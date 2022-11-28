Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles FREE LIVE STREAM (11/27/22): Time, TV, channel, odds | Watch NFL Week 12 online

Read full article on original website
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Infuriated Eagles lineman after sketchy hit on Jalen Hurts: ‘Should I clothesline that dude right now?’
PHILADELPHIA — Forgive Jordan Mailata if he dabbles in a little play-by-play as he’s jogging up field while watching the NFL’s most elusive quarterback make linebackers and defensive backs whiff. Let’s face it: Jalen Hurts is going to make his Eagles teammates — linemen, running backs and wide receivers — a lot of money when their contracts are up, and he might just help Mailata launch a career in the booth, too.
Ex-Eagles receiver fights heckler while trying to play peacemarker, report says
Don’t mess with Terrell Owens. That’s advice most would follow when it comes to the 6′3 former wide receiver. But one aggressor took his chances Sunday night. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Owens stopped into a CVS in Los Angeles Saturday night where he...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers knocked out of Packers-Eagles clash with oblique injury
The Green Bay Packers had to finish their competitive clash with the Philadelphia Eagles without Aaron Rodgers on Sunday night after the reigning MVP took a hard hit to his midsection. For much of his career, future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers has been a bit of an iron man for the...
Giants draft bust injured again, misses another game
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Kadarius Toney is hurt. The Giants draft bust, who spent much of his time in New York on the sideline, is dealing with another injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The wide receiver didn’t play in the Kansas City...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Run Defense vs. Eagles
The Green Bay Packers missed 15 tackles against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, according to coach Matt LaFleur.
Odell Beckham kicked off plane: Here is his lawyer’s response, as Giants visit nears
Odell Beckham had a rather eventful Sunday, four days before his free agency tour begins with a visit to the Giants’ training facility in East Rutherford. Beckham was kicked off a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, before the plane took off. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
atozsports.com
Eagles HC explains confusing moment vs. Packers
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni cleared the air on a dicey situation that cost his team the lead early on in Sunday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers. Sirianni addressed the decision to not challenge a Jalen Hurts run up the middle on 3rd & 1 with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter. Though it looked like Hurts had enough for the first down, he was ruled short, which set up for a 4th & 1.
Updated NFL playoff picture after Eagles beat Packers: Giants, Buccaneers hanging on; Patriots in trouble?
With one game remaining in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season, one thing is clear: the NFC East is too legit to quit. Per NFL PR: “Each of the four teams in the NFC East – Philadelphia (10-1 after Sunday Night Football), Dallas (8-3), the New York Giants (7-4) and Washington (7-5) – have winning records through Week 12 this season. The NFC East is the second division in which all four teams have at least seven wins through Week 12 since realignment in 2002, joining the AFC North in 2014.”
Can anybody stop Eagles? Remaining schedule isn’t exactly terrifying (especially if they make this fix)
PHILADELPHIA — Go ahead, be cautious ... but it doesn’t really suit you, does it?. When your co-workers start shopping for Cyber Monday Super Bowl packages, tell them that you won’t be a party to any possible jinx. Walk around your house and office, repeating to yourself, “On any given Sunday … on any given Sunday …”
Where does Eagles’ Jordan Davis fit in with new-look defensive line?
The tunnel that leads Eagles players from Lincoln Financial Field to the locker room is always bustling after games with both teams, coaching staff, game officials and assorted staff. When the Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, 40-33, to maintain their NFL-best record at 10-1, some players ran directly to the locker room, while others stopped momentarily at a nearby lounge to celebrate with fans, who shook hands, and shot videos and selfies.
Ex-Giants defensive lineman hopes to return Sunday when Vikings host Jets
Help is on the way for the Minnesota Vikings. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports Vikings defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson could return from his leg injury on Sunday when the New York Jets visit U.S. Bank Stadium. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Minneapolis Star Tribune previously Tomlinson...
NBC Sports
How an Eagles rookie made Slay jealous on Sunday night
As Eagles rookie Reed Blankenship spoke to reporters in the locker room after Sunday’s 40-33 win, a chant broke out among his defensive back teammates. They were clearly happy to see the undrafted rookie safety play so well after being thrust into action on Sunday night. He finished with six tackles and an interception against Aaron Rodgers, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.
atozsports.com
One Eagles’ player is having a resurgence that may be unexpected
Two weeks ago the Philadelphia Eagles lost their first game of the season on Monday Night Football to the Washington Commanders. It came by way of a few costly errors, and the Eagles hurting themselves more than anything. The Eagles’ outstanding start was predicated on taking care of the ball,...
How Eagles defense is impacted by loss of C.J. Gardner-Johnson
When Eagles safety Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson walked off the field slowly in Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers, the Lincoln Financial Field crowd was eerily silent. Gardner-Johnson after all had been playing well, but needed the assistance of trainers to leave the field before being placed on a cart to head to the lockers room.
Veteran Rutgers DB declares for 2023 NFL Draft
The first notable domino of Rutgers’ offseason fell on Monday night. Senior defensive back Christian Izien, who started 11 games at safety for the Scarlet Knights this season, announced in a tweet on Monday night that he will forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.
Giants get help before Commanders game: 3 players designated to return from injured reserve
The Giants on Monday designated three players to return from injured reserve — outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, left guard Ben Bredeson, and safety Tony Jefferson. All three could — emphasis on that word — help the Giants in Sunday’s massively important home game against the Commanders.
Week 13 Preview: Bears vs Packers
Both far from playoff contention, the Bears and Packers are gearing up for their most meaningful game remaining in the 2022-23 campaign. The Packers are three-point favorites and are 4-8 against the spread this year. Similarly, Chicago is 4-7-1 against the spread. Check out these keys to the game:. Quarterbacks.
Eagles’ A.J. Brown had a horrible Thanksgiving holiday
A.J. Brown did not have a happy Thanksgiving. The Philadelphia Eagles receiver said he fell ill with a stomach bug so bad that he lost seven pounds and popped a blood vessel in his eye from vomiting. He had missed that day’s practice because of the sickness. BUY EAGLES...
Mike White-Zach Wilson decision shows Jets’ Robert Saleh is growing with his young team
One of the biggest reasons the Jets are at 7-4 as we head into December, and in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt, is because their youth exceeded expectations. It’s apparent every time they take the field. No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner has already established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league, somehow exceeding the lofty expectations that came with being the highest defensive back draft pick in franchise history. Garrett Wilson, the No. 10 overall pick, is the team’s unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver after 11 games and has a real chance to become the team’s first 1,000-yard receiver since 2015.
Giants’ John Mara will ask players about 2023 field surface choice at MetLife Stadium | We saved him the trouble
John Mara opened the door recently to something other than a new synthetic surface at MetLife Stadium for next season. Asked by the New York Daily News if the Giants would consult their players about what surface should replace the current Field Classic HD System, the co-owner of the team said that he would.
