FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Yahoo Sports
The Daily Sweat: North Carolina tries to turn around a lukewarm start against Indiana
Late last regular season, North Carolina had practically no quality wins and the best thing about their NCAA tournament resume was the "North Carolina" name at the top of it. We know what happened. North Carolina eliminated any question about whether it was worthy of making the tournament by winning at Duke, then went on a run in the Big Dance that led them to the championship game. UNC had most of its players back and started the season as just about everyone's pick as the No. 1 team in the nation.
Without ‘prima donnas,’ Alabama basketball showing ‘grit’ in 6-1 start
This season’s Alabama basketball team has something in common with last season’s: winning big games. Tested by a Phil Knight Invitational tournament that drew the Tide three top-25 teams in No. 12 Michigan State, No. 20 UConn and No. 1 North Carolina, Alabama came away with wins over the Spartans and Tar Heels. They were the eighth and ninth victories by coach Nate Oats’ teams over Associated Press top-15 opponents since he was hired in 2019, and came after similar wins last season over Gonzaga, Houston and Baylor.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum, Stephen A. Smith argue about potential path for Alabama to CFP
Does Alabama really have a path to the College Football Playoff?. Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith disagree on the topic. Smith believes that if TCU and USC lose, the Crimson Tide can sneak in as the No. 4 seed. Smith argued that Alabama should get in over Ohio State because of the way they got beat by Michigan.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football loads up on 2023 wide receivers
Alabama football currently has commitments from four 2023 wide receiver prospects, who will bring more depth to a wide receiver room filled with potential. Jalen Hale, Jaren Hamilton, Cole Adams and Malik Benson make up the Tide’s 2023 wide receiver haul. All four are verbally committed to Alabama, and the Crimson Tide are looking to get signatures from them in the future. Each wide receiver brings a different skillset to the table.
thecomeback.com
Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes
The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's win over No. 1 North Carolina
The Alabama men’s basketball team knocked off No. 1-ranked North Carolina, 103-101, in four overtimes on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. After the game, Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats spoke to reporters both in person and Zoom. Below is a full...
247Sports
Alabama football: Ex-Crimson Tide QB breaks Alabama's College Football Playoff chances
Alabama could find itself in an interesting spot in the next College Football Playoff rankings. Former Alabama quarterback and ESPN analyst Greg McElroy was asked whether the statement, "Alabama does not have the resume to be in the College Football Playoff," qualified as low-hanging fruit or truth. "I think in...
CBS Sports
North Carolina's Hubert Davis preaches patience after Alabama hands No. 1 Tar Heels their second straight loss
PORTLAND, Ore. — North Carolina entered the PK Invitational undefeated and atop college basketball with the No. 1 ranking beside its name. The Tar Heels will fly back to North Carolina with a 1-2 record in the PK85, no wins recorded against NCAA Tournament-level competition and are due to plunge in the polls.
footballscoop.com
UAB players accuse president of not granting meeting, "want our voices to be heard"
Technically, UAB has been on the clock to find its next head football coach longer than any other program in this cycle. It’s been more than five months since Bill Clark’s abrupt resignation/retirement from the Blazers’ position shocked both school officials and the college football world. After...
Alabama OL, Former Starter Enters Transfer Portal
Damieon George becomes the latest Crimson Tide player to explore options in the portal.
Alabama Lands Commitment From Another 2023 Wide Out
Alabama has landed a commitment from yet another 2023 wide receiver in four star prospect Jaren Hamilton from Gainesville, Fla. Hamilton is the fourth wide receiver in the class that already features Jalen Hale, Malik Benson (the number one junior college prospect in the nation), and Cole Adams. Adding more...
fbschedules.com
Miami (Ohio), UAB to play in 2022 HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl
The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the UAB Blazers will play in the 2022 HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl, according to an official announcement from the schools. Miami and UAB will square off on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas. The game will kickoff at 11:30am ET / 10:30am CT and it will be televised nationally by ESPN.
wvtm13.com
Craig and Julie Young open up about raising Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, their Heisman-winning son
Craig and Julie Young sit down with Rick Karle of WVTM13 to talk about raising Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide quarterback and 2021 Heisman winner. When did they know that Bryce had something? Does Bryce like football or basketball better? What makes Bryce such a mobile quarterback? Craig and Julie Young let loose in this candid conversation.
When Stephen Fry came to Alabama to watch the Iron Bowl, a ‘local derby between amateur students’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For many in the United Kingdom and around the world, Stephen Fry is the quintessential Brit. For over 40 years, Fry has made his name as an actor, author, television presenter, public figure and more, having hosted shows like “QI” and been featured in several documentaries on the BBC. However, there […]
hooversun.com
Business Happenings - December 2022
Dr. Lindsay Floyd, a Hoover resident who graduated Hoover High School in 1999 and the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2007, has founded a new business called Compassionate Crossings that offers pet euthanasia services in the home of pets. The service operates primarily on weeknights, weekends and most holidays and give pet owners an option for this service when their primary veterinary clinic is closed. 205-317-6747.
Current, former Alabama prison guards charged with bribery
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — A correctional officer with the Childersburg Community Work Center has been arrested after being accused of bribery and using her job for personal gain, the Alabama Department of Corrections reports. ADOC Captain Deaundra Johnson, 43, and former ADOC Lieutenant Centauria Olds, 37, were arrested on Monday and charged with bribery of […]
birminghamtimes.com
Meet The Birmingham Native with 300K Followers On YouTube, Who Started in His Dorm Room
Few can say they’ve been active on YouTube as long as Birmingham’s Kevin Peterson who, having amassed nearly 300,000 followers over more than a decade, was there before most even understood the power of serious Internet content creation. “A lot of people who watch my stuff now may...
Comeback Town: Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama employees demand 'Amazon' pay on Black Friday
BESSEMER, Ala. — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. More than 80 labor unions and allies across 32 countries used the day to bring attention to what some call poor working conditions in Amazon facilities all over the world — including in central Alabama. Our Revolution, a national grassroots organization, asked the community to stand with employees by not purchasing items from the retail giant.
30-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 30-year-old man killed in a Birmingham shooting was identified Sunday morning. According to Birmingham Police, Jerrod Excell Turner was found in the driveway of an abandoned home on 29th Street Southwest around 6:50 p.m. Saturday. Police said officers discovered Turner suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Turner was pronounced dead […]
