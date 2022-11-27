Read full article on original website
Shortage leads Mississippi city to change from 12-hour-shifts to 9-hour shifts for police officers
Due to a shortage of available law enforcement workers, the Vicksburg Police Department will have officers working nine-hour shifts instead of the current 12-hour shifts. The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously passed a resolution on Wednesday making a temporary change to the schedules. Police Chief Penny Jones spoke to the board at Wednesday’s meeting about why she believes the change is needed.
One killed in stabbing at Vicksburg motel
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a person was stabbed to death. Police responded to the Motel 6 on Interstate 20 Frontage Road just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29. When officers arrived, they found an unidentified victim deceased in one of the hotel rooms. Investigators said a possible suspect was […]
WAPT
Man sentenced in shooting that injured 2, including off-duty police officer
JACKSON, Miss. — A man accused of shooting two men, including an off-duty police officer, has pleaded guilty. Jaqwone Allen was charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with a December 2020 shooting that injured Eric Williams and Vicksburg police officer Eddie Colbert, who was working security outside a downtown Jackson business. An argument between the men preceded the shooting, according to investigators.
WAPT
Man found stabbed to death at Vicksburg motel
VICKSBURG, Miss. — Vicksburg police are investigating a fatal stabbing. Officers were called at 8:21 a.m. Tuesday to the Motel 6 on the Interstate 20 Frontage Road, where they found a man dead inside one of the rooms. Police officials said a possible suspect has been detained and is...
Police: Man found stabbed to death in Mississippi motel room
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a Mississippi motel room Tuesday morning. Vicksburg Police report that officers were dispatched to Motel 6 at 4137 I-20 Frontage Road in Vicksburg in reference to a stabbing on Tuesday at 8:21 a.m. Once on the scene, officers found a...
WLBT
Man wanted for business burglary in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland police hope you can help them identify and find this man. They say he broke into a business Friday, October 28th, by removing a window pane and stealing money from the cash register. Police say the suspect left the scene in this car. The suspect...
Jackson Free Press
Sheriff Lee Vance Dies After Testing Positive for COVID-19
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The sheriff of Mississippi's largest county has died, almost two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19 amid an outbreak of the illness at a jail he oversaw. The Hinds County Sheriff's Department said an ambulance was sent to the home of Sheriff Lee Vance...
WAPT
FedEx, Amazon tractor-trailers collide on Highway 49, scene now cleared
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Two 18-wheelers collided Wednesday in Rankin County, blocking traffic for hours. A FedEx truck and an Amazon tractor-trailer crashed about 2:15 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 49 at the Old Highway 49 intersection. Authorities said the driver of the Amazon truck ran a...
WTOK-TV
State calls off plans to hire operator for Jackson water system, official says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state has called off plans to hire a firm to manage Jackson’s water system, an official with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) confirmed on Monday. “While the selection process was started, it’s null and [was] never executed because the city of Jackson made...
MSNBC
DOJ sues city of Jackson, Miss., over water crisis
The Department of Justice took new legal action against the city of Jackson, Miss., aimed at trying to fix the ongoing water crisis. The lawsuit against the city says they are failing to provide adequate water to the residents. Nov. 29, 2022.
WAPT
Jackson police investigate double homicide
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting that killed two teenagers. Officers were called at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday to Magnolia Road and Clinton Boulevard, where a shooting had taken place. Police officials said someone shot into a car, killing 19-year-old Omarion Walker and 17-year-old Quintarius...
WAPT
Results released in Hinds County runoff races
JACKSON, Miss. — A runoff election was held Tuesday in Hinds County in two judicial races. According to unofficial numbers, Debra Gibbs edged out Wendy Wilson-White with 53% of the votes to take the Hinds County Circuit Court judge seat. Temetrice Hodges defeated Gayla Carpenter-Sanders with nearly 70% of...
3 arrested in shooting death of Mississippi 12-year-old
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested and have been accused of murder, obstruction of evidence and disposing of the body of 12-year-old Markell Noah. During their initial court appearance on Monday, emotions flared between the suspects’ families and the victim’s families. Jackson police had to break up a dispute between them. The suspects, […]
WLBT
6 people killed in crashes during Thanksgiving travel period in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Six people were killed in crashes over the course of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Thanksgiving holiday travel enforcement period, which spanned Wednesday, November 23 to Sunday, November 27. Also during that period, MHP issued 9,179 citations, made 172 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 212...
newyorkbeacon.com
What Happened To Markell Noah? 12-Year-Old Dies In Russian Roulette Game In Jackson, Mississippi
Recently, 12-year-old Markell Noah of Jackson, Mississippi, was reported missing only to be found dead in an abandoned home later the same day. According to the Jackson Police Department, Markell had been involved in a game of Russian roulette with two other juveniles who have since been arrested and charged with murder. Police have also charged one adult with accessory after the fact of murder.
WLBT
Adult in custody after sending kids inside Byram Walmart to shoplift
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Three juveniles were charged with shoplifting, and an adult faces multiple charges after a series of events Tuesday evening that began in the Byram Walmart and continued with a police chase into Jackson. James Jackson was apprehended by police off West Woodrow Wilson Ave in North...
WLBT
Two teens found shot to death in wrecked car
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two teenagers, found in a wrecked car Monday night. The discovery was made around 9 p.m. in front of the AT&T Building on Clinton Boulevard near Magnolia Circle. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said they found a 16-year-old and...
WLBT
NEW DETAILS: 12-year-old dead, 3 arrested in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family is in mourning after their 12-year-old was shot and killed during a tussle between him and a friend. Monday, new details came to light during the initial court appearance of the three people arrested in connection to the incident. JPD initially reported that Markell...
WLBT
17-year-gas station employee killed in Crystal Springs
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Crystal Springs are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a gas station just before midnight on Monday. Investigators say 17-year-old Bashar Ali Abublla Mohamed was working behind the counter at the new Exxon gas station on Highway 51. Mohamed’s family reportedly owns...
WLBT
What happened to Angela Shiers Barrentine? Family seeks answers in 2004 cold case
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Thanksgiving celebrations are still bittersweet for a Vicksburg family, as they continue looking for answers about what happened to their loved one 18 years ago. Angela Shiers Barrentine was 27 years old when she was last seen alive on Thanksgiving Day 2004. Warren County Sheriff Martin...
