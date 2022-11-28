Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Walmart Deals: Razor Pocket Mod Electric Scooter only $149 (reg. $449.99), 24" Smart TV for $88, Lenovo 8" Tablet for $89, eufy RoboVac only $98
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission if you use them. Walmart.com has some great deals right now including the Razor Pocket Mod Electric Scooter for only $149 (reg. $449.99), 24" LED Roku Smart TV for $88, Lenovo 8" Tablet for $89, eufy RoboVac for only $98 (reg. $299.99), Tineco Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum for $118, Dyson Ball Multi Floor Vacuum for $249.99 (reg. $399.99), Weighted Blanket for $17.88 (reg. $29.99), Serta So Soft 3-Piece Reversible Comforter Sets in all sizes only $15 (reg. 29), Catan Strategy Board Game for $25 and more! Read on for a long list of impressive deals.
WRAL
Target deals: Target Gift Cards 10% off this weekend, Tineco Cordless Stick Vacuum only $149.99, 30% off pajamas
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Target has some great deals right now including 10% off Target Gift Cards this weekend (Dec. 3 & 4), vacuums and kitchen up to 50% off, 30% off kids' pajamas, women's sweatshirts and sweatpants and more! Read on for the list of deals.
WRAL
Kohl's 3-Day Dashing Deals: Coupon worth up to 30% off, $10 Kohl's Cash, free shipping with $35 purchase, Jammies for your Families 50% off
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission if you make a purchase. Kohl's has a new 3-Day Dashing Sale through Dec. 4 including a coupon worth up to 30% off, $10 Kohl's Cash, free shipping with $35 purchase, outerwear up to 60% off, St, Nicholas Square holiday decor is 60% off and more!
Comments / 0