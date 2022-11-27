Read full article on original website
General Brown scores on the hardwood & the gridiron
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - General Brown high school was the site Monday night as the Lady Lions hosted Watertown in girls’ Frontier League basketball. First quarter: Ainsley Fuller gets the bounce for 2 as the Lady Lions take the early lead. It’s Fuller again with a reverse layup...
Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, 25, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, age 25, died tragically on November 24, 2022. She was born on January 22, 1997 in Syracuse, NY to Brian and Kim Bernard (Holloway). She attended Madrid-Waddington School. Ashli loved spending time with family and friends and was particularly fond of family...
Joanne Wohnsiedler Bell, 90, formerly of Carthage
WATKINS GLEN, New York (WWNY) - Joanne Wohnsiedler Bell, age 90, of Watkins Glen, passed away surrounded by her family Oct 4, 2022. She was loving, kind with a great sense of humor, love of music and an original foodie. Joanne Wohnsiedler, aka Mom, born April 15, 1932, to George...
Carol J. Allen, 62, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Carol J. Allen, 62, of Canton died peacefully in her home on Saturday, November 26, 2022, she was surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice of the St. Lawrence Valley. Carol was born October 17, 1960 in Canton, a daughter of the...
Larry L. Banks, 63, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Larry L. Banks, 63, of Stone St., passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at his home, under the loving care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice. Larry was born on June 27, 1959 in Sterlington, Louisiana, son of the late Julius and Thankful...
June Patricia David LeRoux, 87, of West Carthage
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - June Patricia David LeRoux, 87, of the Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, formerly of 5 Hubbard St West Carthage passed away after a brief illness. She was born in Lorraine, Town of Ellisburg, New York on June 28, 1935, daughter of Alvin and Julia Howard David. The family later relocated to Natural Bridge, New York where she grew up.
North country soccer fans unite to watch U.S. - Iran match
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The U.S. team’s winning World Cup match over Iran on Tuesday was closely watched around the world and in the north country. In Canton at St. Lawrence University, the soccer club hosted a watch party for all students at the Sullivan Student Center. Students...
Sister Cecilia Marie Hermann, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sister Cecilia Marie Hermann died at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse at the age of 80 on November 26, 2022. She was born, daughter of Adolf and Anna Hermann in LaFargeville, New York. A graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy (Class of 1960), she entered...
Cecilio (Cesar) Pizarro, 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cecilio (Cesar) Pizarro, 65, of Sterling Street, passed away on November 28, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center where he had been hospitalized for 6 days. He is survived by his companion, Karen (Besaw) Gaylord; three brothers, Victor and Eduardo Pizarro of Watertown and Angel of...
Lois L. Pernice, 89, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Lois L. Pernice, 89, a resident of Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mrs. Pernice passed away Sunday evening at the Canton-Potsdam Hosptial after a brief stay. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Lois L. Pernice.
Lorraine Ida Coombs Laurin, 80, of Star Lake
STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Lorraine Ida Coombs Laurin passed away peacefully at Clifton-Fine Hospital on Saturday November 26, 2022. She was 80 years old and lived a full life. She was loved and admired by many family, friends and colleagues. Lorraine was born November 2, 1942 in St....
Mary A Marino, 80, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mary A Marino, age 80, of Potsdam, New York passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Massena Memorial Hospital. A visitation for Mary will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Garner Funeral Service, 10 Lawrence Ave., Potsdam, NY. A mass of Christian burial will occur Friday, December 2, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Church, Potsdam, NY. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at garnerfh.com for the Marino family. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Guy A. Law, 88, of Watertown and formerly of Edwards
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Guy A. Law, age 88, of Watertown, NY, but formerly of Edwards, NY, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Summit Village in Watertown. Guy was born on October 12, 1934 in Fine, NY to the late Carlos and Mary (Ward) Law. He attended Oswegatchie Union Free School and then graduated from Clifton-Fine Central in 1951. Guy then entered into the United States Army in April 1955 and served active duty until March 1958. He then continued with the Army Reserves until his honorable discharge in April 1963.
Donna Raymon, 70, of Heuvelton
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Service for Donna Raymon, age 70, of Heuvelton, will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 10:00AM with Rev. Kevin O’Brien officiating. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Raymon passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at River Hospital in Alexandria Bay surrounded by her loving family.
Dry on Tuesday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Skies will clear out later tonight. Expect lows overnight in the 20′s. Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs near 40. Wednesday will be windy with rain likely. Lake effect snow is expected on Wednesday night and Thursday. The greatest snow accumulation will be south...
Snowtown USA plans ice rink for Thompson Park circle
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Weather permitting, an outdoor ice rink will return in Watertown. The city’s Snowtown USA event hopes to transform the roundabout near the entrance to Thompson Park into an ice rink. The city will also provide blocks of snow in the park for snow sculptures.
Ronald F. Paro, 71, of Heuvelton
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Ronald F. Paro, age 71 of Heuvelton, will be held at 11:00am on Thursday December 1, 2022 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Pastor Linda Foody officiating. Burial will immediately follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton. The family welcomes you afterwards to join them at Heuvelton Fire Hall to honor the celebration of Ron’s life.
JCC to host Fort Drum info session
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is hosting an information session on Fort Drum for active-duty soldiers, veterans, and their families. Instructor Nick Thornthwaite and associate professor Dawn Robinson said the session will focus on JCC’s business, hospitality, criminal justice, and Homeland Security programs. Watch the video...
Ariel Performance Concert
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) ) The Fall 2022 Student Choreographers’ Concert showcases SUNY Potsdam creativity Dec. 1 to 4, with five individual choreographic works that include an aerial performance for the first time at the Performing Arts Center Dance Theater. Titled “Frames in Motion,” the free concert will run...
Mary Eleanor Benware, 80, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Mary Eleanor Benware, 80, of Ore Bed Rd., passed away at home, Wednesday evening, November 23, 2022. Born on July 25, 1942, at her home in Matilda Township, Ontario, Canada, she was a daughter of Bazil and Carrie Holliday Christie. She graduated from South Mountain High School and Ottawa College, obtaining a Teacher’s Certificate.
