NJ.com

Giants draft bust injured again, misses another game

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Kadarius Toney is hurt. The Giants draft bust, who spent much of his time in New York on the sideline, is dealing with another injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The wide receiver didn’t play in the Kansas City...
FanSided

Eagles inactives vs Packers: A.J. Brown starts despite midweek illness

A.J. Brown’s midweek illness won’t keep him out of Week 12’s Sunday Night Football game. Everyone felt relatively confident on Friday. A.J. Brown was listed on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ injury report for a second consecutive afternoon with an illness, but unlike Thursday, he was a full participant at practice. That led us to believe that he’d be okay for Sunday Night Football’s game versus the Green Bay Packers, but one can never be too sure until we’re given a final say so.
NJ.com

Updated NFL playoff picture after Eagles beat Packers: Giants, Buccaneers hanging on; Patriots in trouble?

With one game remaining in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season, one thing is clear: the NFC East is too legit to quit. Per NFL PR: “Each of the four teams in the NFC East – Philadelphia (10-1 after Sunday Night Football), Dallas (8-3), the New York Giants (7-4) and Washington (7-5) – have winning records through Week 12 this season. The NFC East is the second division in which all four teams have at least seven wins through Week 12 since realignment in 2002, joining the AFC North in 2014.”
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts receive honor for 1st time in his career

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has always been known to use his legs to create plays, eluding defenders and buying time to look for receivers downfield. That ability was on full display in last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, and it helped Hurts receive an award from the NFL for the first time in his three-year career.
NBC Sports

Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints

Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
NJ.com

Pro Bowl linebacker targets Jets for return from knee injury

Just in time for the New York Jets. According to ESPN, Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller said on his podcast Tuesday night that he hopes to be back before facing the Jets on Dec. 11. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Miller suffered lateral meniscus damage to...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts hold No. 14 pick in 2023 NFL draft entering Week 13

The Indianapolis Colts are trending downward with just over a month left in the 2022 regular season, which means the focus will slowly begin to shift to the 2023 NFL draft. Coming off a Week 12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home, there is essentially no hope for a late-season run. Though they aren’t mathematically eliminated yet, it would be disingenuous to believe a magical run is on the horizon.
NJ.com

Mike White-Zach Wilson decision shows Jets’ Robert Saleh is growing with his young team

One of the biggest reasons the Jets are at 7-4 as we head into December, and in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt, is because their youth exceeded expectations. It’s apparent every time they take the field. No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner has already established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league, somehow exceeding the lofty expectations that came with being the highest defensive back draft pick in franchise history. Garrett Wilson, the No. 10 overall pick, is the team’s unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver after 11 games and has a real chance to become the team’s first 1,000-yard receiver since 2015.
NJ.com

NJ.com

