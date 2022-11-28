People, floats fill downtown Champaign for Parade of Lights
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is getting into the Christmas spirit.Riggs Christmas market kicks off in Urbana
Many people lined the streets of downtown Champaign on Saturday night as floats, queens and marching bands filled the 22nd annual Champaign Center Parade of Lights.
More information about the parade can be found here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 0