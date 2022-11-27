Late last regular season, North Carolina had practically no quality wins and the best thing about their NCAA tournament resume was the "North Carolina" name at the top of it. We know what happened. North Carolina eliminated any question about whether it was worthy of making the tournament by winning at Duke, then went on a run in the Big Dance that led them to the championship game. UNC had most of its players back and started the season as just about everyone's pick as the No. 1 team in the nation.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO