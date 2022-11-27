ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints

Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Jaguars snap insane 183-game streak in shocking comeback win over Ravens

Despite their 4-7 record in the 2022 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are a team much-improved compared to the disastrous season they posted in 2021 under the tutelage of since-fired head coach Urban Meyer. The jumpstart offense led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence stunned the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12, winning 28-27 in the final seconds of regulation on Sunday. What makes their win even more triumphant is the fact that the Jaguars ended a 0-183 losing streak when trailing by 7+ in the final minute of regulation, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Keep an eye on Eagles WR A.J. Brown this week

Brown didn’t play poorly. His four catches for 46 yards were four less than Devonta Smith had to lead the team. He also scored a touchdown, but not before losing a fumble for the second straight game. All things considered, Brown really hasn’t had a November to remember.
TENNESSEE STATE
ClutchPoints

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence hype through the roof after Calais Campbell’s comments

Week 12 saw the Jacksonville Jaguars and quarterback Trevor Lawrence lead a tremendous comeback effort to secure a victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Lawrence capped the Jaguars’ effort with a ten-play, 75-yard drive resulting in a touchdown by wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and a successful two-point conversion. Following the game, former Jaguar and current Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell sang the praises of the former number-one overall draft pick, according to Adam Stites of Jaguars Wire.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy