heyward and Monk each earned all-conference citations for the second time in their careers.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Complete Box Score: NC State 85, William & Mary 64

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State returned home after a strong showing in the Battle 4 Atlantis and made easy work of William & Mary with an 85-64 win. The Wolfpack led by 35 with less than four minutes left to play, but inserted walk-ons and allowed the Tribe to narrowly cover the 21-point spread entering the matchup. Only kidding, sort of.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Instant Analysis: UNC Falls Short of Alabama in 4OT Marathon

PORTLAND, Ore. — North Carolina didn’t have enough gas to salvage its stay at the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday. The top-ranked Tar Heels came up just short of No. 18 Alabama, 103-101, in a four-overtime marathon to lose the tournament’s third-place game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and just missed on securing their first victory over a ranked opponent this season, all while emptying their energy tank.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

WATCH: On The Beat Live! - Championship Week / Indiana on Tap

Ross Martin and producer John Bauman join host Tommy Ashley on Inside Carolina's On The Beat Live! podcast to discuss the latest in North Carolina football and basketball. Mack Brown's Tar Heels face Clemson in the program's second ACC Championship game appearance in six years while Hubert Davis' team looks to bounce back from two losses in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. The basketball Heels face Indiana in Assembly Hall on Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. on ESPN.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Alabama Doesn’t Make Basketball Poll Progress

No one could blame Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats for wondering why they play the games. North Carolina went into the Phil Knight Invitational as the nation’s top-ranked team. Alabama went in as ranked 16th or 18th, depending on the polls. Bama lost one of three games in Portland,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Reaction to Ohio State, Alabama's roadblock after College Football Playoff rankings release

Previously-unbeaten Ohio State's three-spot slide to No. 5 is Tuesday night's primary storyline as the Buckeyes came in ahead of two-loss Alabama, who's No. 6. "It's pretty simple and clean this year if TCU and USC win, they're in," Kirk Herbstreit said during Tuesday night's show. "There's really nobody else that could behind them (Ohio State) right now in this particular year that would create drama."
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Insane Alabama vs. UNC Game

The third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational between Alabama and North Carolina went a little longer than expected. The 18th-ranked Crimson Tide outlasted the top-ranked Tar Heels 103-101 in quadruple overtime Sunday afternoon. North Carolina has now lost two in a row and will surely drop in the new rankings tomorrow.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

247Sports

62K+
Followers
401K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy