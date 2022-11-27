Read full article on original website
LCEMS receives GVEC Power Up Grant
Lavaca County EMS (LCEMS) accepts a GVEC Power Up grant for $10,665. LCEMS will use its grant to purchase and install ice machines at each of its three stations, located in Hallettsville, Shiner and Moulton. The machines will enhance on-the-job safety and effectiveness in the Texas heat for both EMS personnel and Lavaca County volunteer firefighters. The machines will also make it easier to quickly provide aid for heat-related injuries at local high school sporting events and accident scenes across the county.
Promise Pointe building a microbusiness center for its residents
VICTORIA, Texas – Promise Point is building a micro-business center for its residents. Promise Point is a non-profit aimed at offering the chronically homeless with affordable living conditions. Sherri Strickland, a Promise Pointe board member, shares the details with Sunrise Anchor Carolina Astrain. Go here to learn more about Promise Pointe. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
Simmons Family Christmas display begins Dec.1 in Yoakum, Tx
After more than fifteen years of dazzling the Yoakum community with light displays, the annual Simmons Family Christmas Lightshow has grown to approximately 80,000 lights on two acres. This year’s holiday light show will be displayed nightly from Thursday, Dec. 1. until New Year’s Day. The local wintertime spectacle will...
Gaslight Theatre presents awards to cast, crew
The Shiner Gaslight Theatre Board of Directors commends the cast and crew of the fall production, “Paradise Lost and Found” for their dedication and effort. The Board congratulates those who won awards for outstanding work voted by the cast and crew. This play was the directorial debut for Cuero resident, Bill Matthys. Matthys has acted in many Gaslight plays, first appearing in a production in 2001. He took the major step to director in “Paradise Lost and Found” with outstanding success.
SNYPD opens downtown resale shop
Downtown Cuero introduced an ethically-sound shopping option for customers looking to support a local non-profit while browsing affordable clothing items. Spay Neuter Your Pet DeWitt County (SNYPD) volunteers welcomed Black Friday shoppers to the grand opening of their storefront at 202 South Esplanade on Nov. 25. SNYPD is a local...
DeWitt County Drainage No. 1 district changes name to Green DeWitt Drainage District after 108 years
More than a century after being founded as DeWitt County Drainage District No. 1 (DCDD1), the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) approved a name change for the taxing jurisdiction to Green DeWitt Drainage District. DCDD1 General Manager Jennifer Urban discussed the name change with the DeWitt County Commissioners Court...
Randy Gay Squyres
Randy Gay Squyres, 70, of Gonzales passed away early Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 at her home with her devoted husband of 52 years by her side. She was just three months shy of her 71st birthday. She was born in Burnet on Feb. 6, 1952, to Wilburn Warren Jarvis and...
Gene Joray Schulte
Gene Joray Schulte, 87, of Hope, passed away Fri, Nov. 25, 2022. He was born Sept. 17, 1935 in Lavaca County to Joe and Emilie Lucke Schulte. He married Wanda Hairell on June 22, 1957. They were married for 54 years before her death in 2012. Gene was a graduate...
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER CANCELLATION AGREEMENT WITH DREAMLINER DINER AT AIRPORT
The Dreamliner Diner at the Brenham Municipal Airport may be moving on. On Thursday, the Brenham City Council will follow executive session discussion with possible action on a cancellation agreement with Dreamliner Diner, formerly known as Canion Kountry Bakery and Restaurant, related to the lease for the restaurant portion of the terminal building at the airport.
House fire in Nursery
NURSERY, Texas – Nursery Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Nursery area around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Nursery firefighters worked with the Victoria Fire Department as well to stop the flames. No one was in the house when the fire began. An investigation into the fire is underway. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
Bernice Irene Brown Woytek
Bernice Irene Brown Woytek, 75, of Hallettsville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. She met the love of her life, Lester James Woytek. They were married June on 15, 1963. Bernice took on many jobs where she met many great people who ended up being lifelong friends. She worked at Tex Tan, Hallettsville ISD in the cafeteria and as a bus driver. Later in life after, the kids were older, she decided to continue her education at Victoria College with a degree in Social Work. She worked at Stevens Nursing Home as activity director and social worker and later moved to Hallettsville Rehabilitation as a social worker.
BREAKING NEWS: Victoria authorities are searching for someone who fled on foot
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria police are off the corner of Loma Vista and Laurent, near Airline. A vehicle crashed out near the intersection, residents near by heard a loud crash around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, several police officers are searching for the suspect or suspects now. We’ll update this as soon as we have more information. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS...
RAIN CONTINUES AS DO THE CRASHES-SEVERAL LOCATIONS
8am-The line of rain ends close to Rosenburg. The area south got a lot of overnight rain with parts of 59 in the Wharton County area with water over the freeways. In Montgomery County there have been multiple crashes since 6am. Several are …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/rain-continues-as-do-the-crashes-several-locations/
Escapee has been located, taken into custody without incident
YOAKUM, Texas – On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Shiner Police Department reported an all-night search, with the help of other agencies, for Gilbert Dominguez, Jr., of Yoakum. Dominguez had escaped police custody while being detained. He was in possession of a stolen vehicle and cocaine. Gilbert Dominguez, Jr. After the all-night search, officials issued a warrant for the following charges:...
The work week kicks off with warmer temperatures but they will not last
Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light winds while temperatures stay above average. Low: 46 degrees. Winds: E 5. 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after 5 am. Monday: Sunny skies with light winds while temperatures stay around average. High: 75/62 degrees. Winds: E 5 mph....
Victoria Police searching for driver who ran from crash scene
Loma Vista & N. Laurent VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police are still searching for a man who ran from a crash scene Saturday around 9:30 p.m. The car crashed near the intersection of Loma Vista and N. Laurent in front of the Laurent West Shopping Center. Authorities said the suspect is in his late 20s to early 30s. Police...
Fatal vehicle crash leaves two dead, one in hospital
YOAKUM, Texas – On November 22, at 4:30 a.m. a two-vehicle crash between a 2016 Hyundai Elantra and a 2021 1500 Dodge Ram truck left two dead and one in the hospital, 14.7 miles east of Yoakum. DPS trooper San Miguel confirms 18-year-old Joel Herrera Torres and 18-year-old Javier Rios Jr. were traveling on Highway 111 towards Yoakum when the...
UNDERCOVER NARCOTICS UNIT MAKES ANOTHER BUST
A LaGrange man was arrested after the Fayette County Undercover Narcotics Unit made their second big bust in as many days. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that investigators from the Undercover Narcotics Unit, with assistance from the La Grange Police Department, executed a search warrant on Thursday in the 900 block of Jefferson Street in LaGrange.
Shiner girls basketball: Lady Comanches beat Marion
The Lady Comanches split their last two games before the Thanksgiving break, losing at La Grange and beating Marion. Shiner stuffed the hoops against 3A Marion on Nov. 22 in 48-19 rout. Shiner JV 28, Marion 26. JaMya Wright scored 14 points to lead the junior varsity Lady Comanches to...
ONE ARRESTED FOR INDECENCY WITH A CHILD
A Brenham man was arrested Saturday on Indecency with a Child charges. Brenham Police report that Saturday, Cpl. Ha responded to a call in reference to a possible sexual assault. After investigation, Waymond Oneil Watkins, 18 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Indecency with a Child by Exposure, and was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked.
