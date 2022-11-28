ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

People, floats fill downtown Champaign for Parade of Lights

By Chance Sticklen
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is getting into the Christmas spirit.

Riggs Christmas market kicks off in Urbana

Many people lined the streets of downtown Champaign on Saturday night as floats, queens and marching bands filled the 22nd annual Champaign Center Parade of Lights.

More information about the parade can be found here .

WCIA

Day of Giving 2022: Rantoul Police and Santa Claus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Morning show anchor Matthew White was live in the WCIA-3 backlot on Tuesday morning promoting the 2022 Day of Giving and WCIA-3’s Victory Over Violence campaign. White was joined by Santa Claus and Rantoul Police Officer Christina Reifsteck. “We love being a part of this program,” said Reifsteck. “The United Way has been […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Day of Giving 2022: Dr. Napolean Knight

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On this Day of Giving, WCIA is taking donations from the community and giving them to area organizations dedicated to achieving Victory Over Violence. Carle Hospital is one of those organizations. Dr. Napolean Knight stopped by the WCIA backlot to speak about Carle’s involvement with Karina Rubio.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Day of Giving 2022: Kindness of strangers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Morning show anchors Matthew White and Karina Rubio were surprised by the kindness of a stranger this morning while promoting the 2022 Day of Giving and WCIA-3’s Victory Over Violence campaign. Matthew arrived a few seconds late to the live interview because he said a selfless man drove by and didn’t […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

New Three-Way Stop at Winter and Logan

The City of Danville would like to announce that the intersection of Logan & Winter Avenue will be a 3-way stop condition starting Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Stop. signs and Stop Ahead signage are being installed as part of the improvements to the Denmark Roadway project, with the addition of sidewalks and crosswalks.
DANVILLE, IL
chambanamoms.com

Monticello: a Christmas Capital in Central Illinois

There are endless reasons Monticello tops the list for Christmas season fun in Central Illinois. From the Polar Express to lights at Allerton Park and many other happenings, we have everything you want to know about Monticello, Illinois at Christmas. Between the Polar Express, the quaintly decorated downtown, and several...
MONTICELLO, IL
smilepolitely.com

Riggs’ Christmas Market brings Germany to Central Illinois

The German-style outdoor Christmas market is back at Riggs Beer Company this year. The market takes place in the brewery’s outdoor space and is open for the next three weekends, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
URBANA, IL
smilepolitely.com

La Bahía will begin offering breakfast next week

After a year of being open in Downtown Champaign, La Bahía Grill will now be open for breakfast. Beginning December 5th, they will open at 7 a.m. everyday, and will have their breakfast menu available through 3 p.m. The menu is not yet up on their website, so stay tuned for that.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Boys and Girls club move into new Champaign space

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The younger set from the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club got to move into their new home for the first time, The Martens Center.  “I mean it’s just a better place, like the old one is old and it’s getting kind of boring,” said fifth grader Jaysean. But kids like Jaysean […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

The Real Estate Group helping gather toys for tots this holiday season

The Real Estate Group started 25 years ago and currently have over 221 agents located in Springfield, Perkin, Taylorville, Jacksonville, and Champaign. The Champaign office opened August 1, 2021 and moved to the new location at 2101 w park CT in April of 2022. There are 21 agents in our Champaign office with 223 years of experience.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Colder air rushing into Central Illinois

Illinois Public Media News is monitoring winds and storms on Tuesday. We will update this post with the latest forecast information. Updated Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. From meteorologist Andrew Pritchard: A Wind Advisory is in effect into the overnight in Champaign County and surrounding portions of central Illinois. Winds are gusting out of the south up to 45 miles per hour, shifting out of the west late tonight. A ‘marginal risk’ (level 1 of 5) for severe storms is in place across portions of Illinois & Indiana on today’s outlook from the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. Pritchard says the greater severe risk exists to the south, but a few intense storms may develop ahead of the cold front and produce strong winds late this evening.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

New Mattoon winery to open in May 2023

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A long-expected winery will open in Mattoon in May 2023. Warren James Winery will be located at the 5600 block of Lerna Road in Mattoon. Owners Blake and Cole Pierce said the winery was born out of a love of family and community. “The vision began in 2014 after Blake and I […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Danville family loses home in fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville family is displaced from their home after it was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning. The fire happened near the intersection of Illinois and Williams Streets at 3:17 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a large amount of fire at the rear of the two-story house with fire coming out […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

‘Lighting Up Paxton’ display returns for the first time since 2019

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) – “It’s grown now to over 140,000 Christmas lights. That’s what you see on the house this year,” Victor Johnson said. It’s beginning to look – and sound – a lot like Christmas at the Johnson house. “We’ve always been known around Paxton as the Christmas light house when I was younger. […]
PAXTON, IL
WCIA

Families prepare for holidays with Santa Goat at Prairie Fruits Farm

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — You may have already started putting up your Christmas lights and holiday decorations, but it’s also time to start thinking about taking your kids to pictures with Santa. Prairie Fruits Farm and Creamery in Urbana is helping with that, but with a little twist. They are hosting holiday photos with their […]
URBANA, IL
newschannel20.com

Space heater causes house fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — The Danville Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 3:17 a.m. on Tuesday. The fire was in the 100 Block of Illinois Street. When firefighters arrived on the scene they said the home was a total loss. The fire occurred in a two-story wood-frame...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Over $10,000 raised at Day of Giving

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — WCIA-3 took part in the 2022 Day of Giving and raised money for our Victory Over Violence program on Tuesday. It’s a partnership with the United Way of Champaign County and several other community leaders. With a goal of $30,000 this year, only a third of it was raised, totaling $10,602. […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

3 arrested after incident at Normal Target

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department arrested three individuals at Target in Normal Monday. According to a Normal police Facebook post, officers were called to the scene after two suspicious vehicles were driving slowly through the Target parking lot. Target employees stated that four people in the store were possibly about to commit retail theft.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Grand marshal announced for 2022 Champaign Parade of Lights

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The 2022 Champaign Parade of Lights announced its grand marshal. Joe DeLuce, the founder of the Parade of Lights and Executive Director of the Champaign Park District, was selected to lead the annual event. DeLuce started the parade in 2001 and has served Champaign communities through the park district for over 25 […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Mahomet cars burglarized, stolen cards used in Champaign

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in solving multiple car burglaries in Mahomet Township and Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve. The Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that victims reported a number of items being stolen from their cars, including credit cards. They said that some […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

