ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemet, CA

Comments / 14

MkM
2d ago

I’m so happy he has woke up now his journey is just beginning with all the rehabilitation he needs. I live not far from where this happened prayers definitely were answered. 🙏🏼what sickens me is the light slap on the wrist sentence these juveniles got for what they did to this boy who has many more months maybe even years to fully recover if he even does completely. These kids know they can continue to keep doing these things because they’re getting light sentences, which is basically nothing. One case comes to mind is Diego Stoltz, who never regain consciousness, after being bullied and beaten at his junior high a few years back.. . These juveniles need harsher sentences for this kind of behavior, and it should not be tolerated whatsoever maybe if harsher sentences were in place this kind of thing wouldn’t happen so often if they new they wouldn’t get away with it. My continued prayers for him to keep healing and getting stronger and make a complete recovery.🙏🏼

Reply(1)
15
Lost my Sauce
2d ago

i live in hemet and when I heard this in my town I kept praying because it hit home for me my brother died from falling out of a greyhound bus window they said he was brain dead he died I kept hoping praying for this little angel that his family would get him back to keel fighting no matter what to know so many love this boy is amazing they deserve better than what the judge ordered those people could've killed him if it was me I would go after the state for not punishing them more seriously they didn't even know if the angel would come outta coma before sentencing them and now this kid gotta relearn everything n that's not easy I just pray they get tons more donations to help him when this is all done he need a vacation my prayers to him you keep fighting kiddo your gonna make it we'll keep hoping n praying for you..

Reply(1)
8
Christy Knecht
1d ago

6 months juvie?? this poor child will have to deal with this the rest of his life!! great job California, wonder who the attempted MURDERER will victimize next? I mean why not right? now he KNOWS he can get away with it!! 😠

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fontana Herald News

Upland man is arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death

An Upland man who allegedly beat his wife to death was arrested last weekend, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 25 about 11:45 p.m., deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station responded to the Shell Gas Station on Cima Road near Mountain Pass for a report of a 12-year-old girl who walked into the store and requested help. A California Highway Patrol officer was at the location and contacted the child.
UPLAND, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Shooting in Cathedral City Leaves One Hospitalized

(CNS) – A male suffered three non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in Cathedral City Monday evening and underwent surgery. Cathedral City Police Department officers responded at 6:54 p.m. to the intersection of Via De Anza and Dinah Shore Drive after receiving a 911call regarding shots fired at the location, said Sgt. Mark Robles.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
foxla.com

12-year-old girl left on road after father beat mother to death in San Bernardino County: sheriff

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - An Upland man accused of murdering a woman and leaving her 12-year-old daughter on the side of the road was arrested in San Bernardino County. According to the sheriff's office, the 12-year-old girl told authorities Friday her father beat her mother and left her on the roadside before driving away. She was able to walk to a Shell gas station near Powerline and Kingston roads in Mountain Pass where she called for help.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Experts Warn Parents About Online Safety After Riverside Triple Homicide

There's no doubt many parents are shaken by the recent murders of three family members in Riverside. Police say they were killed by man who used a fake internet profile to trick a victim's 15-year-old daughter into an online relationship. It's also called, catfishing. It's all about education. For instance,...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Felons Who Robbed Perris Residents During Sales Exchange Sentenced

Two convicted felons who robbed a pair of Perris residents during a sales transaction involving products advertised via the internet pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery, and each was immediately sentenced to 10 years, four months in state prison. Diamond Franklin Crummie, 30, of Moreno Valley and Airron Deprese Willis,...
PERRIS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

“Catfishing” Led to Riverside Triple Homicide, Ways to Detect and Prevent

Deception, manipulation and fake identities. All characteristics of catfishing. Catfishing is when someone pretends to be somebody else, either for the purpose of a financial scam or for the purpose of manipulating somebody to gain their trust. “You’d be surprised that catfishing is something that happens quite frequently,” Lieutenant William...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Key News Network

Abandoned House Burns in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Firefighters battled an abandoned house fire early Monday morning in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls just after 2:00 a.m., Nov. 28, for a house fire on the 1400 block of West Mission Boulevard.
POMONA, CA
z1077fm.com

Morongo Valley man attacked by houseguest with pipe

A houseguest is suspected of attacking a resident of a Morongo Valley with a metal pipe. On Wednesday (November 23), Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of an attack in the 9200 block of Green Trail in Morongo Valley. The caller claimed that her boyfriend had been attacked by a houseguest, identified as Donald Rather, 67. The caller said that Rather, a family friend, had been staying at the house, when an argument broke out.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Skateboard-wielding assault suspect sought by Corona Police

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked a security guard with a skateboard in Corona. Corona Police say the man was being escorted off the Corona Regional Medical Center premises when the assault occurred. The guard sustained “significant injuries” during the attack, authorities said. The suspect’s image was captured by nearby surveillance cameras.  […]
CORONA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested after deadly triple stabbing homicide of family members in Indio

Indio Police have announced an arrest after they said a man stabbed three of his family members. The incident happened Saturday night before 7 p.m. in the area of Via Venecia off Jackson Street. When officers got to the home, they found the three victims, and they all were taken to the hospital. One man died, a second The post Man arrested after deadly triple stabbing homicide of family members in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
vvng.com

City workers find deceased male, 20, in Victorville park bathroom

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man found deceased by City employees at a Victorville park has been identified as 20-year-old Brandon D. Brown. On November 23, 2022, 911 dispatch received reports of an unresponsive man at Mojave Vista Park located at 16252 Burwood Avenue in Victorville, at about 10:39 pm.
VICTORVILLE, CA
menifee247.com

Police Chief Varso leaves position after only five months

In the first big surprise since the inception of the Menifee Police Department in July 2020, Police Chief Ed Varso is leaving his position after five months to return to his previous job, city officials announced Monday. Varso (right), who succeeded Pat Walsh as Menifee Police Chief on July 5,...
MENIFEE, CA
People

People

359K+
Followers
60K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy