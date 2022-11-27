ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira Renegades excited to make franchise debut

By Chuck Brame
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Renegades will make their franchise debut next month.

The Elmira Renegades begin training camp on December 9th and will begin to prepare for their inaugural season in the brand new Professional Box Lacrosse Association. Elmira will make their franchise debut on the road against the Binghamton Bombers on Friday, December 30th at 7:00 p.m.

Penn Yan native Brian Hobart is the head coach of the Renegades. Hobart was the head coach at Penn Yan Academy for twenty seasons and has coaching experience in the MLL with the Hamiliton Nationals, Rochester Rattlers, and Connecticut Hammerheads.

Hobart says fans can expect plenty of excitement at First Arena this season. “Really excited to be here in Elmira and get the action rolling. I think the people here are going to love the indoor game,” said Hobart.

Elmira drafted Penn Yan native and Syracuse University alum Bradley Voigt with their first pick. Hobart says he likes the roster they have put together. “Very pleased with the collection of talent that we’ve put together. Draws kind off a circle around Elmira for an hour and a half in any direction. We’ve got players from all those areas,” said Hobart.

The Elmira Renegades host the Syracuse Spark in their home opener at First Arena on Saturday, January 7th at 7:00 p.m.

