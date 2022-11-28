ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDTV

3 Weston residents killed in crash

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people were killed in a crash in Weston, authorities said. The crash happened around 3 o’clock Friday morning. Weston Police told 5 News the three adults killed in the crash were all Weston residents. Their names have not been publicly released at this time.
WESTON, WV
Metro News

WTAP

Facing holiday traffic - safety tips from a police chief

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the magic of the holidays comes the inevitable rise in traffic. WTAP caught up with Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, who has some tips on staying safe on the roads. The closer you get to Christmas, the worse the traffic gets - especially around the...
VIENNA, WV
WHIZ

Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI

The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time. The OSHP reports that 33-year-old Daniel Morozowsky, Jr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on State Route 555 near Wayne Avenue in Zanesville. Authorities said Morozowsky was stopped for failure to drive...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTAP

UPDATE: Roadway reopens in Parkersburg following a blown transformer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: The ramp has reopened and traffic lights are working again following a transformer that blew. The reason for the transformer blowing is unknown. Original Story: The ramp for Route 50 West bound from 5th Street is temporarily closed following a transformer that blew in the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police seek West Virginia woman who walked way from hospital

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who allegedly walked away from a hospital. According to the CPD – Criminal Investigation Division, Monica Estep, 40, was last seen Nov. 28, 2022, when she walked away from CAMC General Hospital on Washington Street East. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

3 killed in Thanksgiving crash on I-79 in West Virginia

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said.The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.The southbound SUV went off the right side of the roadway, entered and left a ditch line and came to rest along a hillside. No other vehicles were believed to be involved.Two female adults, Nighat Syeda, 71, and Hira Syeda, 33, were killed along with a child. Two other children were transported to a hospital and were in serious condition, the statement said.The cause of the accident is under investigation.
ELKVIEW, WV
WTAP

112-year-old Lewis County church vandalized again

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An over 100-year-old church in Lewis County was just vandalized and it’s not the first time. “I’m very disappointed that somebody would do something like that, it’s heartbreaking that somebody would go into a church and damage it -- I just don’t understand people like that,” said Lewis County Sheriff David Gosa.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WTRF- 7News

30 pet bodies found in repossessed Ohio house

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials at Belmont County Hoof and Paw received a request for assistance from the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department. What they discovered was a horrific scene of animals that were once treasured pets–that had been left to die, locked in cages. They found the bodies of 22 rabbits, five kittens and three […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police ask for help in finding missing Nelsonville man

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The Nelsonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to police officials, Randy Eugene Hinton was last seen yesterday morning walking towards Hocking Parkway on Riverside Drive. At the time, officials said, Hinton was wearing boots, blue jeans, a white shirt, and a black hoodie.
NELSONVILLE, OH

