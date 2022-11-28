Read full article on original website
WIBW
Three arrested for hallucinogenic possession in ongoing ATF investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three men have been arrested for possession of a hallucinogenic in an ongoing ATF investigation. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that three men were arrested early Monday morning, Nov. 28, as part of an ongoing Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigation.
Alert employee helps police catch Kansas burglary suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a burglary have made an arrest. Just after 5:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to a burglary in progress at 1900 SW 41 Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. An alert employee of Wright Tree Service observed an individual breaking the window to a...
Kansas felon caught with drugs, firearm
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple allegations after a traffic stop. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, a sheriff's Deputy stopped a Dodge Neon for alleged traffic infractions near 190th and U.S. 75 Highway, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputies arrested the driver Jesse Scott...
Man admits to robbing Topeka man, killing him years later
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man will be sentenced in February after admitting to crimes relating to a robbery in 2019 and a murder in 2021. The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that John Clayton Riley II has been convicted for his part in a past robbery and a homicide investigation. Riley entered […]
Police: Alleged arson fire in bathroom at Kansas high school
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged arson at Manhattan High School. Just before 11a.m. Monday, officers filed a report for aggravated arson at Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a bathroom soap dispenser was lit...
WIBW
One arrested after taser used on suspect in North Topeka disturbance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is behind bars after a taser was used on him during a disturbance in North Topeka. Just before 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Topeka Police Department says it was called to the Topeka Rescue Mission, 600 N. Kansas Ave., with reports of a disturbance.
KOCO
17-year-old attacks gas station clerk in Stillwater while stealing alcohol
STILLWATER, Okla. — It was a scary day Sunday after a 17-year-old tried to steal alcohol from a Stillwater gas station. Instead of running away, the 17-year-old attacked the clerk while his friends surrounded the convenience store. The owner saw the teen grabbing alcohol and bolting out the back door without paying.
WIBW
Police execute multiple search warrants in North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police executed multiple search warrants at homes in North Topeka. Just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, a heavy Topeka Police Department presence could be seen in the 1200 block of NW Polk St. 13 NEWS crews on the scene observed several animal control vehicles...
News Channel Nebraska
Kansas Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead In Marysville
MARYSVILLE - A Marshall County man has been arrested after a woman was found dead at her home in Marysville, Kansas. At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, a 911 call was placed to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office from a man who was requesting medical assistance for his wife. When police arrived at their home at 1070 Granite road in Marysville they found 57-year-old Jennifer Brown dead from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. After investigating, Jennifer’s husband, Gerald L. Brown, 66, was arrested for first-degree murder. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail. Formal charges are pending.
Search continues for Kan. man in woman's disappearance
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and continue asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate...
News On 6
Stillwater Police Searching For Shooting Suspect
Stillwater Police are looking for a suspect after authorities said he tried to steel beer from a gas station on Sunday. Police said the man was then confronted by a store clerk, who fought with the suspect. After the encounter, police said, the suspect returned with another subject trying reenter...
53-year-old inmate dies in Lansing Correctional Facility infirmary
The KDOC and KBI are investigating after a 53-year-old inmate was found dead in the Lansing Correctional Facility infirmary on Saturday.
OKCPD body camera: Suspect found under bed, pointing pistol before deadly officer-involved shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department has released body camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting in rural Oklahoma County earlier this month.
Kansas teen shot, hospitalized in hunting accident
A Kansas teenager is injured and in the hospital after a weekend hunting accident in Jefferson County.
WIBW
Topeka Police investigate armed holdup at downtown Pizza Hut
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are looking for the man who robbed a Pizza Hut restaurant. TPD says the report came in just after 6 p.m. from the SW 10th and Topeka Blvd. location. They say the man came into the store and demanded money, then ran off. They...
OCPD: Shooter Killed, Victim Injured In Edmond Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a deadly shooting just outside city limits on Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at a business just north of Northwest 150th Street near North May Avenue in Edmond. Authorities said the alleged shooter is dead and a victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. This...
KOCO
Authorities search for suspect after OKC metro break-ins, including at marijuana grow
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Authorities are searching for three suspects after overnight break-ins in the Oklahoma City metro. Police told KOCO 5 that at least three locations, including a marijuana grow near Northeast 23rd Street and Air Depot Boulevard, were broken into. Multiple agencies – including the Midwest City and Oklahoma City police departments and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office – are investigating the break-ins.
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
WIBW
Officials search for group of women who jumped another, sent her to ER
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan officials are searching for a group of women that jumped another and sent her to the emergency room. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, officials were called to the Ascension Via Christy emergency room with reports of an injured woman.
Shooting in northeast OKC leaves one shot in the leg
Oklahoma City Police say an argument led to one person being shot in the leg.
