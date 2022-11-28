ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

Alert employee helps police catch Kansas burglary suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a burglary have made an arrest. Just after 5:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to a burglary in progress at 1900 SW 41 Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. An alert employee of Wright Tree Service observed an individual breaking the window to a...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas felon caught with drugs, firearm

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple allegations after a traffic stop. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, a sheriff's Deputy stopped a Dodge Neon for alleged traffic infractions near 190th and U.S. 75 Highway, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputies arrested the driver Jesse Scott...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Man admits to robbing Topeka man, killing him years later

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man will be sentenced in February after admitting to crimes relating to a robbery in 2019 and a murder in 2021. The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that John Clayton Riley II has been convicted for his part in a past robbery and a homicide investigation. Riley entered […]
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Alleged arson fire in bathroom at Kansas high school

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged arson at Manhattan High School. Just before 11a.m. Monday, officers filed a report for aggravated arson at Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a bathroom soap dispenser was lit...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

One arrested after taser used on suspect in North Topeka disturbance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is behind bars after a taser was used on him during a disturbance in North Topeka. Just before 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Topeka Police Department says it was called to the Topeka Rescue Mission, 600 N. Kansas Ave., with reports of a disturbance.
TOPEKA, KS
KOCO

17-year-old attacks gas station clerk in Stillwater while stealing alcohol

STILLWATER, Okla. — It was a scary day Sunday after a 17-year-old tried to steal alcohol from a Stillwater gas station. Instead of running away, the 17-year-old attacked the clerk while his friends surrounded the convenience store. The owner saw the teen grabbing alcohol and bolting out the back door without paying.
STILLWATER, OK
WIBW

Police execute multiple search warrants in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police executed multiple search warrants at homes in North Topeka. Just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, a heavy Topeka Police Department presence could be seen in the 1200 block of NW Polk St. 13 NEWS crews on the scene observed several animal control vehicles...
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Kansas Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead In Marysville

MARYSVILLE - A Marshall County man has been arrested after a woman was found dead at her home in Marysville, Kansas. At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, a 911 call was placed to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office from a man who was requesting medical assistance for his wife. When police arrived at their home at 1070 Granite road in Marysville they found 57-year-old Jennifer Brown dead from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. After investigating, Jennifer’s husband, Gerald L. Brown, 66, was arrested for first-degree murder. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail. Formal charges are pending.
MARYSVILLE, KS
Hutch Post

Search continues for Kan. man in woman's disappearance

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and continue asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate...
TOPEKA, KS
News On 6

Stillwater Police Searching For Shooting Suspect

Stillwater Police are looking for a suspect after authorities said he tried to steel beer from a gas station on Sunday. Police said the man was then confronted by a store clerk, who fought with the suspect. After the encounter, police said, the suspect returned with another subject trying reenter...
STILLWATER, OK
WIBW

Topeka Police investigate armed holdup at downtown Pizza Hut

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are looking for the man who robbed a Pizza Hut restaurant. TPD says the report came in just after 6 p.m. from the SW 10th and Topeka Blvd. location. They say the man came into the store and demanded money, then ran off. They...
TOPEKA, KS
KOCO

Authorities search for suspect after OKC metro break-ins, including at marijuana grow

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Authorities are searching for three suspects after overnight break-ins in the Oklahoma City metro. Police told KOCO 5 that at least three locations, including a marijuana grow near Northeast 23rd Street and Air Depot Boulevard, were broken into. Multiple agencies – including the Midwest City and Oklahoma City police departments and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office – are investigating the break-ins.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KSN News

Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Officials search for group of women who jumped another, sent her to ER

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan officials are searching for a group of women that jumped another and sent her to the emergency room. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, officials were called to the Ascension Via Christy emergency room with reports of an injured woman.
MANHATTAN, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy