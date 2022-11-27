Bernice Irene Brown Woytek, 75, of Hallettsville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. She met the love of her life, Lester James Woytek. They were married June on 15, 1963. Bernice took on many jobs where she met many great people who ended up being lifelong friends. She worked at Tex Tan, Hallettsville ISD in the cafeteria and as a bus driver. Later in life after, the kids were older, she decided to continue her education at Victoria College with a degree in Social Work. She worked at Stevens Nursing Home as activity director and social worker and later moved to Hallettsville Rehabilitation as a social worker.

