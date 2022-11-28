Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
UNC's Hubert Davis says Armando Bacot practiced and should be a full go against Indiana on Wednesday
North Carolina senior big man Armando Bacot practiced on Tuesday and is expected to be at full strength for Wednesday's matchup with Indiana, per WSJS' Josh Graham. Bacot, who twisted his ankle late in the second half of Sundays' quadruple-overtime loss to Alabama, played in the first two extra periods before sitting out the third and fourth overtimes.
On The Beat: Championship Week / Indiana on Tap
Ross Martin and producer John Bauman join host Tommy Ashley on Inside Carolina's On The Beat Live! podcast to discuss the latest in North Carolina football and basketball. Mack Brown's Tar Heels face Clemson in the program's second ACC Championship game appearance in six years while Hubert Davis' team looks to bounce back from two losses in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. The basketball Heels face Indiana in Assembly Hall on Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. on ESPN.
What CFB Playoff Chair Boo Corrigan said about ranking Alabama over Tennessee
College Football Playoff Committee Chair Boo Corrigan answered questions from media members on a teleconference Tuesday night following the release of the latest 2022 College Football Playoff rankings that featured Tennessee as the No. 7 team in the country. Here's what Corrigan said about why the playoff committee ranked the Vols seventh and why they ranked Alabama a spot ahead of them.
247Sports
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
What To Watch: Buckeyes hope to maintain momentum from Maui in trip to Duke
After a 2-1 showing at the Maui Invitational last week, the Ohio State men’s basketball team will return to action with a Wednesday night road game at Duke as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. This is OSU’s first true road game of the season. Ohio State (5-1)...
Headlined by 1st Teamer Graham Barton, Duke puts nine on All-ACC Teams
Duke Sports Information – Headlined by first team selection Graham Barton, nine Blue Devils earned All-ACC recognition as the league announced its honorees on Tuesday. Barton garnered first team honors as an offensive tackle while defensive tackle DeWayne Carter was named to the second team. Jalon Calhoun and safety Darius Joiner were both selected to the third team with Calhoun being honored as both a wide receiver and return specialist. In addition, Calhoun earned his third accolade after being tabbed honorable mention as an all-purpose player. Quarterback Riley Leonard, linebacker Shaka Heyward, safety Brandon Johnson, center Jacob Monk, and punter Porter Wilson joined Calhoun by earning honorable mention honors. Carter, Heyward and Monk each earned all-conference citations for the second time in their careers.
Coach TV: North Carolina coach Hubert Davis discusses his team and Indiana ahead of today's game
Watch what North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said in advance of today's game between No. 10 Indiana (6-0) and No. 18 North Carolina (5-2) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (9:15 p.m., ESPN) in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Davis said UNC center Armando Bacot practiced Tuesday and is expected to play...
Complete Box Score: NC State 85, William & Mary 64
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State returned home after a strong showing in the Battle 4 Atlantis and made easy work of William & Mary with an 85-64 win. The Wolfpack led by 35 with less than four minutes left to play, but inserted walk-ons and allowed the Tribe to narrowly cover the 21-point spread entering the matchup. Only kidding, sort of.
Instant Analysis: UNC Falls Short of Alabama in 4OT Marathon
PORTLAND, Ore. — North Carolina didn’t have enough gas to salvage its stay at the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday. The top-ranked Tar Heels came up just short of No. 18 Alabama, 103-101, in a four-overtime marathon to lose the tournament’s third-place game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and just missed on securing their first victory over a ranked opponent this season, all while emptying their energy tank.
WATCH: On The Beat Live! - Championship Week / Indiana on Tap
Ross Martin and producer John Bauman join host Tommy Ashley on Inside Carolina's On The Beat Live! podcast to discuss the latest in North Carolina football and basketball. Mack Brown's Tar Heels face Clemson in the program's second ACC Championship game appearance in six years while Hubert Davis' team looks to bounce back from two losses in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. The basketball Heels face Indiana in Assembly Hall on Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. on ESPN.
Alabama Doesn’t Make Basketball Poll Progress
No one could blame Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats for wondering why they play the games. North Carolina went into the Phil Knight Invitational as the nation’s top-ranked team. Alabama went in as ranked 16th or 18th, depending on the polls. Bama lost one of three games in Portland,...
Reaction to Ohio State, Alabama's roadblock after College Football Playoff rankings release
Previously-unbeaten Ohio State's three-spot slide to No. 5 is Tuesday night's primary storyline as the Buckeyes came in ahead of two-loss Alabama, who's No. 6. "It's pretty simple and clean this year if TCU and USC win, they're in," Kirk Herbstreit said during Tuesday night's show. "There's really nobody else that could behind them (Ohio State) right now in this particular year that would create drama."
247Sports
Alabama football: Ex-Crimson Tide QB breaks Alabama's College Football Playoff chances
Alabama could find itself in an interesting spot in the next College Football Playoff rankings. Former Alabama quarterback and ESPN analyst Greg McElroy was asked whether the statement, "Alabama does not have the resume to be in the College Football Playoff," qualified as low-hanging fruit or truth. "I think in...
Impact of Epic Weekend For Alabama Could be Felt for Years: All Things CW
Football won the Iron Bowl, soccer made the College Cup and men's basketball knocked off the No. 1 team. Now that's a good holiday weekend.
thecomeback.com
Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes
The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
Indiana basketball: Mike Woodson gives injury update ahead of North Carolina game
No. 10 Indiana faces its toughest test of the season so far on Wednesday night when No. 18 North Carolina enters Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. But could the Hoosiers go into the playing short-handed?. With recent key injuries to star senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and...
College Basketball World Reacts To Insane Alabama vs. UNC Game
The third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational between Alabama and North Carolina went a little longer than expected. The 18th-ranked Crimson Tide outlasted the top-ranked Tar Heels 103-101 in quadruple overtime Sunday afternoon. North Carolina has now lost two in a row and will surely drop in the new rankings tomorrow.
Hugh Freeze Sends Clear Message To Nick Saban After Taking Over At Auburn
Hugh Freeze has won everywhere he's coached, achieving double-digit win seasons at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty. But one line on his resume probably had more to do with Freeze being named Bryan Harsin's successor at Auburn on Monday. Freeze has proven that he can beat Nick Saban and ...
Terquavion Smith, Casey Morsell on win over William & Mary, facing Pitt
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State ran away in the second half in an 85-64 win over William & Mary to move to 7-1 on the young season behind more strong play from its guards. Casey Morsell poured in a game-high 23 points while Terquavion Smith added 13 points and a career-high seven assists with just one turnover against the Tribe.
Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returns to IU practice, talks to the team ahead of the UNC game
Legendary former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returned to practice today, the day before No. 10 IU’s showdown with No. 18 North Carolina in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Knight spoke to the IU basketball team today. "You all didn't come here to play, you came here to win," Knight...
247Sports
