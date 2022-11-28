Read full article on original website
Naomi Grooms
2d ago
I was very hurt when I saw the news, Jason was 1 of my favorite meteorologist he Was so kind and Sweet I will miss watching him doing the Weather, Sending lots of Prayers and Condolences to the family,Rest in Paradise Jason 🙏
WBTV
CBS News interview provides update on Charlotte woman's death investigation
WBTV finds less than 10% of Charlotte bus stops have seating. Of the nearly three thousand stops, less than 300 have a place for you to sit. But a group of young organizers decided to do something about it. Park Ranger shot while on duty in north Charlotte. Updated: 6...
WBTV
WBTV issues statement on open NTSB investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV News and the Charlotte community continue to remember and honor the legacy of meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, both killed in a helicopter crash on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. While still ongoing, WBTV News issued a statement regarding the NTSB investigation into the...
Driver charged after fatal crash on I-77 in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina Highway Patrol says a man from Virginia is facing a criminal charge after a crash on Interstate 77 in Mooresville left one person dead and two others hurt Monday evening. The crash happened around 6 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-77. Highway Patrol...
WBTV
Person killed in shooting at south Charlotte McDonald’s identified
A 30-year-old was killed in a shooting Monday night at a south Charlotte McDonald’s. Man charged in 32-year-old woman’s killing in east Charlotte. A man wanted in connection with the death of a woman in east Charlotte last month was arrested in Guilford County, authorities said. Homicide investigation...
Larry Sprinkle safe after car he was in catches fire at Belmont Christmas Parade
BELMONT, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte's weather forecaster Larry Sprinkle is safe after a car caught fire at the Belmont Christmas Parade, Belmont Police confirmed. Sprinkle has been riding in the same car with the same driver in the same parade for a decade now, so this incident was quite shocking to him.
I-85 Southbound reopened in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on the southbound lanes of I-85 in Gaston County caused miles-long backups into Belmont Tuesday. The crash near the exit to US-321 around 1 p.m. caused the initial closure of all southbound lanes. By 5 p.m., one of the lanes had reopened but delays remained.
Two killed in overnight collision in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — Two people have died following a collision in northwest Charlotte, according to MEDIC. The collision occurred just after midnight on West Trade Street near Wesley Heights Way. MEDIC said two people were pronounced deceased at the scene. This is a developing story. Check back at wsoctv.com for...
WBTV
One injured after crash in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was flown to a trauma center after a crash on Monday night in Cabarrus County. According to the Allen Volunteer Fire Department, the incident happened at around 11:15 p.m. Firefighters were dispatched to Highway 200 at Vanderburg Dr. for a vehicle accident. Allen...
qcnews.com
Mooresville men charged in Oct. traffic wrecks
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Mooresville Police Department charged two men after investigating two fatal October wrecks. In a press release, the police said the worked with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and...
N.C. teen fights ‘suicide disease’
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Salem Collins was a typical teenage girl who enjoyed music and gymnastics until a rare disease took over. “The one word I would sum it up with is ‘fear,’” said her father Jonathan Adams. “As a man, you like to fix things…so you find a problem and find a solution. […]
Semi driver arrested for deadly I-77 collision in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A tractor-trailer driver was arrested and charged after a deadly collision on I-77 in Iredell County on Monday, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 6 p.m. Monday on I-77 southbound near Langtree Road. Davidson resident Patrick Mays, 66, […]
cn2.com
One Victim Linked to Overnight Shooting in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Police Department says one person has been shot after a shooting overnight on Bozeman Drive in Fort Mill. Detectives say they notified of the 22 year old victim who was found at Gold Hill Emergency Department with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
WBTV
Interstate crash in Gastonia expected to impact traffic for hours
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash shut down Interstate 85 South in Gaston County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. at Exit 17 for North Chester Street in Gastonia. By 3 p.m., the North Carolina Department of Transportation said all but one lane had reopened. The remaining lane...
‘I was in so much shock’: 16-year-old girl shot in car on Thanksgiving recovering
CHARLOTTE — A 16-year-old girl is thankful to be alive after being shot while riding in a car down on Thanksgiving Day near Uptown Charlotte. The girl, who asked not to be identified, was riding with her mother and her brother on Thursday to get a haircut when someone fired a gun into their car. The bullet started flying on Interstate 77 as they were merging from Wilkinson Boulevard.
Tears, Tributes: North Carolina meteorologist memorial services
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
NC 16-year-old has his 1999 GMC pickup upgraded by Make-A-Wish
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 is a date 16-year-old high school student Chase will never forget. He finally got his wish. Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina made sure of that, after hearing about his serious condition. Chase was diagnosed with melanoma and is currently being...
3 treated in separate overnight shooting calls: Charlotte Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three victims were treated after emergency crews responded to two separate overnight shooting calls in Charlotte, Medic said Saturday. The first incident occurred sometime before 11 p.m. near St. Johns Street in north Charlotte. Two victims were found, one suffering from minor injuries and the other with life-threatening injuries. […]
Neighbors concerned for wildlife being impaled while hopping fences in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Some neighbors in south Charlotte are upset with their homeowner’s association after spiked fences were installed because they say they’re causing harm to wildlife in the area. Channel 9 reporter Almiya White spoke with residents about one incident over the weekend that raised alarms. Sue...
wccbcharlotte.com
A Silver Alert Has Been Cancelled For A Missing Man From Clover, SC
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been cancelled for a missing man from Clover, South Carolina. Clyde Ray Carson was last seen at the Goodwill store on Union Road in Gastonia, NC. Gastonia Police say he was located safe and unharmed in Chester, SC.
Two people killed in overnight crash outside uptown Charlotte: Medic
Two people were killed in an overnight crash just outside of uptown Charlotte, Medic confirmed.
Comments / 4