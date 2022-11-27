This morning is much warmer across the area as temps are in the 60s with a couple of 70s. Afternoon temps will also be warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Plenty of locations will come close to tying their record high temps. Later in the day, a weak front will begin to approach Central Florida which will help to bring in some rain. Most of the rain will be to the N&W of the metro with only a 20% coverage. Rain clears out just before the overnight hours and cooler air will settle in.

4 HOURS AGO