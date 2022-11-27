Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillBEIC NewsAustin, TX
Austin Company ICON Signs $57M Contract with NASA to Construct Buildings on MoonLarry LeaseAustin, TX
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
Longhorns Assistant Gary Patterson Connected With Yet Another Head Coaching Job
The head coaching rumors surrounding Longhorns special assistant to the head coach Gary Patterson just won't go away
Hugh Freeze's Auburn Contract Reportedly Included Bizarre Clause
Auburn ended its coaching search on Monday afternoon when it hired Hugh Freeze. Freeze will come over from Liberty after he coached that program for the last four seasons. In those four seasons, he went 34-15 and led the program to a bowl each time. While he's set to be...
Hugh Freeze Sends Clear Message To Nick Saban After Taking Over At Auburn
Hugh Freeze has won everywhere he's coached, achieving double-digit win seasons at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty. But one line on his resume probably had more to do with Freeze being named Bryan Harsin's successor at Auburn on Monday. Freeze has proven that he can beat Nick Saban and ...
Lane Kiffin Responds to Auburn 'Angel' Coach Hugh Freeze's Ole Miss Insult
New Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze is a snake-oil salesman, and Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin isn't letting him off the hook
Lane Kiffin's Welcome Message For Hugh Freeze Going Viral
It's been a few years, but Hugh Freeze has returned to the SEC as the new head coach of the Auburn Tigers. The man who replaced him at his old stomping grounds has a message for him. Freeze previously served as head coach at Ole Miss before his departure in...
What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson
Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
Texas Longhorns Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring
The college football transfer portal is going to be active in the coming weeks, with hundreds of players looking for new homes. There will be plenty of quarterbacks on the move, and one of them will apparently be Hudson Card of Texas. Card will be entering the portal and plans to enroll at another Power 5 school, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Vote now: Which Texas high school football team will win UIL’s 2A DI state championship?
Vote for your pick to win the UIL Class 2A Division I state title among the eight remaining regional finalists in the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs
Razorback Fans Shower Davonte Davis with Love, Avoid Speculation
Devo has earned right to privacy, space to deal with whatever is going on
247Sports
OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment
Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
College Football Playoff 2022-’23: Latest CFP rankings, CFB Playoff bracket projection Week 14
Who will make the College Football Playoff in 2022? While the 2022-’23 CFB Playoff is months away with the entire
Greg McElroy Blasts Playoff Committee For 'Ridiculous' Rankings
During the latest episode of the "Always College Football" show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on the latest College Football Playoff rankings. McElroy is on board with the top four - Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC. He believes the top three teams should make the CFP regardless of what happens this weekend.
Yardbarker
Watch: Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi gets trucked by his son
The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the Bruschi tree. After making a living trucking running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field for the New England Patriots for 13 years, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi appears to have passed on his thirst for punishment to his son, Dante.
2024 athlete Aeryn Hampton decommits from Texas
The Longhorns lost a 2024 commitment from Aeryn Hampton. The four-star athlete from Daingerfield (Texas) announced his decommitment via Twitter with a statement. "First off, I would like to thank the Longhorn fan base for welcoming me in with open arms and allowing me to be a Longhorn. I have always loved Austin, Texas and being a Longhorn has been a dream of mine since I was younger. Secondly, I would like to re-open my recruitment and take all of my official/unofficial visits. With that being said, I will be decommitting from the University of Texas. It's still a school that I will heavily consider, but I think it's the best choice at the moment. This opportunity has meant a lot to me and this is by far the hardest decision I have made in my life. I feel that I should enjoy the process a little more and make my final decision sometime close to signing day. Thank you coach Sark, coach Gideon and the rest of the coaching staff for believing in my abilities, offering me a scholarship and an opportunity to play at the University of Texas."
College Football Coach On Hot Seat "Believed To Be Safe"
There were a lot of firings during and immediately after the 2022 college football season. But one embattled Power Five head coach appears to be safe as we get deeper into the hiring cycle. According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is believed to...
CFB world reacts to Hugh Freeze’s apology
When Auburn announced that it was hiring Hugh Freeze as its next football coach, the former Liberty and Ole Miss coach might have brought a lot of wins with him but he also brought a lot of baggage with him as well, including one particularly disturbing instance that he had never publicly apologized for. Freeze Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Hugh Freeze’s apology appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Washington Huskies disrespected by CFP Committee – Rose Bowl/New Year’s 6 in doubt
The latest College Football Playoff rankings came out on Tuesday, and the Washington Huskies are ranked 12th. That ranking has major bowl implications. Apparently, the College Football Playoff Committee doesn’t think very highly of the Washington Huskies. They put out their rankings on Tuesday and did UW wrong. Normally,...
College Football World Reacts To Texas Quarterback Transfer
Texas quarterback Hudson Card plans on entering the transfer portal, according to ESPN insider Pete Thamel. With Quinn Ewers on the roster and Arch Manning set to join the program in 2023, it makes sense for Card to explore his options. Thamel is reporting that Card's priorities are "winning and...
ESPN Computer Predicting Major Championship Game Upset
The College Football Playoff selection committee released its latest rankings on Tuesday night. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC round out the top four. Is that going to be the College Football Playoff foursome?. It will be barring an upset during conference championship game weekend. ESPN's Football Power Index is predicting...
Future SEC power rankings for the 2023 season, including Oklahoma and Texas
As we approach the end of another season of college football, it’s time to start looking ahead to the future. The SEC is set to undergo some major changes in the coming years with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma, and the 2023 season will (very likely) be the last under the format we’ve grown accustomed to.
Comments / 0