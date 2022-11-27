The Boston Red Sox have missed out on what was their No. 1 target heading into the offseason. The Boston Red Sox offseason is not exactly off to a lustrous start. The futures of two lovable stars, Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts, are in question with the team at this point, and even if they backfill Bogaerts’ role with an equivalent player, there are several destinations out there for him that could break Sox fans’ hearts.

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO