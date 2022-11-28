Read full article on original website
Mills man allegedly fired at occupied vehicle parked at police station
CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills man is accused of following a vehicle with two people in it and firing a weapon at the vehicle after it parked in the Mills Police Department’s parking lot, officials said. Mills PD had posted a public alert for Brandon Waltrip, 38, on...
UPDATE: Casper Grandpa Pleads Not Guilty to Leading Police on High-Speed Chase
Early Tuesday morning, K2 Radio News reported that a suspect led both Evansville and Casper police on a high-speed chase through various streets and interstates, including I-25. The Evansville Police Department reported that officers pursued Tracy Olsen through Evansville, the West Yellowstone Highway, Beverly Street, and I-25. Olsen took the...
oilcity.news
Evansville resident accused of domestic violence held on $85,000 cash-only bonds
CASPER, Wyo. — An Evansville resident is charged with felony domestic violence and multiple probation revocations after Casper police allege he choked and assaulted his ex-girlfriend in late November. James Knight, 29, is being held on $60,000 and $25,000 bonds, both cash only. These were requested by the state...
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/28/22 – 11/29/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
oilcity.news
Man ejected from club accused of slashing patrons’, dancer’s tires￼
CASPER, Wyo — A Natrona County man charged with felony property destruction is alleged to have punctured the tires of patrons at Racks Gentleman’s Club in apparent retaliation for looking at a dancer he’d dated five months earlier, according to the sheriff’s investigator’s charging document.
BREAKING: High Speed Chase and Standoff in Casper Ends in Arrest
Early this morning, Evansville Police say officers were on the look out for a suspect that left a scene in North Casper where a window was broken out of a residence and the woman inside was fleeing in fear for her safety. Officers located the suspect, Tracy Olsen, in Evansville...
Casper Man Sentenced to 4-8 Years for Assaulting, Strangling Pregnant Woman
A Casper man will spend four to eight years in prison for assaulting a pregnant woman and strangulation of a household member as part of an unusual plea agreement discussed in Natrona County District Court on Monday. But before Judge Kerri Johnson handed down the sentence to Erick Richardson --...
Casper Man Charged with Domestic Battery, Strangulation
A Casper man was charged with a felony count for strangulation of a household member, which is punishable by up to ten years imprisonment. He was also charged with Domestic Battery, his 3rd offense, also a felony punishable by up to ten years imprisonment. James Edward Knight III heard the...
oilcity.news
Mills police: One transported as precaution after Tuesday afternoon crash
CASPER, Wyo. — Mills police say one woman was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure after a two-vehicle crash in Mills on Tuesday afternoon. First responders were called to the scene at West Yellowstone and the West Belt Loop bypass at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday, according to Cpl. Kate Acord with the Mills Police Department.
oilcity.news
Casper police officer finds burnt truck after vehicle fire goes unreported
CASPER, Wyo. — The remains of a burnt truck were discovered by a patrolling Casper police officer at around 10 a.m. Friday, the Casper Fire-EMS Department said in a press release Monday. The vehicle fire was completely out when the officer found the burnt pickup truck on the 300...
Multi Vehicle Crash Reported at West Belt Loop Between Highway 20 and 26
Update: The crash has now been cleared and all lanes are open. According to a Facebook post by the Mills Police Department, there was a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 20 to 26 at the West Belt Loop. Traffic in the westbound lanes was diverted to the bypass...
oilcity.news
Casper man gets 4–8 years in prison in domestic violence, stalking case
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper resident Erick Richardson, 33, was sentenced to 4–8 years in state prison on Monday for an assault on his pregnant ex-girlfriend last June. Richardson will receive credit for 151 days served since his arrest last summer. He was arrested just days after ambushing the woman in the parking lot of her workplace, according to the charging documents.
oilcity.news
Casper bus driver dies in crash on icy I-25; 13 passengers taken to hospital for injuries
CASPER, Wyo. — The driver of a 2009 Motor Coach bus died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Interstate 25 on Monday afternoon, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a press release Tuesday. The driver has been identified as Casper resident Timothy R. Hunter, 65....
73-Year-Old Casper Woman Seeking Identities of Three ‘Angels’ Who Shoveled Her Walk
It happened again! Just last week we reported that four kiddos had volunteered to shovel their neighbors' walkways on Thanksgiving, just because "It was the right thing to do." And now, perhaps inspired by that story, perhaps not, another group of people offered to do the very same thing for...
newscenter1.tv
One dead, thirteen injured in bus crash near Douglas, Wyoming
DOUGLAS, W.Y. – One person died and 13 people were injured after a Motor Coach bus crashed into stopped vehicles on Interstate 25 north of Douglas Monday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The bus was driving southbound when it encountered a prior crash blocking the highway, and collided with the vehicles from the previous crash, as well as a third vehicle that had stopped in front of the previous crash.
Between Mills, Evansville Road Closed for Light, High Profile Vehicles Due to Gusting Winds
Wyoming 258, between Mills and Evansville, is currently closed for light to high profile vehicles due to gusting winds. There are several slick spots in and around Natrona County, with the most extreme located between Glenrock in Casper and between Wyoming 258, Wyoming Blvd and the End of State Route.
Semi Ran into Tow Plow on I-25 Past Hat Six Road East of Casper
A semi ran into a tow plow (in the median) just east of Casper, past Hat Six. There were no reported injuries. "Crews are indicating that once a couple other crashes are cleared and they can get the southbound lanes cleared up they will reopen." There is not a current...
oilcity.news
Driver in fatal Natrona County crash this summer charged with manslaughter
CASPER, Wyo. — The driver in a June 9 crash on Highway 220 that resulted in the death of 5-year-old Phil Brummet has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in Natrona County Circuit Court. Sierra White, 24, did not stop at a clearly marked stop sign while entering the highway...
Take that Grizwald! Casper Homeowner Puts up 45,000 Christmas Lights
As of Friday night, Wagner's Lights are officially on!. They are set to run from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and broadcast on 98.1 FM. You can see them for yourself at 3148 Whispering Springs in Casper. Brian Wagner has always loved Christmas lights, even as a kid when his...
Commission to Hear Comments about Casper Police Department In December
A commission that evaluates police departments will conduct a virtual public hearing in December to examine all aspects of the Casper Police Department's policies, procedures, operations and support services, Chief Keith McPheeters announced Wednesday in a news release. The Department voluntarily works with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement...
