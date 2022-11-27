Read full article on original website
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few monthsMark StarSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco police will use killer robots to assist police with violent suspects like mass shootersVictorSan Francisco, CA
Christina Motley, Mother of 8, Missing out of San FranciscoQuest for the ForgottenSan Francisco, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
San Francisco’s plan to limit traffic stops revised, to be voted on at later dateRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Bleacher Report
Don't Blame Mac Jones: Loss to Bills Exposes Lack of Spark in Patriots Offense
A little over a week ago, the New England Patriots were winners of three straight. They suffered a narrow loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving, but even then, the 6-5 Patriots felt like a team that could threaten in the postseason. After Thursday night's 24-10 loss to the Buffalo...
Bleacher Report
Report: Michigan's Blake Corum to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines' quest for a national championship will reportedly continue without star running back Blake Corum. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Corum is expected to have knee surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the season. The junior running back suffered the injury...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23 Week 13: Standings, Scenarios After Bills vs. Patriots
Every team in the AFC East was above .500 coming into Week 13, but the Buffalo Bills changed that Thursday. Buffalo defeated the New England Patriots 24-10 and moved into first place in the division and the No. 2 seed in the conference, at least temporarily. The Miami Dolphins, who defeated the Bills and would have the tiebreaker as things stand, could retake those positions with a win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 13: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
Fantasy football managers should set their sights on two teams with developing offensive attacks. Those clubs have multiple playmakers who can explode with gaudy numbers because of injuries and change or growth at the quarterback position. In particular, keep your eyes on a couple of undrafted rookies and a top-20 pick from this year’s draft.
Bleacher Report
2022 NFL 1st-Round Draft Picks Still Working Toward Key Roles
As soon as a prospect's name is called in the NFL draft, teams, fans and media members immediately begin thinking about what impact the player might have. Sometimes, however, the rookie year is an exercise of patience. Maybe the player needs more time to adequately adapt to the speed or...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Projections to Love and Matchups to Exploit
Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season got underway on Thursday night, and there were some solid fantasy performances during the evening. If you had Josh Allen or Stefon Diggs in the lineup, you're probably in a good spot heading into the weekend. If you're playing against them, you may need to make up a little ground.
Bleacher Report
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Rounding Up Latest Expert Advice on the Web
There are plenty of difficult start/sit decisions for fantasy football managers heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. And for many, the pressure is on to get them right. A packed slate of action is on the way this weekend, as there will be 13 games taking place...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the NFL's Best Trade Pieces of the 2023 Offseason
Can you believe we're already in December? It feels like the 2022 NFL season just started, and we're in the stretch playoff run. Believe it or not, we're just a little over three months away from the start of the 2023 offseason. If this past year is an accurate indication,...
Bleacher Report
Josh Allen Wows NFL Twitter as Bills Blow Out Patriots
The AFC East monkey is off the Buffalo Bills' back. Entering Thursday's showdown with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, the Bills were 0-2 against divisional foes and 8-1 against the rest of the NFL. But Josh Allen was not about to let his team lose three in a row in the division and led the visitors to a commanding 24-10 victory.
Georgia OC Has Iconic Reaction to Bulldogs’ Wild First Touchdown
Even Todd Monken was fooled by Georgia’s first touchdown on Saturday.
Bleacher Report
Report: Deion Sanders Preparing to Accept Colorado HC Job After Jackson State Game
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has been "preparing his exit in order to take the head coaching job at Colorado," per ESPN's Pete Thamel, who provided more insight Friday evening:. "They're not doing a great job of hiding this," a Colorado staff source told Thamel. "If he backs out...
Bleacher Report
Brian Daboll Says Odell Beckham Jr., Giants Had a 'Good Visit' amid Cowboys Rumors
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll gave a positive update on the team's meeting with free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this week. Daboll told reporters the organization had a "good visit" with Beckham on Thursday night and that the wideout would meet with other people at the team facilities Friday.
Bleacher Report
Rams' Aaron Donald Fined $15K for Unnecessary Roughness on Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes
The NFL has fined Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald after he committed an unnecessary roughness penalty on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday in L.A.'s 26-10 loss. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided the details. The play in question occurred with 9:51 remaining in the fourth...
Bleacher Report
Bowl Projections 2022: Predictions For CFP Championship and Biggest Matchups
The 2022 college football regular season might be over, but conference championship week has arrived, and after that we'll be watching some of the best matchups of the year in the College Football Playoff. The 2022 CFP will include just four teams for the penultimate time before it triples in...
Bleacher Report
Sonny Dykes: 'For Sure' I Believe TCU Belongs in CFP Despite Loss vs. Kansas State
After missing a chance to win the Big 12 championship and all but assure itself a spot in the College Football Playoff with a 31-28 overtime loss to Kansas State on Saturday, TCU finds itself at the mercy of the selection committee to make the Top Four when the final rankings are announced.
Bleacher Report
Hawks' John Collins Reportedly Out at Least 2 Weeks With Ankle Injury
The Atlanta Hawks will reportedly be without forward John Collins for the immediate future. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Collins suffered a left ankle sprain during Wednesday's victory over the Orlando Magic and will miss "a minimum of two weeks." He underwent tests Thursday that revealed the extent of the setback.
Bleacher Report
Bowl Predictions 2022: Full Projections For CFP Final and More Top Games
The window has been opened for Ohio State to reach the College Football Playoff this season. In fact, it seems like a certainty that the Buckeyes will now be part of the four-team CFP field. On Friday night, USC fell to Utah 47-24 in the Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Jerry Jones Responds to LeBron James' Comments on Photograph from 1957
During a radio appearance on Friday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was given the opportunity to respond to the recent comments from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James regarding his appearance in a 1957 photo outside of North Little Rock High School as Black students attempted to integrate the school.
