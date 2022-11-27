Read full article on original website
WESH
Parts of Central Florida come close to record temps
This morning is much warmer across the area as temps are in the 60s with a couple of 70s. Afternoon temps will also be warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Plenty of locations will come close to tying their record high temps. Later in the day, a weak front will begin to approach Central Florida which will help to bring in some rain. Most of the rain will be to the N&W of the metro with only a 20% coverage. Rain clears out just before the overnight hours and cooler air will settle in.
WESH
Longtime Central Florida anchor and journalist Nancy Alvarez joins WESH 2 News
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 announced Tuesday that award-winning Central Florida anchor Nancy Alvarez will join the WESH 2 News team beginning in January. Alvarez is a bilingual journalist with more than twenty years on the anchor desk and in the field covering the biggest stories in the nation and in Central Florida in both English and Spanish. She started her broadcast journalism career in the Orlando market in 2000 and has reported on various hurricanes, the Pulse nightclub massacre, and launches from the Space Coast.
WESH
Orange County Fire Rescue promotes water safety after local drownings
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In the month of November alone, two children drowned in retention ponds. Orange County Fire Rescue says these types of incidents are preventable. While some retention ponds have barricades around them, many across Central Florida do not and they're incredibly dangerous. "When people are drowning,...
WESH
Dunkin’ offering free 'cup of thanks' to Florida residents
ORLANDO, Fla. — Giving Tuesday is quickly approaching, and Dunkin' is giving back to Florida residents with a "Cup of Thanks." On Tuesday, participating Dunkin' locations across the state will be offering a free medium hot or iced coffee. "This Giving Tuesday, we are sharing a cup of thanks...
WESH
Woman sentenced after 4 dogs died in hot car while she ate lunch in New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Missouri woman whose dogs died in a hot car while she ate lunch in New Smyrna Beach pled no contest to four misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty. Tesia White appeared in court Tuesday for the plea and was sentenced to one year of probation plus 40 hours of community service. She said she left her four dogs in her vehicle last May with the windows up and the air conditioner on while traveling through, but at some point, the air conditioning shut down and the dogs were dead when she returned.
WESH
Central Florida's Project Opioid to distribute more powerful overdose reversal drug
Project Opioid just got 5,000 doses of Kloxxado donated from the manufacturer. Kloxxado has the same active ingredient, naloxone, as Narcan – just twice as much. "We have to have more powerful overdose reversal drugs,” Andrae Bailey said. They'll launch Downtown DRIP in Orlando. DRIP stands for Downtown...
WESH
Student-run food pantries fight hunger in Central Florida
All day today, we're asking you to join us in supporting Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and its mission to fight hunger in our community. For almost 40 years, we've been showing you the impact Second Harvest has in Central Florida. And this year is no different. Recently,...
WESH
Central Florida man convicted of impersonating law enforcement arrested again
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man convicted of impersonating law enforcement numerous times in Central Florida is back behind bars. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested Jeremy DeWitte Tuesday for violating his probation. He got out in September after pleading no contest and going to prison. The...
WESH
How donations for Share Your Christmas help to support families
Central Florida — WESH is gearing up for our 37th annual Share Your Christmas. This is our food drive across Central Florida in support of Second Harvest Food Bank. It runs the week of Dec. 5, so now is the time to get ready. To understand the types of...
