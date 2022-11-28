ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Forest Park Review

Suspects break into U-Haul lockbox, steal rental van

Three suspects broke into a lockbox at the U-Haul facility at 801 S. Harlem Ave. on the night of Nov. 20 and used the stolen keys to steal a U-Haul rental van. The facility’s security footage caught the suspects standing at the nearby Pace bus stop at 1:28 a.m. Two minutes later, one of the suspects walked backwards, presumably to avoid showing his face on camera, while the other two took positions at the intersection of Harlem Avenue and Harrison Street to act as lookouts.
FOREST PARK, IL
WGN TV

Woman accused of stealing over $100K from armored truck on North Side

CHICAGO — A Blue Island woman was arrested after being accused of stealing money from an armored truck Monday on the North Side. Police said Sharon Carbine-Dierberger, 60, was arrested at around 1:05 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Granville Avenue. Approximately 40 minutes earlier, police allege she took a bag containing over $100,000 from an armored truck out of a Chase Bank in the 5700 block of North Broadway.
BLUE ISLAND, IL
NBC Chicago

Passenger Mirrors of 19 Cars Damaged in Rogers Park

Up to 19 vehicles were damaged early Wednesday morning on a street in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood, police said. According to officials, police responded to a criminal damage to a vehicle call just after 1 a.m. to the block of 2100 west Howard Street. When they arrived, police found approximately 19 vehicles that were parked on the street with broken or hanging passenger mirrors.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with killing 60-year-old uncle inside South Side home

CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting his 60-year-old uncle during an argument inside their home in Auburn Gresham over the weekend. Harry Bowen, 46, and Gerald Bonner, 60, began arguing after Bowen entered the apartment they shared in the 7800 block of South Honore Avenue about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago cop arrested for evading police during off-duty chase; same cop went viral in bodycam video of another off-duty incident last year

Chicago — An off-duty Chicago police officer is charged with misdemeanors after allegedly running red lights and then arguing with on-duty cops who pulled him over. The same officer’s off-duty antics went viral last year when CPD bodycam footage leaked, showing him losing his cool with on-duty cops during another traffic stop.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Beach Park home shot up while people were inside: officials

BEACH PARK, Ill. - An investigation has been launched after gunfire struck an occupied home Tuesday morning in the north suburban Beach Park. Lake County sheriff's deputies said they received a report of shots fired around 3:35 a.m. at a home in the 12800 block of West Wakefield Drive. Upon...
BEACH PARK, IL
vfpress.news

Man Fatally Shot In Hillside, Crashes Car Into Fire Station

Monday, November 28, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews || Updated: 10:02 p.m. A Hillside man who was shot before crashing his vehicle in Hillside on Thanksgiving Day has died, Hillside police said. On Nov. 24, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Hezekiah D. Wyatt was shot while driving near the...
HILLSIDE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman charged with stealing $200K from Chicago armored truck outside bank

CHICAGO - A woman was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly stealing a bag of money outside a Chase Bank on Chicago's North Side. Around 12:27 p.m., police said 60-year-old Sharon Carabine-Deirberger took a bag containing an unknown amount of cash from a Brinks armored truck in the 5700 block of North Broadway.
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

Man shot to death in Chatham

On Monday night in Chatham on the South Side, a man was shot and killed. In the 700 block of East 79th Street, the male, 20, was standing on the sidewalk when a gunman opened fire, according to Chicago police. He was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
82K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy