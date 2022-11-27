Read full article on original website
kxnet.com
Nebraska, Boston College look to build off much-needed wins
Teams picked to finish near the bottom of their respective conferences will have a chance to give their league some bragging rights when Nebraska hosts Boston College in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge contest on Wednesday night in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska (4-3) is coming off a seventh-place finish at the ESPN...
kxnet.com
Walker double-double powers Nebraska past Florida St., 75-58
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP)Derrick Walker put up a double-double and Nebraska pulled away from Florida State in the second half to win the seventh-place game of the ESPN Events Invitational on Sunday night, posting a 75-58 victory. Walker converted 10 of his 12 field-goal attempts and scored 20 points to lead...
