Charlotte, NC

Naomi Grooms
2d ago

I was very hurt when I saw the news, Jason was 1 of my favorite meteorologist he Was so kind and Sweet I will miss watching him doing the Weather, Sending lots of Prayers and Condolences to the family,Rest in Paradise Jason 🙏

WBTV

WBTV issues statement on open NTSB investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV News and the Charlotte community continue to remember and honor the legacy of meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, both killed in a helicopter crash on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. While still ongoing, WBTV News issued a statement regarding the NTSB investigation into the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Person killed in shooting at south Charlotte McDonald’s identified

A 30-year-old was killed in a shooting Monday night at a south Charlotte McDonald’s. Man charged in 32-year-old woman’s killing in east Charlotte. A man wanted in connection with the death of a woman in east Charlotte last month was arrested in Guilford County, authorities said. Homicide investigation...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

I-85 Southbound reopened in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on the southbound lanes of I-85 in Gaston County caused miles-long backups into Belmont Tuesday. The crash near the exit to US-321 around 1 p.m. caused the initial closure of all southbound lanes. By 5 p.m., one of the lanes had reopened but delays remained.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

One injured after crash in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was flown to a trauma center after a crash on Monday night in Cabarrus County. According to the Allen Volunteer Fire Department, the incident happened at around 11:15 p.m. Firefighters were dispatched to Highway 200 at Vanderburg Dr. for a vehicle accident. Allen...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Mooresville men charged in Oct. traffic wrecks

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Mooresville Police Department charged two men after investigating two fatal October wrecks. In a press release, the police said the worked with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Queen City News

N.C. teen fights ‘suicide disease’

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Salem Collins was a typical teenage girl who enjoyed music and gymnastics until a rare disease took over.  “The one word I would sum it up with is ‘fear,’” said her father Jonathan Adams. “As a man, you like to fix things…so you find a problem and find a solution. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

One Victim Linked to Overnight Shooting in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Police Department says one person has been shot after a shooting overnight on Bozeman Drive in Fort Mill. Detectives say they notified of the 22 year old victim who was found at Gold Hill Emergency Department with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Interstate crash in Gastonia expected to impact traffic for hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash shut down Interstate 85 South in Gaston County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. at Exit 17 for North Chester Street in Gastonia. By 3 p.m., the North Carolina Department of Transportation said all but one lane had reopened. The remaining lane...
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

‘I was in so much shock’: 16-year-old girl shot in car on Thanksgiving recovering

CHARLOTTE — A 16-year-old girl is thankful to be alive after being shot while riding in a car down on Thanksgiving Day near Uptown Charlotte. The girl, who asked not to be identified, was riding with her mother and her brother on Thursday to get a haircut when someone fired a gun into their car. The bullet started flying on Interstate 77 as they were merging from Wilkinson Boulevard.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

NC 16-year-old has his 1999 GMC pickup upgraded by Make-A-Wish

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 is a date 16-year-old high school student Chase will never forget. He finally got his wish. Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina made sure of that, after hearing about his serious condition. Chase was diagnosed with melanoma and is currently being...
Queen City News

3 treated in separate overnight shooting calls: Charlotte Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three victims were treated after emergency crews responded to two separate overnight shooting calls in Charlotte, Medic said Saturday. The first incident occurred sometime before 11 p.m. near St. Johns Street in north Charlotte. Two victims were found, one suffering from minor injuries and the other with life-threatening injuries. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

