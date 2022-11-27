ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Colts lose focus, Titans lose identity, Texans just lose: AFC South analysis

Yes, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday mismanaged the end of Monday's 24-17 home loss to the Steelers. The Colts, at the Pittsburgh 37, were trailing by a score with all three of their timeouts inside the two-minute warning. Indianapolis wound up wasting roughly 45 seconds between the two plays that followed Michael Pittman Jr.'s fourth-down conversion.
TexansDaily

Texans Rookie CB Derek Stingley Jr. Hamstring Injury 'Getting Better'

HOUSTON — Houston Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. missed his second consecutive game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. In Stingley's absence, the Texans allowed the Dolphins to record 305 receiving yards, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put together another MVP-caliber performance. The production of Houston's secondary has taken a...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Deshaun Watson to be reinstated by NFL today, will start vs. Texans

As expected, quarterback Deshaun Watson will be reinstated by the NFL today as the Cleveland Browns get set to take on his former team, the Houston Texans. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Watson has complied with his with all of the terms of his suspension and will start for the Browns this Sunday. Returning to practice two weeks ago, Watson will now take all of the first-team reps from here on out.
