The Tar Heels have now lost two straight after a crazy four-overtime thriller against Alabama. It was largely a frustrating trip to Portland, but it’s a long season, and this team knows that as well as anybody. They now face a tough road test with the Indiana Hoosiers in what should be seen as a must-win game. Here are three things to watch as Carolina tries to right the ship in Bloomington.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO