* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission if you use them. Walmart.com has some great deals right now including the Razor Pocket Mod Electric Scooter for only $149 (reg. $449.99), 24" LED Roku Smart TV for $88, Lenovo 8" Tablet for $89, eufy RoboVac for only $98 (reg. $299.99), Tineco Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum for $118, Dyson Ball Multi Floor Vacuum for $249.99 (reg. $399.99), Weighted Blanket for $17.88 (reg. $29.99), Serta So Soft 3-Piece Reversible Comforter Sets in all sizes only $15 (reg. 29), Catan Strategy Board Game for $25 and more! Read on for a long list of impressive deals.

8 HOURS AGO