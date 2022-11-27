ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

Deadly shooting in North Carolina; no arrests yet

By Derek Dellinger
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mFJnl_0jPKUdOc00

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Cornelius Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from the Cornelius Police Department, officers responded to Lynn Drive shortly after 2:30 p.m. to find a person dead at the scene.

Police noted that the case is still active, but that the shooting does not appear to be random.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Cornelius Police at 704-892-7773 or North Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
proclaimerscv.com

North Carolina Woman Murders a 4-Year-Old Girl

A North Carolina woman murdered the 4-year-old daughter of her boyfriend. Authorities said that the girl’s body was covered with bruises. A North Carolina woman, Chelsea Lee Crompton, was arrested and charged after investigators found that she murdered the 4-year-old daughter of her daughter. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office announced her arrest on Friday.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina church van, mobile library likely stolen

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Huntersville church filed a stolen vehicle report after one of their vans went missing. Church officials with Meadowlake Presbyterian Church on Gilead Road said the van mainly served as a sort of mobile library, being used to bring books for all ages to neighborhoods in town; it was […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Deputy spots truck reported to be stolen, driver charged

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County made quick work of a case involving a truck reportedly stolen from a local business. Deputies were called to Bunce Buildings on Statesville Blvd. on Friday after the owner said someone had stolen a faded blue Chevrolet 1500 truck. The owner also said a gun that was in the truck was missing.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Once classified documents highlight Forsyth County Detention Center operations as county awaits results of latest study

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If one travels near the Forsyth County Detention Center in Winston-Salem, they’re met with an abundance of road closures, heavy equipment and workers as the area is changing with the introduction of the county Hall of Justice construction. Upon further inspection, however, things are being adjusted inside the detention center […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
83K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy