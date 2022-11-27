Read full article on original website
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
Yardbarker
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly takes a shot at Brian Flores
It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a newfound appreciation for his occupation. Since Mike McDaniel took over as Dolphins head coach in February, Tagovailoa has gone from Miami’s most unwanted to potential NFL MVP. He hinted McDaniel was the reason why during a post-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala CBS Sports following Miami’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in which he also took a slightly veiled shot at former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in the process.
Cowboys Micah Parsons Watching Struggling Colts, Matt Ryan on MNF?
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons could be in for an enjoyable film study as he and the defense gets set to host the Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Matt Ryan on Sunday night.
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
CBS Sports
Deion Sanders offered Colorado coaching job as Jackson State boss mulls options following undefeated season
Colorado has taken a big swing and offered Deion Sanders its head coaching job, the Jackson State coach confirmed on Monday to HBCU Legends. There is interest from Sanders' camp in taking the job, but no decision has been made at this time. Sanders has emerged as a legitimate FBS...
NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Jets
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 12 of the NFL season reinforced some beliefs I've held for most of the year. Justin Fields, despite the need to improve as a passer, is the only thing standing between the Bears...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Disappointing game
Boyd had just two catches for 16 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Titans. Boyd struggled to gain separation on his targets, and he slipped on his cut on one of the passes he didn't corral. Meanwhile, the Bengals found a good matchup on the opposite side of the field for Tee Higgins most of the time, and Trenton Irwin on one key first down. With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) out, we expected more from Boyd and didn't get it the last two weeks. Now, Chase should return next week against the Chiefs.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' JaMycal Hasty: Effective filling in for Etienne
Hasty rushed the ball 12 times for 28 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens. He added five receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Travis Etienne (foot) was forced to exit Sunday's game against the Ravens after just two carries, which opened the door for Hasty. Hasty wasn't all that effective as a rusher, but he had a number of impact receptions, highlighted by a 28-yard touchdown as well as gains of 23 and 13 yards. Etienne's injury was downplayed after the game, and even if he were unable to play in Week 13 against the Lions, Darrell Henderson could mix into the offense and take work away from Hasty.
CBS Sports
Mike Tomlin didn't sleep following Monday's win while getting prepared for Steelers' upcoming game vs. Falcons
During his postgame press conference, Mike Tomlin alluded to his team needing to "sleep fast" as the Steelers moved past Monday night's 24-17 win over the Colts while getting started on their upcoming game in Atlanta this Sunday. Roughly 12 hours after that press conference, Tomlin conducted his usual weekly...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones asks for Jack Daniels shot after coughing fit during live broadcast
Dallas Cowboys president and owner Jerry Jones is 80 years old but has not lost his sense of humor. During a live radio interview on Tuesday morning, Jones had a coughing fit and joked about needing a shot of Jack Daniels whiskey to help him regain composure. The exchange happened...
Matt Rhule says Carolina Panthers’ poor communication to blame for failure as head coach
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has already found a new job, however, he has some thoughts about what
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Exits Sunday's game
Hill exited Sunday's game against the Texans due to cramping, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Prior to his departure from the contest, Hill caught six of his nine targets for 85 yards and carried once for five yards. In his absence, River Cracraft, Trent Sherfield and Cedrick Wilson are available to handle added WR snaps alongside Jaylen Waddle.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hurts oblique on SNF
Rodgers (oblique) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles. Rodgers went to the locker room in the second half, and it remains to be seen if he'll manage to return. Jordan Love's next in line for snaps at quarterback. Prior to getting hurt, Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing once for minus-1 yard.
CBS Sports
College Football QB Power Rankings: USC's Caleb Williams claims No. 1 amid shakeup within top five
Have you ever shared a spur-of-the-moment hot take based on little evidence that you wholeheartedly believed and only proceeded to dig in? Then, did you watch that opinion turn out to be a billion percent accurate? I have. It was last offseason, just before the 2021 season began. I was...
CBS Sports
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Mixed results on SNF
Brown caught four of six targets for 46 yards and a touchdown Sunday, but he also lost a fumble in a 40-33 win over Green Bay. Brown converted a short catch for a score -- his seventh of the campaign -- to help offset an early turnover in an eventual shootout victory. Overall, it was a step in the right direction after the star wideout produced just 67 yards and no scores over his last two contests. Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders did the heavy lifting against the Packers' porous rush defense (300 combined rushing yards), but Brown and the passing attack may need to flip that script against the Titans' far-superior defensive front Sunday.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Five catches in Week 12 win
Johnson caught five of eight targets for 49 yards in Monday's 24-17 win over the Colts. The Steelers made a concerted effort to get Johnson involved early after he was held to 21 receiving yards last week. Kenny Pickett's first two passes both went Johnson's way, and the wide receiver turned them into a pair of 11-yard gains to quickly surpass his Week 11 yardage total. Johnson remained involved after that, leading the team in targets and catches, though he had a drop in the end zone early in the fourth quarter. The Steelers overcame that error with a two-yard Benny Snell touchdown run on the next play to take a 24-17 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Johnson's still searching for his first touchdown of the season, but maybe a Week 13 date with the leaky Falcons secondary will help him find it.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Dakota Allen: Injured in Denver debut
Allen (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of the Broncos' game against the Panthers. Allen was making his first appearance with Denver after signing with the team's active roster Tuesday. Over four games with Cleveland earlier this season, the 27-year-old logged two tackles while playing all 57 of his snaps on special teams. With Jonas Griffith (ankle) on IR, Allen's absence will leave Alex Singleton, Josey Jewell and Justin Strnad as the Broncos' only available inside linebackers Week 12.
NFL Draft Profile: Malik Johnson, Cornerback, Central State Marauders
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Central State CB Malik Johnson
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Returns fumble for TD on Sunday
Howard didn't record any tackles in Sunday's Week 12 win over Houston, but he returned a fumble for a touchdown in the second quarter. Howard failed to log a tackle for the first time this season, but he still had a big impact on the outcome. The Baylor alum scooped up a Jordan Akins fumble in the second period and ran untouched to the end zone to extend the Dolphins' lead to 27-0. Howard also logged a pass defense in the victory.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Foot injury downplayed
Etienne, who exited Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens after just two carries due to a foot injury, downplayed the issue afterward, Adam Stites of USA Today reports. Etienne told John Shipley of SI.com after Sunday's contest that "we'll be straight by next weekend." Meanwhile, head coach Doug Pederson said that Etienne could have returned to the game if necessary, but the Jaguars opted to hold the running back out as a precaution, per The Associated Press. With that in mind, Etienne's status is still worth monitoring ahead of next weekend's game against the Lions, but at this stage it appears as though the he avoided a major setback with his foot Sunday. Etienne finished the day with three yards on two carries and wasn't targeted in the passing game.
