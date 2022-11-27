ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Driving Impaired After 2-Vehicle Crash In Derby

A 55-year-old man was charged with operating under the influence along with a series of additional charges after Connecticut State troopers reported that he was uncooperative while they investigated a crash. The New Haven County crash happened on Route 8 southbound in the city of Derby near Exit 15 at...
DERBY, CT
Daily Voice

ID Released For Norwalk Resident Killed In Single-Car Crash

Police in Fairfield County have identified a man killed during a single-car crash that injured three others. The crash took place in Norwalk around 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, on Martin Luther King Drive. According to Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police, Oscar Abraham Valdovinos, age unknown, of Norwalk,...
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Two Confirmed Dead In Route 17 Crash

Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Route 17, authorities confirmed. The Jeep Cherokee struck a tree on Exxon station property on the northbound highway shortly after 2:30 p.m. Nov. 29, responders at the scene said. "Both adult occupants of the vehicle were pronounced at the...
RAMSEY, NJ
FOX 61

Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
wwnytv.com

1 person injured in 2-vehicle crash

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A two-vehicle crash in the town of Colton Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. State police say 55-year-old Ivan Madrid of New Canaan, Connecticut, was allegedly traveling too fast around 10:15 a.m. and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 56 and State Route 3. His vehicle crashed into a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Linda Weaver of Hartford, Vermont.
COLTON, NY
Eyewitness News

Route 15 south closed in Wethersfield for a reported crash

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A driver slammed into a utility pole, which prompted officials to close part of Route 15 south in Wethersfield. The Department of Transportation reported that the crash happened at exit 85 and Route 99. It took place around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday. There’s no word on...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

1 Killed, 3 Injured In Norwalk Crash, Police Say

One person was killed and three others injured during a single-car crash in Fairfield County. The crash took place in Norwalk around 8:30 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 27 on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive just south of Lowe Street. Norwalk Police, fire, and Norwalk Hospital EMS responding to the scene found...
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Police Station “Incident”

#Bridgeport—At approximately 2:30pm the City of Bridgeport City Hall located at 45 Lyon Terrace was placed on a Lock-In/Lock-Out out of an abundance of caution due to a visitor making a threat inside one of the departments. That individual a short time later was apprehended and placed into custody by the swift work of the Bridgeport Police Department. The City of Bridgeport does not tolerate any threats to city employees and properties and will act accordingly and in a timely fashion.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Three Area Residents Die in Post-Thanksgiving Wreck

WDTV is reporting that three people were killed in a crash in Weston on early Friday morning, the day after Thanksgiving, authorities said. The crash happened around 3 a.m. in the morning. Weston Police told 5 News the three adults killed in the crash were all Weston residents. Their names...
WESTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Three men shot near convenience store in Waterbury

Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 30, including an Early Warning Weather Alert for heavy rain and wind. Scot Haney shows Jill Gilardi how to ring the 5:55:55 a.m. bell. Updated: 3 hours ago. Five officers charged in connection with the...
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

CT Man Arrested After Stealing Newly Purchased Electronics on Black Friday

Greenwich Police have arrested a man that's accused of stealing newly purchased electronics from a person's car on Black Friday. Officials said the distraction-type theft happened around 12:30 p.m. in central Greenwich. Responding officers said the victim, who works in the area, bought electronics from a downtown business and was...
GREENWICH, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police: Guns stolen from cars parked at Trumbull mall and outside home

TRUMBULL — After two recent incidents in which guns were stolen from parked cars at the Westfield Trumbull Mall and a home's driveway, local police are reminding residents to lockup their firearms. Police did not say exactly when each theft occurred, but said the first incident involved a 9...
TRUMBULL, CT

