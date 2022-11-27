Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jersey Boys live on stage: White Plains Performing Arts Center, 11 City Pl, White Plains, NY 10601.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Fun and Festive Holiday Events In Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYStamford, CT
Holiday Markets and Events Happening in Westchester NY in DecemberOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
6 Must Visit Coffee Shops in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
Related
Boy, 16, Struck, Seriously Injured By Pickup In New Milford
A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck Tuesday night in New Milford, authorities confirmed. The boy was apparently headed across Madison Avenue at River Road when he was struck by the utility company vehicle shortly before 6 p.m., Police Chief Brian Clancy said.
Man Accused Of Driving Impaired After 2-Vehicle Crash In Derby
A 55-year-old man was charged with operating under the influence along with a series of additional charges after Connecticut State troopers reported that he was uncooperative while they investigated a crash. The New Haven County crash happened on Route 8 southbound in the city of Derby near Exit 15 at...
ID Released For Norwalk Resident Killed In Single-Car Crash
Police in Fairfield County have identified a man killed during a single-car crash that injured three others. The crash took place in Norwalk around 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, on Martin Luther King Drive. According to Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police, Oscar Abraham Valdovinos, age unknown, of Norwalk,...
Two Confirmed Dead In Route 17 Crash
Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Route 17, authorities confirmed. The Jeep Cherokee struck a tree on Exxon station property on the northbound highway shortly after 2:30 p.m. Nov. 29, responders at the scene said. "Both adult occupants of the vehicle were pronounced at the...
Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
Man Fell Asleep In Car After Driving Under Influence, Crashing In Darien, Police Say
A man was charged with operating under the influence after police said he was found sleeping in a car after a crash in Fairfield County. Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in Darien in the area of Post Road and Bishops Gate Road at about 1:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, the Darien Police Department reported.
wwnytv.com
1 person injured in 2-vehicle crash
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A two-vehicle crash in the town of Colton Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. State police say 55-year-old Ivan Madrid of New Canaan, Connecticut, was allegedly traveling too fast around 10:15 a.m. and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 56 and State Route 3. His vehicle crashed into a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Linda Weaver of Hartford, Vermont.
Waterbury Police Lieutenant Charged With DUI/Drugs Following Crash, Cops Say
A police lieutenant in Connecticut has been charged with alleged following a crash. The incident took place in New Haven County on Sunday, Oct. 30 around 1:15 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 30 on Highland Avenue in Waterbury. Waterbury Police responded to the area of 840 Highland Avenue on a report of...
Eyewitness News
Route 15 south closed in Wethersfield for a reported crash
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A driver slammed into a utility pole, which prompted officials to close part of Route 15 south in Wethersfield. The Department of Transportation reported that the crash happened at exit 85 and Route 99. It took place around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday. There’s no word on...
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Officer Charged With DUI in Connection with Off-Duty Crash Last Month
A Waterbury police lieutenant was arrested Tuesday, charged with DUI in connection with an accident last month. David Balnis, 55, of Waterbury was driving a pickup truck on Highland Avenue in Waterbury just after 1 a.m. on October 30 when he veered off the road and sideswiped a parked vehicle, according to police.
1 Killed, 3 Injured In Norwalk Crash, Police Say
One person was killed and three others injured during a single-car crash in Fairfield County. The crash took place in Norwalk around 8:30 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 27 on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive just south of Lowe Street. Norwalk Police, fire, and Norwalk Hospital EMS responding to the scene found...
Police: 2 people found dead inside Danbury home
Police say they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside the basement of the home around 3 p.m.
Man, 19, killed, 3 injured in multi-car crash on Long Island
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was driving southbound on Ocean Avenue in Lynbrook just after midnight when his BMW sedan collided with a Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Peninsula Boulevard.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Police Station “Incident”
#Bridgeport—At approximately 2:30pm the City of Bridgeport City Hall located at 45 Lyon Terrace was placed on a Lock-In/Lock-Out out of an abundance of caution due to a visitor making a threat inside one of the departments. That individual a short time later was apprehended and placed into custody by the swift work of the Bridgeport Police Department. The City of Bridgeport does not tolerate any threats to city employees and properties and will act accordingly and in a timely fashion.
Eyewitness News
Police investigate after crash involving police cruiser in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials are investigating an incident on South Water Street after a crash between a car and a police cruiser. The crash occurred between a white Kia and the police cruiser next to the Pequonock Yacht Club and close to the Harbor Landing Condos. Channel 3...
connect-bridgeport.com
Three Area Residents Die in Post-Thanksgiving Wreck
WDTV is reporting that three people were killed in a crash in Weston on early Friday morning, the day after Thanksgiving, authorities said. The crash happened around 3 a.m. in the morning. Weston Police told 5 News the three adults killed in the crash were all Weston residents. Their names...
Eyewitness News
Police: Three men shot near convenience store in Waterbury
Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 30, including an Early Warning Weather Alert for heavy rain and wind. Scot Haney shows Jill Gilardi how to ring the 5:55:55 a.m. bell. Updated: 3 hours ago. Five officers charged in connection with the...
Man and woman found shot to death in Danbury
A well being check in Danbury today turned up two people who had been shot to death, police said. Officers are called to a home on Clayton Road just after 3:00 p.m.
NBC Connecticut
CT Man Arrested After Stealing Newly Purchased Electronics on Black Friday
Greenwich Police have arrested a man that's accused of stealing newly purchased electronics from a person's car on Black Friday. Officials said the distraction-type theft happened around 12:30 p.m. in central Greenwich. Responding officers said the victim, who works in the area, bought electronics from a downtown business and was...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Guns stolen from cars parked at Trumbull mall and outside home
TRUMBULL — After two recent incidents in which guns were stolen from parked cars at the Westfield Trumbull Mall and a home's driveway, local police are reminding residents to lockup their firearms. Police did not say exactly when each theft occurred, but said the first incident involved a 9...
Comments / 0