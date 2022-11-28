ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mills, WY

K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (11/28/22 – 11/29/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Charged with Domestic Battery, Strangulation

A Casper man was charged with a felony count for strangulation of a household member, which is punishable by up to ten years imprisonment. He was also charged with Domestic Battery, his 3rd offense, also a felony punishable by up to ten years imprisonment. James Edward Knight III heard the...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Mills police: One transported as precaution after Tuesday afternoon crash

CASPER, Wyo. — Mills police say one woman was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure after a two-vehicle crash in Mills on Tuesday afternoon. First responders were called to the scene at West Yellowstone and the West Belt Loop bypass at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday, according to Cpl. Kate Acord with the Mills Police Department.
MILLS, WY
oilcity.news

Casper man gets 4–8 years in prison in domestic violence, stalking case

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper resident Erick Richardson, 33, was sentenced to 4–8 years in state prison on Monday for an assault on his pregnant ex-girlfriend last June. Richardson will receive credit for 151 days served since his arrest last summer. He was arrested just days after ambushing the woman in the parking lot of her workplace, according to the charging documents.
CASPER, WY
newscenter1.tv

One dead, thirteen injured in bus crash near Douglas, Wyoming

DOUGLAS, W.Y. – One person died and 13 people were injured after a Motor Coach bus crashed into stopped vehicles on Interstate 25 north of Douglas Monday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The bus was driving southbound when it encountered a prior crash blocking the highway, and collided with the vehicles from the previous crash, as well as a third vehicle that had stopped in front of the previous crash.
DOUGLAS, WY
K2 Radio

Commission to Hear Comments about Casper Police Department In December

A commission that evaluates police departments will conduct a virtual public hearing in December to examine all aspects of the Casper Police Department's policies, procedures, operations and support services, Chief Keith McPheeters announced Wednesday in a news release. The Department voluntarily works with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement...
CASPER, WY
