Sioux Falls, SD

Augustana women move to 6-0, defeat Chadron 77-31

By Tanner Castora
 2 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (UA) – The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Eagles of Chadron State, 71-33, in the Elmen Center on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings advance to a 6-0 overall record, to remain undefeated. The Eagles move to a 0-6 overall record.

The Vikings opened the contest with a slow start allowing the Eagles to take an early 10-0 run. Junior Jennifer Aadland was the first scorer for Augustana completing an old-fashioned 3-point play. Momentum continued on the Vikings side going on a 12-0 run to pull ahead with the lead. A final deep 3-pointer from the Eagles pulled Chadron State ahead by one heading into the second quarter.

Augustana cruised into the second quarter seeing three back-to-back 3-pointers from Michaela Jewett. The scoring run pulled the Vikings ahead by 10 bringing the score to 27-17 to lead into the second half. Jewett was the leading scorer for Augustana in the first half knocking down 11 points followed by Lauren Sees with seven.

The Vikings found their stride in the second half, opening the third quarter with a 14-0 scoring run. Following a layup by the Eagles, Augustana continued on their own 8-0 run to bridge the scoring gap even further. The Vikings shot an efficient 66 percent in the field during the third quarter completing 10 of 15 attempts.

Augustana propelled through the fourth quarter continuing to shoot efficiently in the paint shooting 53 percent. Aadland was the leading scorer for the Vikings in the second half, knocking down one from deep and completing four of her six total attempts in the paint.

Overall, the Vikings were led by Aadland with 16 points, followed by Jewett with 14. Aislinn Duffy collected nine rebounds to lead both benches while stacking on five assists.

Up Next
The Vikings travel for the first time this season heading to Southwest Minnesota State Thursday Dec. 1. The game is slated for a 5:30 p.m. start.

