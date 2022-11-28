Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
fox32chicago.com
2 Chicago police officers injured after Jeep crashes into CPD vehicle in South Loop: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago Police Department vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the South Loop Tuesday night. At about 8:30 p.m., a CPD vehicle was struck by a black Jeep in the 1600 block of South State Street, police said. Two police officers were transported to an area hospital...
Forest Park Review
Suspects break into U-Haul lockbox, steal rental van
Three suspects broke into a lockbox at the U-Haul facility at 801 S. Harlem Ave. on the night of Nov. 20 and used the stolen keys to steal a U-Haul rental van. The facility’s security footage caught the suspects standing at the nearby Pace bus stop at 1:28 a.m. Two minutes later, one of the suspects walked backwards, presumably to avoid showing his face on camera, while the other two took positions at the intersection of Harlem Avenue and Harrison Street to act as lookouts.
Chicago attempted robbery: Woman charged after CPD says she took bag of money from armored truck
A Blue Island woman was charged with theft after Chicago police said she took a bag of money from an armored truck in the Edgewater neighborhood Monday afternoon.
54-year-old motorcyclist dies after she runs over pothole, is thrown from bike
A woman died after her motorcycle hit a pothole on the Near South Side Monday evening, according to Chicago police. The woman, 54, was driving west in the 2000 block of South Archer Avenue about 5 p.m. when she was thrown from the motorcycle.
Woman accused of stealing over $100K from armored truck on North Side
CHICAGO — A Blue Island woman was arrested after being accused of stealing money from an armored truck Monday on the North Side. Police said Sharon Carbine-Dierberger, 60, was arrested at around 1:05 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Granville Avenue. Approximately 40 minutes earlier, police allege she took a bag containing over $100,000 from an armored truck out of a Chase Bank in the 5700 block of North Broadway.
NBC Chicago
Passenger Mirrors of 19 Cars Damaged in Rogers Park
Up to 19 vehicles were damaged early Wednesday morning on a street in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood, police said. According to officials, police responded to a criminal damage to a vehicle call just after 1 a.m. to the block of 2100 west Howard Street. When they arrived, police found approximately 19 vehicles that were parked on the street with broken or hanging passenger mirrors.
Chicago crime: Man stabbed in neck on CTA train in Lincoln Park, police say
A man was stabbed on a CTA train on the city's North Side, Chicago police said.
Tow truck driver sentenced in road rage murder after semi-truck driver shot 3 times on I-88
Prosecutors said Tillmon pulled his tow truck alongside Munoz's semi-trailer and opened fire following an altercation near the 294 interchange.
3 injured, 1 critically, in shooting and car crash on South Side, Chicago police say
Three people were injured in a shooting and crash on Chicago's South Side Monday afternoon, CPD said.
Woman stole money bag from armored truck: police
A Blue Island woman has been charged with stealing a bag containing more than $100,000 from an armored truck in Magnolia Glen on the North Side.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man heard shots, felt pain; taken to hospital in critical condition
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot in the back and critically wounded Tuesday night in Chicago's New City neighborhood. Around 6:20 p.m., police say the male victim was in a gangway in the 4400 block of South Wood Street when he heard shots and felt pain. The man was...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with killing 60-year-old uncle inside South Side home
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting his 60-year-old uncle during an argument inside their home in Auburn Gresham over the weekend. Harry Bowen, 46, and Gerald Bonner, 60, began arguing after Bowen entered the apartment they shared in the 7800 block of South Honore Avenue about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cop arrested for evading police during off-duty chase; same cop went viral in bodycam video of another off-duty incident last year
Chicago — An off-duty Chicago police officer is charged with misdemeanors after allegedly running red lights and then arguing with on-duty cops who pulled him over. The same officer’s off-duty antics went viral last year when CPD bodycam footage leaked, showing him losing his cool with on-duty cops during another traffic stop.
fox32chicago.com
Beach Park home shot up while people were inside: officials
BEACH PARK, Ill. - An investigation has been launched after gunfire struck an occupied home Tuesday morning in the north suburban Beach Park. Lake County sheriff's deputies said they received a report of shots fired around 3:35 a.m. at a home in the 12800 block of West Wakefield Drive. Upon...
vfpress.news
Man Fatally Shot In Hillside, Crashes Car Into Fire Station
Monday, November 28, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews || Updated: 10:02 p.m. A Hillside man who was shot before crashing his vehicle in Hillside on Thanksgiving Day has died, Hillside police said. On Nov. 24, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Hezekiah D. Wyatt was shot while driving near the...
Woman Dies After Motorcycle Hits Pothole on Near South Side
A woman died after her motorcycle hit a pothole on the Near South Side Monday evening, according to Chicago police. The woman, 54, was driving west in the 2000 block of South Archer Avenue about 5 p.m. when she was thrown from the motorcycle and hit her head, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman charged with stealing $200K from Chicago armored truck outside bank
CHICAGO - A woman was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly stealing a bag of money outside a Chase Bank on Chicago's North Side. Around 12:27 p.m., police said 60-year-old Sharon Carabine-Deirberger took a bag containing an unknown amount of cash from a Brinks armored truck in the 5700 block of North Broadway.
Arrests made in fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl heading home from birthday party
Two men have been charged with fatally shooting a 12-year-old girl in March 2022 as she was heading home from her birthday party. Nyzireya Moore was riding in a car with her family when a group began shooting at another car – but hit her instead.
theeastcountygazette.com
Man shot to death in Chatham
On Monday night in Chatham on the South Side, a man was shot and killed. In the 700 block of East 79th Street, the male, 20, was standing on the sidewalk when a gunman opened fire, according to Chicago police. He was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint in University Village
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with a carjacking last June in the University Village neighborhood. Shamar Washington, 21, is accused of stealing a vehicle from a 41-year-old woman at gunpoint on June 27 in the 700 block of South Ada Street, police said. He was...
