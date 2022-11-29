Cyber Monday board game deals live: all the best price cuts in one place

The Cyber Monday board game deals for 2022 might have come to an end, but that doesn't mean you can't still find bargains ahead of the Holidays. Indeed, they're something of a last hurrah before the sales season wraps up.

There are almost too many good Cyber Monday board game deals flying around at once, and it's a little overwhelming. To help you focus in on the best offers, I've rounded up my favorites from the sale so far.

Don't hang about for too long with these; I'm already starting to see some reductions ending, so you might not have a great deal of time to take advantage of them.

Pokemon TCG Pokemon Go Tins | $21.98 $14.97 at Walmart

(Image credit: Future)

If you're a big fan of the Pokemon Trading Card Game and also love Pokemon Go, you're in for a treat - you can pick up a tin of four boosters for a heavily reduced $14.97 at Walmart . That's $7 less than usual, which is great value considering how rarely the card game goes on offer.

Just don't hang around for too long. It's already flying off shelves according to Walmart, so be aware that you might not be able to take advantage of this offer soon.

Ticket to Ride | $54.99 $30 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

If Ticket to Ride isn't already on your shelf, now's the time to rectify that. You'll find a $15 discount available at Amazon right now, dropping the track-building strategy game down to $30 in this weekend's Cyber Monday board game deals. We have seen this cheaper in the past, with things dropping around $5 cheaper in the summer. However, we're far more used to seeing this one on sale for around $45 on a day to day basis which makes this a solid offer.

UK: Ticket to Ride (Europe) | £44.99 £22.49 at Amazon

Squid Game: The Board Game | $24.99 $19.82 at Walmart

(Image credit: Future)

Onto something a little darker now - there's an official Squid Game board game, who knew? We're guessing the stakes are a little lower here, but if you've got a fan of this 2021 Netflix hit in your life this $5 discount certainly helps tick them off your gift list. You'll find Squid Game available for $19.82 at Walmart right now, down from $24.99.

Herd Mentality | $22.99 $16 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

We've only ever seen Herd Mentality drop to $17 in the past, so you're grabbing it a dollar cheaper than ever before in this week's Cyber Monday board game deals. The immensely popular family party game is always a hit around the holidays, and at Amazon's $16 sales price , Prime members are getting a great deal here.

Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion | $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Cephalofair Games)

If you want a long-haul D&D-style campaign of fantastical dungeon-diving, but you want a bit more of a traditional board game structure to the experience, well, that's where Gloomhaven fits in. The full game is a big investment, but Jaws of the Lion lowers the entry price for a friendlier first-timer package. It's an even better deal for $34.99 at Amazon , and it can serve as an expansion for the full Gloomhaven game if you choose to make the jump.

Mysterium | $54.99 $24.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Libellud)

Imagine Clue, but instead of detectives, you're psychic mediums, with one player taking the role of a ghost who's trying to communicate how they died through a series of illustrated cards. The GamesRadar+ offices have been singing Mysterium's praises for some time, and $24.99 at Amazon is an incredible deal.

Catan | $49.99 $30.00 at Amazon

(Image credit: Catan Studio)

Catan is one of the undisputed classics of high-end board gaming, and if it's not on your shelf, you've now got a very good reason to rectify that. Catan is all about settling land and gathering resources, balancing cooperation and competition with other players to come out on top. The price of $30.00 at Amazon is a solid one.

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game | $99.95 £69.95 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking for a board game that's video game-themed and continues your immersion in a world, then the Horizon Zero Dawn board game is exactly that. And it's an absolute no-brainer for fans of the series too as it really uses the source material brilliantly, and puts you in the shoes of a Robot-Dinosaur Hunter or Huntress. At this price you can get it for its lowest price since about June too which is excellent value - beware though, you'll soon want to devour and hoover up all the many expansions too!

UK price: £67.99 at Amazon

Disney Villainous | $39.99 $20 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

One of my favorite games has seen a pretty tasty discount as part of the the Cyber Monday board game deals, and that's the cheapest it's been since 2021. I don't see it hanging around for much longer, so it's definitely a good idea to jump on it ASAP to avoid it slipping the net. Plus, that saving leaves you clear with some bonus cash to get any of the many expansions you like the look of.



UK price: £39.99 £24.49 at Amazon

Betrayal at House on the Hill (3rd edition) | $55.99 $24.49 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

This fantastic horror game is now even cheaper than it was during Black Friday, which is pretty rare all things considered - you can get it for $24.49 at Amazon , which is a massive 56% less than normal. Regardless of whether you're new to all this or are experienced with the last edition, this update is an essential purchase in my opinion - it improves on the formula in every way, and also throws in 50 new scenarios for good measure. It's one of the best Cyber Monday board game deals so far, if not the best.



UK price: £44.99 £37.45 at Zatu Games

7 Wonders Architects | $49.99 $27.49 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

The original 7 Wonders strategy game is great, but this new, more streamlined version might be our new go-to. It's really easy to get the hang of, is elegantly simple yet moreish in terms of its gameplay, and it packs away really nearly thanks to cleverly-designed packaging (something I always appreciate - having to re-organise a game's components every time you open the box is rubbish). You can get it for its lowest ever price for 45% less at Amazon right now, so don't miss it while it's so cheap!



UK price: £36 £28.04 at Magic Madhouse

Unfathomable | $79.95 $44.49 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

This excellent co-op game is based on a system that went out of print ages ago, so I was really pleased to see it make a comeback a few months ago with a new, Arkham Horror-inspired overhaul. The result is a tense, tactical mix of strategy and deduction - along with having to battle monsters that are attempting to board the ship, one of you is secretly trying to sabotage it from within. Finding out who is a real blast, so I can definitely recommend it now it's at an all-time low of $44.49 via Amazon (before this, the cheapest price we'd seen was $70-ish).



UK price: £79.99 £59.09 at Magic Madhouse

Azul | $39.99 $23.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

Although it's not Azul's lowest ever price (we saw that way back in November last year), this is still an aggressively good offer for the Cyber Monday board game deals. Indeed, it's currently 40% at Amazon which is a whole lot better than the average price of $32-ish it sits at most of the time. If you or a loved one enjoys puzzles, this needs to be in your collection.

UK price: £42.99 £25.46 at Amazon

Photosynthesis | $39.99 $26.49 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

To me, this game occupies a very similar space to Wingspan - it's relaxing yet strategic, and has a strong emphasis on nature. That's why it's nice to see Photosynthesis drop way below its usual average of $37 or so in today's Cyber Monday board game deals. I highly recommend giving it a go, as it'll quickly become one of your favorites.



UK price: £39.99 £28.79 at Zatu Games

3 for the price of 2 games promotion at Amazon US

(Image credit: Future)

Look out everyone, a good offer has snuck under the radar in today's Cyber Monday board game deals. Amazon's currently running a decent 3 for the price of 2 promotion that, oddly, it's done its best to obscure (the only way of finding it is by hitting a tiny link below the price of an item included in the sale). Because these offers feature big-hitters such as Wingspan and Mysterium, it's well worth a look. Click here to see what's cracking.

Sadly, the UK seems to have been left out on this one - sorry, folks!

Star Wars Villainous | Included in 3 for the price of 2 deal at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

It's been quite difficult to get hold of the new Star Wars spin on Villainous in the US; even though the UK has enjoyed a hearty discount in the Cyber Monday board game deals, those in the United States have had to wait. That changes with this offer. Although there's no money off the game itself, it's part of the 3 for the price of 2 promotion over at Amazon right now. That means you can get it with other must-have games and essentially get one for free. That's a win in my book.



UK price: £39.99 £23.89 at Amazon

Exploding Kittens | $20.00 $9.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Exploding Kittens)

Exploding Kittens is basically Russian Roulette, but with an explosive cat rather than a partially-loaded gun. It's a simple game that's quick to learn, but a variety of very wacky card combinations gives it plenty of strategic depth, and nonstop encouragement to bluff and mess with your friends keeps it fun. It's an inexpensive option at full price, but $9.99 at Amazon is even better, especially with the site's current buy 2 get 1 free deal on board games.

D&D Essentials Kit | $24.99 $18.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Hasbro)

If you want to dip a toe into the world of Dungeons & Dragons without making the full investment into those thick rulebooks, the D&D Essentials Kit is built for you. It features everything you need to get started, including character sheets, dice, a premade adventure that'll take you up to sixth level, and some handy item and NPC cards. It's a solid starter option for $18.99 at Amazon - though if the notion of making your own characters sounds intimidating, you might want to go for the Starter Set with its pre-rolled character sheets.

Jenga | $15.99 $8.39 at Amazon

(Image credit: Hasbro)

You can't go wrong by dipping into the classics sometimes, and Jenga remains a classic for a reason - just the right combination of skill, luck, and disastrous messes to keep it a staple of party game rotations for years. $8.39 at Amazon is nearly half-off, and you can combine the deal with Amazon's current buy 2 get 1 free promotion.

The Game of Life: Super Mario Edition | $29.99 $20.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Hasbro)

Sure, the traditional Game of Life is great if you're into games about having jobs and children, but what about when you just wanna beat Bowser? The Super Mario Edition of Life is basically an adaptation of Mario Party, where you compete in minigames like rock, paper, scissors or thumb wars to earn coins and buy the stars you need to defeat the koopa king. $20.99 at Amazon is the best price out there right now.

Gloomhaven | $165.00 $101.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Cephalofair Games)

Gloomhaven is a well-loved take on D&D-style tactical combat, which has players working cooperatively together as part of an ongoing campaign that can last a very long time. It's also very expensive to get into. $101.99 at Amazon is still a pricey outlay, but Gloomhaven only occasionally dips below the $100 mark, so this might be the best deal you'll see in some time. (If you want a less expensive intro, check out Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion, which is down to $34.99 at Amazon .)

D&D Player's Handbook | $49.95 $15.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Yes, this is technically a book, not a board game, but you can't talk tabletop gaming without talking about Dungeons & Dragons. The Player's Handbook is all you need to get into D&D as a normal player, and $15.99 at Amazon is a great price for this massive, hardcover tome. The deals seem to have run out on the Dungeon Master's Guide and Monster Manual, sadly, so you're looking at a bigger spend if you want to get into running your own games.

Wingspan | $65.00 $46.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Stonemaier Games)

Wingspan is one of the most beloved board games of recent years, challenging players to attract an array of birds to their nature preserves. It's a deep, strategic game built for pretty lengthy play sessions, though the gorgeous art and pieces take some of the sting out of that learning curve. We've seen it go as low as $40 in the past, but $46.99 at Amazon is still a solid deal.

7 Wonders | $59.99 $33.49 at Amazon

(Image credit: Repos Production)

Lead one of the seven greatest cities of the ancient world to greater military, scientific, cultural, and economic heights in 7 Wonders, a staple for any modern board gaming collection. It keeps things moving with simultaneous turns and quick gameplay, and $33.49 at Amazon is a fantastic price.

