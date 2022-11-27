ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WESH

Parts of Central Florida come close to record temps

This morning is much warmer across the area as temps are in the 60s with a couple of 70s. Afternoon temps will also be warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Plenty of locations will come close to tying their record high temps. Later in the day, a weak front will begin to approach Central Florida which will help to bring in some rain. Most of the rain will be to the N&W of the metro with only a 20% coverage. Rain clears out just before the overnight hours and cooler air will settle in.
WESH

Longtime Central Florida anchor and journalist Nancy Alvarez joins WESH 2 News

ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 announced Tuesday that award-winning Central Florida anchor Nancy Alvarez will join the WESH 2 News team beginning in January. Alvarez is a bilingual journalist with more than twenty years on the anchor desk and in the field covering the biggest stories in the nation and in Central Florida in both English and Spanish. She started her broadcast journalism career in the Orlando market in 2000 and has reported on various hurricanes, the Pulse nightclub massacre, and launches from the Space Coast.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Orange County Fire Rescue promotes water safety after local drownings

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In the month of November alone, two children drowned in retention ponds. Orange County Fire Rescue says these types of incidents are preventable. While some retention ponds have barricades around them, many across Central Florida do not and they're incredibly dangerous. "When people are drowning,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Dunkin’ offering free 'cup of thanks' to Florida residents

ORLANDO, Fla. — Giving Tuesday is quickly approaching, and Dunkin' is giving back to Florida residents with a "Cup of Thanks." On Tuesday, participating Dunkin' locations across the state will be offering a free medium hot or iced coffee. "This Giving Tuesday, we are sharing a cup of thanks...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Woman sentenced after 4 dogs died in hot car while she ate lunch in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Missouri woman whose dogs died in a hot car while she ate lunch in New Smyrna Beach pled no contest to four misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty. Tesia White appeared in court Tuesday for the plea and was sentenced to one year of probation plus 40 hours of community service. She said she left her four dogs in her vehicle last May with the windows up and the air conditioner on while traveling through, but at some point, the air conditioning shut down and the dogs were dead when she returned.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
WESH

Student-run food pantries fight hunger in Central Florida

All day today, we're asking you to join us in supporting Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and its mission to fight hunger in our community. For almost 40 years, we've been showing you the impact Second Harvest has in Central Florida. And this year is no different. Recently,...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

How donations for Share Your Christmas help to support families

Central Florida — WESH is gearing up for our 37th annual Share Your Christmas. This is our food drive across Central Florida in support of Second Harvest Food Bank. It runs the week of Dec. 5, so now is the time to get ready. To understand the types of...

