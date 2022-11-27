As expected, quarterback Deshaun Watson will be reinstated by the NFL today as the Cleveland Browns get set to take on his former team, the Houston Texans. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Watson has complied with his with all of the terms of his suspension and will start for the Browns this Sunday. Returning to practice two weeks ago, Watson will now take all of the first-team reps from here on out.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO