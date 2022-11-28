Read full article on original website
Prince William to make sweet change to Adelaide Cottage's kitchen after receiving adorable gift
Prince William promised to upgrade his fridge at his Windsor home during a visit to a Royal Air Force base in Lincolnshire on Friday
In Style
Kate Middleton Looked Regal in Her First Tiara as the Princess of Wales
They say heavy is the head that wears the crown, but Kate Middleton pulls off a tiara like it's nothing. On Tuesday night, the newly anointed Princess of Wales attended a special banquet at Buckingham Palace, which marked her first tiara moment in nearly three years. Middleton, along with her...
epicstream.com
Kate Middleton Attempted to Steal Spotlight From Queen Consort Camilla? Princess of Wales, Prince William Demonstrate Submissive Gestures, Expert Claims
Prince William and Kate Middleton respect King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, according to an expert. It was reportedly evident in their "submissive gestures" when they joined the king and queen consort at King Charles' first state banquet. Kate Middleton Didn't Attempt To Steal Queen Consort Camilla's Limelight, Expert Says.
Queen Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara for First State Banquet of King Charles' Reign
The Queen Consort helped host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the British royal family's first state visit of King Charles' reign Queen Camilla is wearing her first tiara in her new royal role. The Queen Consort, 75, shimmered in the Belgian Sapphire Tiara at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, her first tiara moment since King Charles III acceded to the throne. Camilla brought out the dazzling piece for Charles' first state visit as King, welcoming Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, to the U.K. The tiara was previously...
suggest.com
King Charles Makes Expected Announcement Regarding Princess Anne And Prince Edward
In an expected turn of events, King Charles made an important request to parliament. The move has the potential to shape his reign as a whole, and royal observers will certainly be eagerly awaiting the governmental body’s decision. Here’s everything we know about the king’s request. King...
suggest.com
Prince William And Kate Middleton Reportedly Want To Break The Cycle Of ‘Heir And Spare’ With Their Own Children
Even though Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children are still very young, it looks like the Prince and Princess of Wales are already thinking about the royal roles they will eventually play—and how they’ll avoid the infamous “heir and the spare” dynamic that has plagued previous generations of royals.
10 Everyday Rules Camilla Parker Bowles Has to Follow as Queen Consort of the United Kingdom
When Queen Elizabeth II died, Charles became King and Camilla Parker Bowles became Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.
King Charles moves to allow Princess Anne and Prince Edward to be stand-ins for him
King Charles is moving to make his sister, Princess Anne, and his brother, Prince Edward, eligible to be stand-ins for the king. Right now, four senior royals and Camilla, the Queen Consort, can fill in for the monarch, but the king is hoping to amend the list since two people on it are no longer working as senior royals.
Prince William, Princess Kate announce details of Boston visit this week
By DANICA KIRKA Associated PressLONDON - Prince William and the Princess of Wales will be looking to focus attention on their Earthshot Prize for environmental innovators when they make their first visit to the United States in eight years this week, a trip clouded by tensions with William's brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan, who have criticized Britain's royal family in the American media.William and his wife, Catherine, will travel to Boston on Wednesday for three days of public engagements before announcing the prize winners on Friday in a ceremony headlined by pop star Billie Eilish.Boston, birthplace of John...
tatler.com
William and Kate will meet US political royalty on their whirlwind three-day trip to Boston
The Prince and Princess of Wales will meet American political royalty during their three-day visit to Boston this week. Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 40, will arrive in the city tomorrow to kick off a busy stay that will culminate in the star-studded Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday night, where VIP guests will enjoy performances from stars including Ellie Goulding and Billie Eilish.
You can see Prince William and Princess Kate in Boston; here’s where
If you’re a fan of the United Kingdom’s Royal family and are in Boston this week, there’s a chance you could see the Prince and Princess of Wales up close and in-person. Prince William and Princess Kate are making a trip to Boston for the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Dec. 2. The two founded the environmental prize in 2020, and the prize “aims to spotlight, support and scale groundbreaking solutions to our world’s most pressing environmental challenges,” according to PBS.
The Princess of Wales looks regal as King hosts first state visit
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the UK on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Prince William, who is the heir to the throne, and Catherine greeted the president, on behalf of King Charles III , at London’s Corinthia Hotel. RELATED: The Princess...
William and Kate to light Boston green ahead of Earthshot Prize ceremony
Boston’s landmarks will be lit up green by the Prince and Princess of Wales when they begin a three-day visit to the US culminating in the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.William and Kate begin their first official overseas trip since the death of the Queen with a welcome event outside Boston City Hall attended by Michelle Wu, the city’s mayor.From Speaker’s Corner the couple will formally begin the countdown to Earthshot, being hosted by Boston on Friday, by lighting up City Hall and other prominent buildings green.Superstar singer Billie Eilish will lead a stellar line-up for the awards ceremony, founded by...
epicstream.com
Prince William, Kate Middleton Stressed After Queen Elizabeth’s Death? Prince and Princess of Wales Face Very Difficult Time After King Charles’ Mom Passed Away, Expert Claims
Prince William and Kate Middleton had to step up after Queen Elizabeth passed away and King Charles' ascension to the throne. The changes were not easy for the Prince and Princess of Wales, but their transition was reportedly seamless. Kate Middleton And Prince William Subjected To Stress And Anxiety After...
ABC News
Prince William, Kate head to Boston: Everything to know about the couple's 1st US trip in 8 years
The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to America. Prince William and Kate will travel to Boston this week, marking their first visit to the United States since 2014, when they visited New York City and famously shook hands with Beyoncé and Jay-Z at a Brooklyn Nets game.
Prince William Makes Solo Visit to Wales to Learn More About Title Namesake Country
The new Prince of Wales has vowed to immerse himself more in the U.K. nation as well as the concerns — and future — of its people Prince William is in learning mode! The new Prince of Wales spent Wednesday morning in the Welsh capital Cardiff as he immerses himself further in the issues and concerns of the people. William, 40, who was given his senior title in the royal family a day after his father Charles became King, had a series of meetings at the Welsh Parliament, or Senedd. The day...
UK royals in U.S. spotlight as William and Kate visit
LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Prince William and his wife Kate fly out to the United States on Wednesday for their first visit for eight years, as an intense media spotlight on the British royal family and the sons of King Charles shifts across the Atlantic.
tatler.com
The Princess of Wales’ right-hand woman: meet Assistant Private Secretary, Natalie Barrows
As the Prince and Princess of Wales joined the Royal Family in welcoming the President of South Africa to the UK over the past two days, they will have relied on their trusted aides to keep things running smoothly behind the scenes. This close circle of staff is never far away during royal engagements, particularly during high profile occasions like a state visit.
GMB viewers choose ‘nation’s favourite Christmas carol’ for royal service led by Princess of Wales
Good Morning Britain viewers have been voting for the nation’s favourite Christmas carol, and a clear winner has emerged.The winning carol was announced this morning after a Twitter poll received almost 25,000 votes. Traditional carol “O Come, All Ye Faithful” won more than 40 per cent of the vote and will be the final song during the Princess of Wales’ festive service Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, broadcast on ITV this Christmas Eve.“The Princess of Wales would like your help to choose the final carol for this year’s ‘Together at Christmas’ service at Westminster Abbey, broadcast on ITV on...
Sibling unease dogs Prince William's 'Earthshot' US trip
Prince William and the Princess of Wales will be looking to focus attention on their Earthshot Prize for environmental innovators when they make their first visit to the U.S. in eight years this week, a trip likely to be dogged by tensions with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who have criticized Britain’s royal family in the American media.William and his wife, Catherine, will travel to Boston on Wednesday for three days of public engagements before announcing the prize winners on Friday.Boston, birthplace of John F. Kennedy, was chosen to host the second annual prize ceremony because the late...
