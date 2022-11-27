ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Don't Blame Mac Jones: Loss to Bills Exposes Lack of Spark in Patriots Offense

A little over a week ago, the New England Patriots were winners of three straight. They suffered a narrow loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving, but even then, the 6-5 Patriots felt like a team that could threaten in the postseason. After Thursday night's 24-10 loss to the Buffalo...
Bleacher Report

Report: Michigan's Blake Corum to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines' quest for a national championship will reportedly continue without star running back Blake Corum. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Corum is expected to have knee surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the season. The junior running back suffered the injury...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23 Week 13: Standings, Scenarios After Bills vs. Patriots

Every team in the AFC East was above .500 coming into Week 13, but the Buffalo Bills changed that Thursday. Buffalo defeated the New England Patriots 24-10 and moved into first place in the division and the No. 2 seed in the conference, at least temporarily. The Miami Dolphins, who defeated the Bills and would have the tiebreaker as things stand, could retake those positions with a win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 13: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

Fantasy football managers should set their sights on two teams with developing offensive attacks. Those clubs have multiple playmakers who can explode with gaudy numbers because of injuries and change or growth at the quarterback position. In particular, keep your eyes on a couple of undrafted rookies and a top-20 pick from this year’s draft.
Bleacher Report

2022 NFL 1st-Round Draft Picks Still Working Toward Key Roles

As soon as a prospect's name is called in the NFL draft, teams, fans and media members immediately begin thinking about what impact the player might have. Sometimes, however, the rookie year is an exercise of patience. Maybe the player needs more time to adequately adapt to the speed or...
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Rounding Up Latest Expert Advice on the Web

There are plenty of difficult start/sit decisions for fantasy football managers heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. And for many, the pressure is on to get them right. A packed slate of action is on the way this weekend, as there will be 13 games taking place...
Bleacher Report

Ranking the NFL's Best Trade Pieces of the 2023 Offseason

Can you believe we're already in December? It feels like the 2022 NFL season just started, and we're in the stretch playoff run. Believe it or not, we're just a little over three months away from the start of the 2023 offseason. If this past year is an accurate indication,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Bleacher Report

Josh Allen Wows NFL Twitter as Bills Blow Out Patriots

The AFC East monkey is off the Buffalo Bills' back. Entering Thursday's showdown with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, the Bills were 0-2 against divisional foes and 8-1 against the rest of the NFL. But Josh Allen was not about to let his team lose three in a row in the division and led the visitors to a commanding 24-10 victory.
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

Brian Daboll Says Odell Beckham Jr., Giants Had a 'Good Visit' amid Cowboys Rumors

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll gave a positive update on the team's meeting with free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this week. Daboll told reporters the organization had a "good visit" with Beckham on Thursday night and that the wideout would meet with other people at the team facilities Friday.
Bleacher Report

Hawks' John Collins Reportedly Out at Least 2 Weeks With Ankle Injury

The Atlanta Hawks will reportedly be without forward John Collins for the immediate future. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Collins suffered a left ankle sprain during Wednesday's victory over the Orlando Magic and will miss "a minimum of two weeks." He underwent tests Thursday that revealed the extent of the setback.
ATLANTA, GA

