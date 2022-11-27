Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addresses loss to Jaguars, Lamar Jackson's tweet
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Coming off aheartbreaking loss in the final minutes of Sunday's game, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addressed the game and how quarterback Lamar Jackson responded on Twitter. In Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, kicker Justin Tucker had a chance to win it for...
Ravens film study: Why Greg Roman’s offense needs to be ‘faster’ before the snap
If anything has summed up the Ravens’ slow-going, late-snapping, barely-beating-the-play-clock offense this season, it might not be the delay-of-game penalty they took in the first quarter Sunday. It might be what came immediately afterward. After watching a flag turn second-and-goal at the Jaguars’ 10-yard line into second-and-goal at Jacksonville’s 15, the Ravens broke their huddle with ...
SkySports
Lamar Jackson: Baltimore Ravens quarterback deletes profane tweet after loss to Jacksonville Jaguars
Lamar Jackson tweeted - and then deleted - a profane response to a social-media critic after the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Ravens fell to a 28-27 defeat late on to the Jaguars, with Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker coming up short on an NFL-record 67-yard field-goal attempt at the last second.
Lamar Jackson hits back at Ravens critic in vulgar tweet after stunning loss
Lamar Jackson fired back at a Ravens critic Sunday following the team’s stunning loss to the Jaguars in a vulgar tweet that has since been deleted. A short time after the Ravens suffered their fourth loss of the season, Jackson — who went 16-for-32 for 254 yards and one touchdown in the 28-27 loss — responded to a fan who critiqued his performance and pursuit of a lucrative contract extension. “When someone is asking for over 250 mil guaranteed like @Lj_era8… games like this should not come to @jtuck9 [Ravens kicker Justin Tucker]. Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a...
FOX Sports
Justin Tucker's leg couldn't save Ravens this time
The Baltimore Ravens finally left Justin Tucker with too much to do. After making four field goals, including one from 55 yards, Tucker came up short from 67 on the final play of a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The defeat stopped Baltimore's four-game winning streak — and it also ended a much longer run by Tucker himself.
Jaguars 28, Ravens 27: Trevor Lawrence Leads a Game-Winning Drive in Career Performance
With the Jaguars down 27-20 and with 2:00 remaining, the Jaguars saw Trevor Lawrence grow up right in front of their eyes. There were sacks. Fumbles. Missed throws. All on the final drive. But the Jaguars didn't flench. First, the franchise passer completed a fourth-down pass to Marvin Jones. Then...
By the numbers: What did we learn about the Jaguars' Week 12 win over the Ravens?
Progress takes time and the Jaguars showed plenty of that in their 28-27 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. The team demonstrated a type of finish they hadn't for most of the season. Everything appeared to come together — finally. Of course, there's still plenty of improvement...
FOX Sports
Jags' Lawrence finally looks like generational quarterback
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence finally looks like the generational quarterback the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in 2021. He no longer is making progress or showing flashes or offering glimpses. The former Clemson star has emerged as the team’s primary playmaker, the ultimate centerpiece for a franchise that spent the last two decades longing for one.
