Astros steal potential Justin Turner replacement from Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without Justin Turner for the first time in a decade after declining his club option for the 2023 season, leading many to believe that the 38-year-old’s tenure with the team is coming to an end. Turner struggled mightily in the first half of...
Dodgers sign former centerpiece in Braves-Diamondbacks Dansby Swanson trade
And the first offseason domino has fallen! Just kidding. The Los Angeles Dodgers made a fairly minor transaction, but one that could help them weather the 162-game marathon from a pitching perspective. On Tuesday evening, the Dodgers agreed to a deal with pitcher Shelby Miller, the former All-Star who was...
Yardbarker
Dodgers interested in top MLB free agent from division rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to pretty much every big-name MLB free agent during the early stages of the process this fall. Los Angeles boasts one of the top payrolls in baseball. It has multiple holes to fill, both in the lineup and when it comes to the team’s pitching staff. The Dodgers saw All-Star starting pitcher Tyler Anderson depart to the Los Angeles Angels in free agency and just non-tendered former NL MVP Cody Bellinger.
After Jose Abreu signing, Houston Astros send message to MLB foes
At the Tuesday press conference where the Houston Astros introduced their biggest acquisition of the offseason so far, owner Jim Crane made it very clear that the addition of Jose Abreu was not the end of Houston’s offseason to-do list. Houston Astros send warning shot to rest of MLB...
Johnny Cueto appears to drop major Astros MLB free agency hint with Twitter profile picture
Johnny Cueto may have just dropped a huge MLB free agency hint at the Houston Astros with this throwback Cincinnati Reds profile picture on his Twitter account. See for yourself. Very curious! It’s a picture of Johnny Cueto when he was a member of the Cincinnati Reds with then-manager Dusty...
World Series or bust: Astros just got even scarier by signing former AL MVP
The Houston Astros signed former Chicago White Sox star Jose Abreu, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The grind never stops for the Houston Astros. Less than a month after winning the World Series, one could argue that the Astros got even better on Monday afternoon. Houston signed Jose Abreu, previously of the Chicago White Sox, to replace Yuli Gurriel. Abreu famously won the AL MVP in 2020, and was a candidate for the award several times previously.
Red Sox already missed out on their No. 1 offseason target
The Boston Red Sox have missed out on what was their No. 1 target heading into the offseason. The Boston Red Sox offseason is not exactly off to a lustrous start. The futures of two lovable stars, Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts, are in question with the team at this point, and even if they backfill Bogaerts’ role with an equivalent player, there are several destinations out there for him that could break Sox fans’ hearts.
An Exercise of Possibility for the 2023 Chicago White Sox
The 2022 San Diego Padres provide a great example of how changes on the margins can pay dividends.
Blue Jays manager John Schneider now has one of his favorite players growing up as his bench coach
"Donnie Baseball" spent his entire 14-year MLB playing career with the New York Yankees from 1982 to 1995, winning an AL MVP award, nine Gold Gloves and earning six All-Star nods. Mattingly served as the Yankees captain from 1991 until his retirement in 1995. Schneider -- who took over as...
