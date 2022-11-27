Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans NoelTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans ChristmasFest 2022, Holiday Fun For EveryoneFlorence CarmelaNew Orleans, LA
Shania Twain's "Queen of Me" tour is coming to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Audubon Aquarium of the Americas to close for 6 months for renovationsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady must be rolling eyes after Todd Bowles’ explanation for clock management vs. Browns
What is with NFL coaches and not using their timeouts this gameweek? Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday was guilty of this, as he just watched the clock run out without using two of his three final timeouts as the Colts failed to push the game to overtime in a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Perhaps Saturday took notes from Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, who also refused to use his timeouts in a 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Jets
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 12 of the NFL season reinforced some beliefs I've held for most of the year. Justin Fields, despite the need to improve as a passer, is the only thing standing between the Bears...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; San Francisco 49ers hit top three
Hark! The Eagles soar on golden wings back to the top of the NFL Power Rankings. A dominant offensive performance against the Packers on Sunday Night Football was enough to bump the Chiefs from the top spot in what's shaping up as an epic back-and-forth battle between superpowers down the home stretch of the regular season.
Surrender Index grades Saints' early punt vs. 49ers among NFL's most-cowardly
Well that’s not what you want to hear. The Surrender Index Twitter account examines decision to punt in every game each week based on the specific situation, factoring in down and distance to go as well as the score and time left on the clock. It’s a unique tool, and it really disagreed with Dennis Allen’s decision to punt on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.
No. 1 Perry survives first big test, holds off No. 2 Liberty in boys basketball game
After going 4-0 last week in Gilbert at the Welcome to the Jungle Thanksgiving basketball tournament and barely breaking a sweat, top-ranked Gilbert Perry wondered how well-conditioned it would be for Tuesday's showdown at No. 2 Peoria Liberty. Liberty never allowed Perry coach Sam Duane Jr., to rest his starters, including the big two of 5-stars Cody Williams and Koa Peat, but the top-ranked Pumas perservered and prevailed 93-79, pulling away down the stretch inside a...
NBC Sports
Matt Ryan will remain Colts’ starting quarterback
The Colts announced on Oct. 24 that Sam Ehlinger would start at quarterback the rest of the season. After Jeff Saturday replaced Frank Reich on Nov. 7, Saturday said Ehlinger remained the starter. Ehlinger was replaced six days later and hasn’t seen the field since. Even though the Colts,...
