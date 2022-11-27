Read full article on original website
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Defense Secretary Austin says US 'will not let' China reshape Indo-Pacific region
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin warned China the United States "will not let" it reshape the Indo-Pacific region to fit its "authoritarian preferences."
Keep COVID military vaccine mandate, defense chief says
ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he wants to keep the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place to protect the health of the troops, as Republican governors and lawmakers press to rescind it. This past week more than 20 Republican governors sent...
Syrian rebels say anti-ISIS operations with the U.S. have stopped and ISIS fighters may escape from prisons and a refugee camp
The main rebel group in Syria says its joint military operations with the U.S. against the Islamic State terrorist group have stopped because of the threat of a Turkish ground offensive and airstrikes, and it is concerned ISIS prisoners may escape from the detention facilities where thousands are held. On...
Russia rejects $60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian authorities rejected a price cap on the country’s oil set by Ukraine’s Western supporters and threatened Saturday to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it. Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States and the 27-nation European Union agreed Friday to cap what they...
Fmr. CIA director: Possibility of ‘bloodshed on the streets of Iran’
“I do think that there’s going to be increasing clashes,” NBC News senior national security and intelligence analyst John Brennan says about the country’s ongoing protests on Meet the Press NOW. Dec. 1, 2022.
The Pentagon’s new stealth bomber may not be a boondoggle, for once
The Pentagon on Friday is finally lifting the veil of secrecy on its latest defense mega-project, a next-generation stealth bomber called the B-21 Raider capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear weapons across the globe. Six are already at various stages of assembly at a secretive facility near Palmdale, California.
Biden vowed 'consequences' for Saudi Arabia after oil production cut. But the U.S. has no plans to follow through.
Nearly two months after President Joe Biden vowed "there will be consequences" for Saudi Arabia’s actions to cut oil production, the U.S. is not actively considering any significant retaliatory actions against the kingdom, according to two U.S. officials. U.S. and Saudi relations hit a low point after Saudi Arabia...
Ukrainians tear down Russian occupation propaganda billboards in recaptured areas
KHERSON, Ukraine — In the liberated city of Kherson, Ukrainians have been tearing down a glaring symbol of occupation -- billboards spreading Russian propaganda. Throughout the southern city that was under Russian occupation for nearly nine months, the Russians had put up billboards declaring the city part of Russia or promoting important figures from their past.
‘Institutional racism is a problem all over the U.K.’: Ngozi Fulani on royal racism row
Describing the encounter at Buckingham Palace that led to the resignation of Lady Susan Hussey, Sistah Space founder Ngozi Fulani said, “You do not recognize me as British, and until I acknowledge that I am not, you are not going to stop."Dec. 1, 2022.
