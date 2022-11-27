ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Monte police arrest 2 after violent home invasions

By Associated Press
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — Two suspects were arrested Sunday after allegedly breaking into three homes in a Los Angeles County neighborhood then tying up and striking some people inside, according to the El Monte Police Department.

Three people, all from the same home, were hospitalized and one was in critical condition, said Lt. Pete Rasic with the department.

Police received a call just after 1 a.m. Sunday about a home burglary in progress. When they arrived, they saw two people running from the location. Police set up a large perimeter and eventually caught two suspects. One is a 17-year-old juvenile and the other a 24-year-old male, Rasic said.

Based on witness and victim statements, Rasic said the police believe up to two additional suspects may be at large.

Police found a total of three residences, all near each other, that were broken into. In at least two of the homes, some people were restrained and some received blunt force trauma, Rasic said.

Officials are still investigating the motive behind the burglaries, including whether the homes were targeted or chosen at random.

El Monte is a small city about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

