I’m so happy he has woke up now his journey is just beginning with all the rehabilitation he needs. I live not far from where this happened prayers definitely were answered. 🙏🏼what sickens me is the light slap on the wrist sentence these juveniles got for what they did to this boy who has many more months maybe even years to fully recover if he even does completely. These kids know they can continue to keep doing these things because they’re getting light sentences, which is basically nothing. One case comes to mind is Diego Stoltz, who never regain consciousness, after being bullied and beaten at his junior high a few years back.. . These juveniles need harsher sentences for this kind of behavior, and it should not be tolerated whatsoever maybe if harsher sentences were in place this kind of thing wouldn’t happen so often if they new they wouldn’t get away with it. My continued prayers for him to keep healing and getting stronger and make a complete recovery.🙏🏼
i live in hemet and when I heard this in my town I kept praying because it hit home for me my brother died from falling out of a greyhound bus window they said he was brain dead he died I kept hoping praying for this little angel that his family would get him back to keel fighting no matter what to know so many love this boy is amazing they deserve better than what the judge ordered those people could've killed him if it was me I would go after the state for not punishing them more seriously they didn't even know if the angel would come outta coma before sentencing them and now this kid gotta relearn everything n that's not easy I just pray they get tons more donations to help him when this is all done he need a vacation my prayers to him you keep fighting kiddo your gonna make it we'll keep hoping n praying for you..
6 months juvie?? this poor child will have to deal with this the rest of his life!! great job California, wonder who the attempted MURDERER will victimize next? I mean why not right? now he KNOWS he can get away with it!! 😠
