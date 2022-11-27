ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England. This is Episode 168 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the fallout of Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Two Titans Lead Fan Voting for Pro Bowl Games

NASHVILLE – Ryan Stonehouse quickly has made a name for himself in the NFL. The Tennessee Titans’ rookie is the top vote-getter among AFC punters in the early stages of the Pro Bowl Games fan voting. The NFL released the first round of results Monday afternoon, and Stonehouse had 24,761 votes, which was well short of the NFC’s top punter. Johnny Hekker of Carolina (40,669 votes). Hekker is an 11-year veteran and a four-time Pro Bowler.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Falcons vs. Commanders Finish

The Washington Commanders topped the Atlanta Falcons, 19-13, on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta's had some pretty frustrating losses so far this season. Few, though, have been as tough as this one. The Falcons, trailing by six points, threw an interception near the goal line. Atlanta Falcons fans were not happy with...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Final Game

A college football starting quarterback has reportedly decided to transfer. Davis Brin, the starting quarterback at Tulsa, has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Tulsa's starting quarterback threw for 2,138 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He added two rushing touchdowns. On3 first reported the news. "Brin will be immediately eligible...
TULSA, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Najee Harris Leaves Colts Game With Injury

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with an injury to their star running back as Najee Harris exited the first half early in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. Harris headed to the locker room early prior to halftime after some injury trouble. He was limited in the second...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts hold No. 14 pick in 2023 NFL draft entering Week 13

The Indianapolis Colts are trending downward with just over a month left in the 2022 regular season, which means the focus will slowly begin to shift to the 2023 NFL draft. Coming off a Week 12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home, there is essentially no hope for a late-season run. Though they aren’t mathematically eliminated yet, it would be disingenuous to believe a magical run is on the horizon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Las Vegas Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Week 13 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are on their first winning streak of the season as they prepare to dace their AFCC West Rivals the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Moments ago, Offensive Coordinator, Mick Lombardi talked about this past weekend's win and the state of the franchise. You can...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL

NFL announces athletes selected for '2023 International Player Pathway' program

The National Football League announced the names today of the 11 athletes, from five countries, selected for the "International Player Pathway" (IPP) program for 2023. Established in 2017, the IPP program aims to provide elite international athletes with the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and ultimately work to earn a spot on an NFL roster.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 12

Garrett Wilson may benefit from a White Christmas in New York. Dramatic was the best adjective to describe last week in New York. After a postgame blunder by quarterback Zach Wilson, the team turned to Mike White for Sunday's contest against the Bears. Named the starter on Wednesday, White came...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Injured NFL Rookie Not Happy With Playing Field Overseas

Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine suffered a gruesome leg injury while playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 2. Cine's rookie season ended when he fractured his lower leg in Minnesota's Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints. He recently reflected on the playing conditions in London. Per Chris...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Colts Looking to 2023 in Latest NFL Power Rankings

It's been a season of disappointment for the Indianapolis Colts, including Monday night's frustrating loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts have fallen from No. 22 to 27 in ESPN's latest NFL Power Rankings. The theme this week is realistic expectations for the rest of the season. For the Colts,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

