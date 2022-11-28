Three suspects broke into a lockbox at the U-Haul facility at 801 S. Harlem Ave. on the night of Nov. 20 and used the stolen keys to steal a U-Haul rental van. The facility’s security footage caught the suspects standing at the nearby Pace bus stop at 1:28 a.m. Two minutes later, one of the suspects walked backwards, presumably to avoid showing his face on camera, while the other two took positions at the intersection of Harlem Avenue and Harrison Street to act as lookouts.

FOREST PARK, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO