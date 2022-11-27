Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
White Dog Cafe to Host 34th Annual New Year's Day Pajama BrunchMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Discovers Daughter Alive Six Years After Thinking Her Baby Died in a FireNikPhiladelphia, PA
Ex-Eagles receiver fights heckler while trying to play peacemarker, report says
Don’t mess with Terrell Owens. That’s advice most would follow when it comes to the 6′3 former wide receiver. But one aggressor took his chances Sunday night. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Owens stopped into a CVS in Los Angeles Saturday night where he...
Giants draft bust injured again, misses another game
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Kadarius Toney is hurt. The Giants draft bust, who spent much of his time in New York on the sideline, is dealing with another injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The wide receiver didn’t play in the Kansas City...
Eagles inactives vs Packers: A.J. Brown starts despite midweek illness
A.J. Brown’s midweek illness won’t keep him out of Week 12’s Sunday Night Football game. Everyone felt relatively confident on Friday. A.J. Brown was listed on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ injury report for a second consecutive afternoon with an illness, but unlike Thursday, he was a full participant at practice. That led us to believe that he’d be okay for Sunday Night Football’s game versus the Green Bay Packers, but one can never be too sure until we’re given a final say so.
Updated NFL playoff picture after Eagles beat Packers: Giants, Buccaneers hanging on; Patriots in trouble?
With one game remaining in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season, one thing is clear: the NFC East is too legit to quit. Per NFL PR: “Each of the four teams in the NFC East – Philadelphia (10-1 after Sunday Night Football), Dallas (8-3), the New York Giants (7-4) and Washington (7-5) – have winning records through Week 12 this season. The NFC East is the second division in which all four teams have at least seven wins through Week 12 since realignment in 2002, joining the AFC North in 2014.”
Giants could have either a center controversy or their 5th starting left guard this season
Over in Florham Park, everybody wants to know who’s going to be the quarterback when the Jets play the Minnesota Vikings Sunday in Minneapolis. Here in East Rutherford, the question is this: Who’s going to be at center Sunday in the Giants’ critical game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium.
Ex-Eagles quarterbacks praise Jalen Hurts’ ability to run: ‘He’s very smart’
Jalen Hurts has headlined the Eagles’ journey to 10-1, and Philadelphia fans are feeling good heading into Week 13. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So what is it about Hurts that has made him successful this year? Former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb gave his take on...
Eagles’ A.J. Brown had a horrible Thanksgiving holiday
A.J. Brown did not have a happy Thanksgiving. The Philadelphia Eagles receiver said he fell ill with a stomach bug so bad that he lost seven pounds and popped a blood vessel in his eye from vomiting. He had missed that day’s practice because of the sickness. BUY EAGLES...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts receive honor for 1st time in his career
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has always been known to use his legs to create plays, eluding defenders and buying time to look for receivers downfield. That ability was on full display in last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, and it helped Hurts receive an award from the NFL for the first time in his three-year career.
NFL analyst snubs Eagles’ Jalen Hurts with MVP race prediction
Well, he’s getting it done for his team. The young quarterback led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers with 157 rushing yards on 16 carries while throwing 153 yards for two touchdowns. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But is this...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints
Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Jets
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 12 of the NFL season reinforced some beliefs I've held for most of the year. Justin Fields, despite the need to improve as a passer, is the only thing standing between the Bears...
Pro Bowl linebacker targets Jets for return from knee injury
Just in time for the New York Jets. According to ESPN, Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller said on his podcast Tuesday night that he hopes to be back before facing the Jets on Dec. 11. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Miller suffered lateral meniscus damage to...
NFL analyst: Jets’ Zach Wilson ‘does nothing better’ than Giants’ Daniel Jones
Robert Saleh went with quarterback Mike White on Sunday, and he led the Jets to a 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears going 22 of 28 for 315 yards. So what does this mean for Wilson?. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marcus...
Giants get help before Commanders game: 3 players designated to return from injured reserve
The Giants on Monday designated three players to return from injured reserve — outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, left guard Ben Bredeson, and safety Tony Jefferson. All three could — emphasis on that word — help the Giants in Sunday’s massively important home game against the Commanders.
No longer in the shadows, Zamot is motivated to lead No. 13 Millville to state title
Always the backup, never the starter. That’s pretty much been the story for Jacob Zamot. Aside from being the starting quarterback in his first year of midget football - at the age of 5 - the Millville junior found himself living in the shadows.
Jets’ Zonovan ‘Bam’ Knight emerges as much-needed weapon | Will he play big role in playoff push?
The Jets’ offense put together one of its best performances in years against the Bears, with more than 300 passing yards and 150 rushing yards in the same game for the first time since 2017. And rookie running back Zonovan “Bam” Knight had a lot to do with that.
Colts hold No. 14 pick in 2023 NFL draft entering Week 13
The Indianapolis Colts are trending downward with just over a month left in the 2022 regular season, which means the focus will slowly begin to shift to the 2023 NFL draft. Coming off a Week 12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home, there is essentially no hope for a late-season run. Though they aren’t mathematically eliminated yet, it would be disingenuous to believe a magical run is on the horizon.
Ex-Giants defensive lineman hopes to return Sunday when Vikings host Jets
Help is on the way for the Minnesota Vikings. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports Vikings defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson could return from his leg injury on Sunday when the New York Jets visit U.S. Bank Stadium. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Minneapolis Star Tribune previously Tomlinson...
Mike White-Zach Wilson decision shows Jets’ Robert Saleh is growing with his young team
One of the biggest reasons the Jets are at 7-4 as we head into December, and in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt, is because their youth exceeded expectations. It’s apparent every time they take the field. No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner has already established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league, somehow exceeding the lofty expectations that came with being the highest defensive back draft pick in franchise history. Garrett Wilson, the No. 10 overall pick, is the team’s unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver after 11 games and has a real chance to become the team’s first 1,000-yard receiver since 2015.
Kevin Byard talks A.J. Brown trolling Titans WRs with tweet in Week 9
Weeks after Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown trolled his old team, the Tennessee Titans, safety Kevin Byard shared his thoughts on it ahead of the matchup at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. In Week 9 with Titans receivers struggling to get open against the Kansas City Chiefs, Brown tweeted...
