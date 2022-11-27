ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yahoo Sports

The Daily Sweat: North Carolina tries to turn around a lukewarm start against Indiana

Late last regular season, North Carolina had practically no quality wins and the best thing about their NCAA tournament resume was the "North Carolina" name at the top of it. We know what happened. North Carolina eliminated any question about whether it was worthy of making the tournament by winning at Duke, then went on a run in the Big Dance that led them to the championship game. UNC had most of its players back and started the season as just about everyone's pick as the No. 1 team in the nation.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
AL.com

Without ‘prima donnas,’ Alabama basketball showing ‘grit’ in 6-1 start

This season’s Alabama basketball team has something in common with last season’s: winning big games. Tested by a Phil Knight Invitational tournament that drew the Tide three top-25 teams in No. 12 Michigan State, No. 20 UConn and No. 1 North Carolina, Alabama came away with wins over the Spartans and Tar Heels. They were the eighth and ninth victories by coach Nate Oats’ teams over Associated Press top-15 opponents since he was hired in 2019, and came after similar wins last season over Gonzaga, Houston and Baylor.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum, Stephen A. Smith argue about potential path for Alabama to CFP

Does Alabama really have a path to the College Football Playoff?. Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith disagree on the topic. Smith believes that if TCU and USC lose, the Crimson Tide can sneak in as the No. 4 seed. Smith argued that Alabama should get in over Ohio State because of the way they got beat by Michigan.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football loads up on 2023 wide receivers

Alabama football currently has commitments from four 2023 wide receiver prospects, who will bring more depth to a wide receiver room filled with potential. Jalen Hale, Jaren Hamilton, Cole Adams and Malik Benson make up the Tide’s 2023 wide receiver haul. All four are verbally committed to Alabama, and the Crimson Tide are looking to get signatures from them in the future. Each wide receiver brings a different skillset to the table.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Lands Commitment From Another 2023 Wide Out

Alabama has landed a commitment from yet another 2023 wide receiver in four star prospect Jaren Hamilton from Gainesville, Fla. Hamilton is the fourth wide receiver in the class that already features Jalen Hale, Malik Benson (the number one junior college prospect in the nation), and Cole Adams. Adding more...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
fbschedules.com

Miami (Ohio), UAB to play in 2022 HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the UAB Blazers will play in the 2022 HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl, according to an official announcement from the schools. Miami and UAB will square off on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas. The game will kickoff at 11:30am ET / 10:30am CT and it will be televised nationally by ESPN.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Business Happenings - December 2022

Dr. Lindsay Floyd, a Hoover resident who graduated Hoover High School in 1999 and the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2007, has founded a new business called Compassionate Crossings that offers pet euthanasia services in the home of pets. The service operates primarily on weeknights, weekends and most holidays and give pet owners an option for this service when their primary veterinary clinic is closed. 205-317-6747.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Current, former Alabama prison guards charged with bribery

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — A correctional officer with the Childersburg Community Work Center has been arrested after being accused of bribery and using her job for personal gain, the Alabama Department of Corrections reports. ADOC Captain Deaundra Johnson, 43, and former ADOC Lieutenant Centauria Olds, 37, were arrested on Monday and charged with bribery of […]
CHILDERSBURG, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama employees demand 'Amazon' pay on Black Friday

BESSEMER, Ala. — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. More than 80 labor unions and allies across 32 countries used the day to bring attention to what some call poor working conditions in Amazon facilities all over the world — including in central Alabama. Our Revolution, a national grassroots organization, asked the community to stand with employees by not purchasing items from the retail giant.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

30-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 30-year-old man killed in a Birmingham shooting was identified Sunday morning. According to Birmingham Police, Jerrod Excell Turner was found in the driveway of an abandoned home on 29th Street Southwest around 6:50 p.m. Saturday. Police said officers discovered Turner suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Turner was pronounced dead […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy