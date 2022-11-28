ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles FREE LIVE STREAM (11/27/22): Time, TV, channel, odds | Watch NFL Week 12 online

By Ryan Novozinsky
NJ.com
 2 days ago
NJ.com

Infuriated Eagles lineman after sketchy hit on Jalen Hurts: ‘Should I clothesline that dude right now?’

PHILADELPHIA — Forgive Jordan Mailata if he dabbles in a little play-by-play as he’s jogging up field while watching the NFL’s most elusive quarterback make linebackers and defensive backs whiff. Let’s face it: Jalen Hurts is going to make his Eagles teammates — linemen, running backs and wide receivers — a lot of money when their contracts are up, and he might just help Mailata launch a career in the booth, too.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Giants draft bust injured again, misses another game

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Kadarius Toney is hurt. The Giants draft bust, who spent much of his time in New York on the sideline, is dealing with another injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The wide receiver didn’t play in the Kansas City...
atozsports.com

Eagles HC explains confusing moment vs. Packers

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni cleared the air on a dicey situation that cost his team the lead early on in Sunday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers. Sirianni addressed the decision to not challenge a Jalen Hurts run up the middle on 3rd & 1 with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter. Though it looked like Hurts had enough for the first down, he was ruled short, which set up for a 4th & 1.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Updated NFL playoff picture after Eagles beat Packers: Giants, Buccaneers hanging on; Patriots in trouble?

With one game remaining in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season, one thing is clear: the NFC East is too legit to quit. Per NFL PR: “Each of the four teams in the NFC East – Philadelphia (10-1 after Sunday Night Football), Dallas (8-3), the New York Giants (7-4) and Washington (7-5) – have winning records through Week 12 this season. The NFC East is the second division in which all four teams have at least seven wins through Week 12 since realignment in 2002, joining the AFC North in 2014.”
WASHINGTON STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Where does Eagles’ Jordan Davis fit in with new-look defensive line?

The tunnel that leads Eagles players from Lincoln Financial Field to the locker room is always bustling after games with both teams, coaching staff, game officials and assorted staff. When the Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, 40-33, to maintain their NFL-best record at 10-1, some players ran directly to the locker room, while others stopped momentarily at a nearby lounge to celebrate with fans, who shook hands, and shot videos and selfies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

How an Eagles rookie made Slay jealous on Sunday night

As Eagles rookie Reed Blankenship spoke to reporters in the locker room after Sunday’s 40-33 win, a chant broke out among his defensive back teammates. They were clearly happy to see the undrafted rookie safety play so well after being thrust into action on Sunday night. He finished with six tackles and an interception against Aaron Rodgers, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

One Eagles’ player is having a resurgence that may be unexpected

Two weeks ago the Philadelphia Eagles lost their first game of the season on Monday Night Football to the Washington Commanders. It came by way of a few costly errors, and the Eagles hurting themselves more than anything. The Eagles’ outstanding start was predicated on taking care of the ball,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

How Eagles defense is impacted by loss of C.J. Gardner-Johnson

When Eagles safety Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson walked off the field slowly in Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers, the Lincoln Financial Field crowd was eerily silent. Gardner-Johnson after all had been playing well, but needed the assistance of trainers to leave the field before being placed on a cart to head to the lockers room.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Veteran Rutgers DB declares for 2023 NFL Draft

The first notable domino of Rutgers’ offseason fell on Monday night. Senior defensive back Christian Izien, who started 11 games at safety for the Scarlet Knights this season, announced in a tweet on Monday night that he will forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Chicago Sports Nation

Week 13 Preview: Bears vs Packers

Both far from playoff contention, the Bears and Packers are gearing up for their most meaningful game remaining in the 2022-23 campaign. The Packers are three-point favorites and are 4-8 against the spread this year. Similarly, Chicago is 4-7-1 against the spread. Check out these keys to the game:. Quarterbacks.
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

Mike White-Zach Wilson decision shows Jets’ Robert Saleh is growing with his young team

One of the biggest reasons the Jets are at 7-4 as we head into December, and in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt, is because their youth exceeded expectations. It’s apparent every time they take the field. No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner has already established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league, somehow exceeding the lofty expectations that came with being the highest defensive back draft pick in franchise history. Garrett Wilson, the No. 10 overall pick, is the team’s unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver after 11 games and has a real chance to become the team’s first 1,000-yard receiver since 2015.
NJ.com

NJ
231K+
Followers
134K+
Post
84M+
Views
