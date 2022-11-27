Cowboys Take Control in Second Half to Beat Prairie View

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team began the second half with a 22-3 run to take control and beat Prairie View A&M 78-53 on Sunday afternoon at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

OSU led 27-26 at halftime, but shot 63 percent from the field in the second half, finishing at 56 percent for the game.

Avery Anderson led the Cowboys with 16 points, while Bryce Thompson added 13 points.

Moussa Cisse had 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Quion Williams chipped in 11 points.

OSU improved to 5-2 on the season.

The Cowboys play at #20 Connecticut on Thursday at 5:30 pm in the Big 12-Big East Battle.

