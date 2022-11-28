Read full article on original website
WTAP
Two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Juliana Street and Sixth Street Tuesday morning
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Sixth St. and Juliana St. in Parkersburg Tuesday morning. The call for the crash came in at 7:50 a.m. The blue Nissan ran the red light at the intersection and hit the red Honda when making a right...
WDTV
3 Weston residents killed in crash
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people were killed in a crash in Weston, authorities said. The crash happened around 3 o’clock Friday morning. Weston Police told 5 News the three adults killed in the crash were all Weston residents. Their names have not been publicly released at this time.
Metro News
Fiery accident in Weston kills three
WESTON, W.Va. — An investigation continues into a fiery crash in Lewis County which claimed three lives. The accident happened on South Main Street in Weston early Friday morning. Weston Police Chief Mike Posey said three adults died in the accident, two males and one female. The names of the victims have not been released pending positive identification.
Several injured in collision in Mount Clare, West Virginia
Several people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident on Buckhannon Pike in Harrison County Monday evening.
3 confirmed dead in Friday morning crash in Weston
The Weston Police Department confirmed that three people were killed in a vehicle crash over Thanksgiving weekend.
WTAP
Facing holiday traffic - safety tips from a police chief
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the magic of the holidays comes the inevitable rise in traffic. WTAP caught up with Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, who has some tips on staying safe on the roads. The closer you get to Christmas, the worse the traffic gets - especially around the...
WHIZ
Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI
The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time. The OSHP reports that 33-year-old Daniel Morozowsky, Jr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on State Route 555 near Wayne Avenue in Zanesville. Authorities said Morozowsky was stopped for failure to drive...
WTAP
UPDATE: Roadway reopens in Parkersburg following a blown transformer
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: The ramp has reopened and traffic lights are working again following a transformer that blew. The reason for the transformer blowing is unknown. Original Story: The ramp for Route 50 West bound from 5th Street is temporarily closed following a transformer that blew in the...
Police seek West Virginia woman who walked way from hospital
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who allegedly walked away from a hospital. According to the CPD – Criminal Investigation Division, Monica Estep, 40, was last seen Nov. 28, 2022, when she walked away from CAMC General Hospital on Washington Street East. The […]
Angry Ohio man barricades himself in burning home, refuses fire dept. help
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A Zanesville, Ohio man barricaded himself inside his burning home Sunday and refused help from the local fire department, according to WHIZ and The Times Recorder. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said his department received a call about a house fire on Coopermill Road around 2 p.m. Sunday. When the South […]
WTOV 9
Investigation ongoing at Belmont County home where 30 dead animals were found
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — An investigation continues into a Belmont County home where 30 dead animals were discovered. Authorities reported 22 rabbits, five kittens and three adult cats were found dead inside a home on Main Street in Barton. Belmont County Hoof and Paw received a request last Tuesday...
Vehicle reported stolen out of Pomeroy, Ohio, later found in Marietta
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) — A vehicle reported stolen out of Pomeroy in Meigs County on Thursday was later found in the Marietta area of Washington County, Ohio. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the vehicle was reported stolen on State Route 7 around 3:04 p.m. on Thursday. MCSO says deputies responded to the […]
WTRF
Power outages across portions of the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The early slate of showers and thunderstorms Sunday had enough energy to produce some breezy winds that resulted in power outages across our area. Residents across Tyler and Wetzel county who have First Energy as their electric providers are reporting upwards of 2000 residents without power.
3 killed in Thanksgiving crash on I-79 in West Virginia
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said.The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.The southbound SUV went off the right side of the roadway, entered and left a ditch line and came to rest along a hillside. No other vehicles were believed to be involved.Two female adults, Nighat Syeda, 71, and Hira Syeda, 33, were killed along with a child. Two other children were transported to a hospital and were in serious condition, the statement said.The cause of the accident is under investigation.
2 arrested after deputies find meth during traffic stop in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Pomeroy on Friday. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), deputies conducted a traffic stop for fictitious registration on State Route 681 around 8:39 p.m. on Friday. Deputies had probable cause to search the car after the driver was allegedly […]
WTAP
112-year-old Lewis County church vandalized again
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An over 100-year-old church in Lewis County was just vandalized and it’s not the first time. “I’m very disappointed that somebody would do something like that, it’s heartbreaking that somebody would go into a church and damage it -- I just don’t understand people like that,” said Lewis County Sheriff David Gosa.
2 adults, 1 child dead in I-79 crash near Elkview, West Virginia
UPDATE: (3:52 P.M. Nov. 24, 2022) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified two adults killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning on I-79. According to the sheriff’s office two women and a child were killed in the crash and two children are in “serious condition” in the hospital. The sheriff’s office has identified […]
30 pet bodies found in repossessed Ohio house
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials at Belmont County Hoof and Paw received a request for assistance from the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department. What they discovered was a horrific scene of animals that were once treasured pets–that had been left to die, locked in cages. They found the bodies of 22 rabbits, five kittens and three […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police ask for help in finding missing Nelsonville man
NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The Nelsonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to police officials, Randy Eugene Hinton was last seen yesterday morning walking towards Hocking Parkway on Riverside Drive. At the time, officials said, Hinton was wearing boots, blue jeans, a white shirt, and a black hoodie.
Mason County, West Virginia woman sentenced for role in murder
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Mason County woman was sentenced to one year in jail for her role in the homicide of Paul Wesley Matheny, whose body was found on Oct. 28, 2021, according to the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney. According to the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney, 30-year-old Rachel Lee Thomas, of Mason County, […]
