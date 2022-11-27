Every team in the AFC East was above .500 coming into Week 13, but the Buffalo Bills changed that Thursday. Buffalo defeated the New England Patriots 24-10 and moved into first place in the division and the No. 2 seed in the conference, at least temporarily. The Miami Dolphins, who defeated the Bills and would have the tiebreaker as things stand, could retake those positions with a win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

