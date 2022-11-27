ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans

The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady must be rolling eyes after Todd Bowles’ explanation for clock management vs. Browns

What is with NFL coaches and not using their timeouts this gameweek? Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday was guilty of this, as he just watched the clock run out without using two of his three final timeouts as the Colts failed to push the game to overtime in a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Perhaps Saturday took notes from Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, who also refused to use his timeouts in a 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Surrender Index grades Saints' early punt vs. 49ers among NFL's most-cowardly

Well that’s not what you want to hear. The Surrender Index Twitter account examines decision to punt in every game each week based on the specific situation, factoring in down and distance to go as well as the score and time left on the clock. It’s a unique tool, and it really disagreed with Dennis Allen’s decision to punt on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

No. 1 Perry survives first big test, holds off No. 2 Liberty in boys basketball game

After going 4-0 last week in Gilbert at the Welcome to the Jungle Thanksgiving basketball tournament and barely breaking a sweat, top-ranked Gilbert Perry wondered how well-conditioned it would be for Tuesday's showdown at No. 2 Peoria Liberty. Liberty never allowed Perry coach Sam Duane Jr., to rest his starters, including the big two of 5-stars Cody Williams and Koa Peat, but the top-ranked Pumas perservered and prevailed 93-79, pulling away down the stretch inside a...
NBC Sports

Matt Ryan will remain Colts’ starting quarterback

The Colts announced on Oct. 24 that Sam Ehlinger would start at quarterback the rest of the season. After Jeff Saturday replaced Frank Reich on Nov. 7, Saturday said Ehlinger remained the starter. Ehlinger was replaced six days later and hasn’t seen the field since. Even though the Colts,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy