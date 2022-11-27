ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens film study: Why Greg Roman’s offense needs to be ‘faster’ before the snap

If anything has summed up the Ravens’ slow-going, late-snapping, barely-beating-the-play-clock offense this season, it might not be the delay-of-game penalty they took in the first quarter Sunday. It might be what came immediately afterward. After watching a flag turn second-and-goal at the Jaguars’ 10-yard line into second-and-goal at Jacksonville’s 15, the Ravens broke their huddle with ...
Lamar Jackson hits back at Ravens critic in vulgar tweet after stunning loss

Lamar Jackson fired back at a Ravens critic Sunday following the team’s stunning loss to the Jaguars in a vulgar tweet that has since been deleted. A short time after the Ravens suffered their fourth loss of the season, Jackson — who went 16-for-32 for 254 yards and one touchdown in the 28-27 loss — responded to a fan who critiqued his performance and pursuit of a lucrative contract extension. “When someone is asking for over 250 mil guaranteed like @Lj_era8… games like this should not come to @jtuck9 [Ravens kicker Justin Tucker]. Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a...
Justin Tucker's leg couldn't save Ravens this time

The Baltimore Ravens finally left Justin Tucker with too much to do. After making four field goals, including one from 55 yards, Tucker came up short from 67 on the final play of a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The defeat stopped Baltimore's four-game winning streak — and it also ended a much longer run by Tucker himself.
Jags' Lawrence finally looks like generational quarterback

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence finally looks like the generational quarterback the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in 2021. He no longer is making progress or showing flashes or offering glimpses. The former Clemson star has emerged as the team’s primary playmaker, the ultimate centerpiece for a franchise that spent the last two decades longing for one.
