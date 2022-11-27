ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans

The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly takes a shot at Brian Flores

It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a newfound appreciation for his occupation. Since Mike McDaniel took over as Dolphins head coach in February, Tagovailoa has gone from Miami’s most unwanted to potential NFL MVP. He hinted McDaniel was the reason why during a post-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala CBS Sports following Miami’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in which he also took a slightly veiled shot at former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in the process.
CBS Sports

Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Disappointing game

Boyd had just two catches for 16 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Titans. Boyd struggled to gain separation on his targets, and he slipped on his cut on one of the passes he didn't corral. Meanwhile, the Bengals found a good matchup on the opposite side of the field for Tee Higgins most of the time, and Trenton Irwin on one key first down. With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) out, we expected more from Boyd and didn't get it the last two weeks. Now, Chase should return next week against the Chiefs.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Jaguars' JaMycal Hasty: Effective filling in for Etienne

Hasty rushed the ball 12 times for 28 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens. He added five receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Travis Etienne (foot) was forced to exit Sunday's game against the Ravens after just two carries, which opened the door for Hasty. Hasty wasn't all that effective as a rusher, but he had a number of impact receptions, highlighted by a 28-yard touchdown as well as gains of 23 and 13 yards. Etienne's injury was downplayed after the game, and even if he were unable to play in Week 13 against the Lions, Darrell Henderson could mix into the offense and take work away from Hasty.
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Exits Sunday's game

Hill exited Sunday's game against the Texans due to cramping, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Prior to his departure from the contest, Hill caught six of his nine targets for 85 yards and carried once for five yards. In his absence, River Cracraft, Trent Sherfield and Cedrick Wilson are available to handle added WR snaps alongside Jaylen Waddle.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hurts oblique on SNF

Rodgers (oblique) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles. Rodgers went to the locker room in the second half, and it remains to be seen if he'll manage to return. Jordan Love's next in line for snaps at quarterback. Prior to getting hurt, Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing once for minus-1 yard.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Eagles' A.J. Brown: Mixed results on SNF

Brown caught four of six targets for 46 yards and a touchdown Sunday, but he also lost a fumble in a 40-33 win over Green Bay. Brown converted a short catch for a score -- his seventh of the campaign -- to help offset an early turnover in an eventual shootout victory. Overall, it was a step in the right direction after the star wideout produced just 67 yards and no scores over his last two contests. Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders did the heavy lifting against the Packers' porous rush defense (300 combined rushing yards), but Brown and the passing attack may need to flip that script against the Titans' far-superior defensive front Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Five catches in Week 12 win

Johnson caught five of eight targets for 49 yards in Monday's 24-17 win over the Colts. The Steelers made a concerted effort to get Johnson involved early after he was held to 21 receiving yards last week. Kenny Pickett's first two passes both went Johnson's way, and the wide receiver turned them into a pair of 11-yard gains to quickly surpass his Week 11 yardage total. Johnson remained involved after that, leading the team in targets and catches, though he had a drop in the end zone early in the fourth quarter. The Steelers overcame that error with a two-yard Benny Snell touchdown run on the next play to take a 24-17 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Johnson's still searching for his first touchdown of the season, but maybe a Week 13 date with the leaky Falcons secondary will help him find it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Broncos' Dakota Allen: Injured in Denver debut

Allen (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of the Broncos' game against the Panthers. Allen was making his first appearance with Denver after signing with the team's active roster Tuesday. Over four games with Cleveland earlier this season, the 27-year-old logged two tackles while playing all 57 of his snaps on special teams. With Jonas Griffith (ankle) on IR, Allen's absence will leave Alex Singleton, Josey Jewell and Justin Strnad as the Broncos' only available inside linebackers Week 12.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Returns fumble for TD on Sunday

Howard didn't record any tackles in Sunday's Week 12 win over Houston, but he returned a fumble for a touchdown in the second quarter. Howard failed to log a tackle for the first time this season, but he still had a big impact on the outcome. The Baylor alum scooped up a Jordan Akins fumble in the second period and ran untouched to the end zone to extend the Dolphins' lead to 27-0. Howard also logged a pass defense in the victory.
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Foot injury downplayed

Etienne, who exited Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens after just two carries due to a foot injury, downplayed the issue afterward, Adam Stites of USA Today reports. Etienne told John Shipley of SI.com after Sunday's contest that "we'll be straight by next weekend." Meanwhile, head coach Doug Pederson said that Etienne could have returned to the game if necessary, but the Jaguars opted to hold the running back out as a precaution, per The Associated Press. With that in mind, Etienne's status is still worth monitoring ahead of next weekend's game against the Lions, but at this stage it appears as though the he avoided a major setback with his foot Sunday. Etienne finished the day with three yards on two carries and wasn't targeted in the passing game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy